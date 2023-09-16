Week 5 high school football: Two Rivers tops Kiel, keeps regular-season win streak alive

TWO RIVERS — Both the Kiel Raiders and Two Rivers Raiders football teams were undefeated in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference entering Friday’s Week 5 meeting.

The conference records might have been identical but only one team, Two Rivers, had senior standout Chase Matthias.

Matthias tallied 260 yards of total offense for Two Rivers while also sealing the 41-20 victory with an interception in the end zone.

“This is a crazy game,” Matthias said. “Probably biggest game of the conference year, probably was for the EWC championship and we came out on top.”

Two Rivers’ Chase Matthias (28) reacts to scoring a touchdown over Kiel on Friday in Two Rivers.

With the victory, Two Rivers extends its regular-season winning streak to 18 games although coach Kevin Shillcox says his team doesn’t worry about that.

“I know there’s a number there, we don’t talk about it as a team,” Shillcox said.

Speaking of numbers, after Two Rivers failed on fourth and 8 from the Kiel 9-yard line to potentially go up three scores, Kiel was able to march down the field and make it a 27-20 game with just under two minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Momentum appeared to be shifting in Kiel’s favor but Matthias wasn’t going to let it stay there, responding not even a minute later with a 70-yard touchdown run right up the gut.

Kiel coach David Esswein talked about the game-changing play.

“That was really tough because we were doing really well keying in on some things and out defenses guys were so locked in, when we had those lapses we couldn’t recover,” Esswein said.

It was one of three scores for Matthias, who also added a 5-yard touchdown run and a 60-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Justin Klinkner.

Klinkner, was 13-of-18 for 215 yards with two scores in addition to one touchdown on the ground.

Matthias, meanwhile, finished with 24 carries for 165 yards, the one 60-yard catch and he even threw a 35-yard pass on a halfback option.

“I’m going to do everything I can do help my teammates,” Matthias said. “The coaches have everything drawn up for them, they tell me what to do and I’ll do it.”

Shillcox had dialed up the same play last week but it resulted in an interception although he says his confidence never wavered.

“You got to trust your kids,” Shillcox said. “We’ve got players, I trust them, it wasn’t Chase’s fault that got picked. I have all the faith in the world these kids are going to give me all they got.”

“Last week it didn’t go as planned, didn’t practice it this week but chucked it out there and it worked,” Matthias said with a grin.

Esswein says Kiel did everything it could to stay with Two Rivers.

“Tough game from two good teams,” Esswein said. “Couldn’t have asked for anything more effort-wise from the team. Just made some mistakes and they capitalized on them.”

Quarterback Cade Voelker led Kiel offensively, going 12-of-21 for 182 yards and two touchdowns along with one interception.

When Matthias hauled in the Voelker pass in the endzone with under a minute remaining he felt a huge sense of relief.

“That was like a weight lifted off my shoulders like, yes,” Matthias said. “It was a stressful game but sealing it was all I needed.”

Shillcox admitted Matthias was always going to be the focal point for Two Rivers.

“We moved him around a lot tonight,” Shillcox said. “Gave them a lot of different looks and I don’t think they were ready for that.”

It helps Two Rivers has several weapons on offense besides Matthias, including his younger brother Max Matthias and tight end Christian Pyles.

The younger Matthias had over 100 yards combined rushing and receiving while averaging over 13 yards per play while Pyles had a touchdown rushing and receiving.

“We made some adjustments, kept bouncing around doing different things until we found things that worked,” Shillcox said. “Sometimes you think you can do something but you can’t so you have to adjust.”

Two Rivers will continued to make adjustments and look to make it 19-straight wins in the regular season next week against Kohler/Lutheran/Christian.

Sheboygan South return game sparks win over Green Bay West

The Sheboygan South Redwings routed the Green Bay West Wildcats 50-14 which began with an 81-yard kickoff return for a score by Joe Yurk.

South also got a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Jon Orellana while Yurk added a 54-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Aidan Nienhuis.

Nienhuis was 8-of-9 for 138 yards and two scores.

The final big play for the Redwings was a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jovani Aponte.

Sheboygan Falls runs past Waupun

The Sheboygan Falls Falcons rushed past the Waupun Warriors in Week 5 23-14 behind a ground attack which racked up 324 yards.

Matt Bimmel led the Falcons with 120 yards on 23 carries while Drake Moberg added 104 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Complete Manitowoc/Sheboygan Week 5 football results

Oconto 32, Mishicot 20

Bay Port 63, Manitowoc Lincoln 20

Sheboygan South 50, Green Bay West 14

Notre Dame 50, Sheboygan North 7

Plymouth 35, Kewaskum 7

Sheboygan Falls 23, Waupun 14

New Holstein 21, Chilton 20

Two Rivers 41, Kiel 20

Kohler/Lutheran/Christian 28, Valders 12

Brillion 28, Roncalli 7

Reedsville 26, Ozaukee 14

Cedar Grove-Belgium 27, Manitowoc Lutheran 14

Howards Grove 42, Hilbert 14

Oostburg 39, Random Lake 0

