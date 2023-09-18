Week 5 high school football power rankings: Lubbock-Cooper soars after impressive road win
Here's a look at how teams in the Lubbock area stack up heading into Week 5 of high school football.
1. Frenship (4-0)
Last week: No. 1; W, 17-12 vs. Abilene High
This week: at Rio Rancho (N.M.) Cleveland (3-2)
The Tigers have posted some impressive victories, and that includes beating Abilene High.
2. New Home (4-0)
Last week: No. 2; W, 38-7 at Floydada
This week: vs. Roscoe (3-0)
The Leopards picked up their best win of the season Friday, showing off a defense that could take them far.
3. Estacado (4-0)
Last week: No. 3; W, 62-9 vs. Levelland
This week: vs. Canyon West Plains (3-1)
The Matadors have been taking care of business, with a renewed emphasis on defense. Thursday will present their toughest opponent thus far.
4. Seminole (4-0)
Last week: No. 4; W, 34-26 at Andrews
This week: vs. Pecos (2-1)
Seminole overcame an injury to starting quarterback Wyatt Holmstrom to earn an impressive rivalry win.
5. Farwell (4-0)
Last week: No. 5; W, 47-22 vs. Texico (N.M.)
This week: at Friona (0-3)
The Steers continue to roll, averaging 36 points per game.
6. Muleshoe (4-0)
Last week: No. 6; W, 61-7 vs. Tulia
This week: at Abernathy (2-2)
The Mules have been steamrolling opponents, and their season-opening win over Littlefield looks better every week.
7. Lubbock-Cooper (2-2)
Last week: NR; W, 34-7 at Wichita Falls Rider
This week: Open
No one's résumé improved more than Cooper's last week. Not only did the Pirates get a dominant road win, the teams that have beaten them impressed too.
8. Lubbock Christian (4-0)
Last week: No. 7; W, 96-0 vs. Waco Reicher
This week: Open
Not much to glean from the Eagles' runaway win Friday.
9. Roosevelt (3-1)
Last week: No. 9; W, 30-0 vs. Slaton
This week: at Sundown (1-3)
The Eagles defense has been stout and got its first shutout.
10. Plainview (4-0)
Last week: No. 10; W, 30-24 vs. Dumas
This week: at Hereford (4-0)
The Bulldogs surpassed their 2022 win total. Friday will be their biggest test so far.
SIX-MAN RANKINGS
1. Jayton (4-0)
Last week: No. 1; W, 52-0 vs. Petersburg
This week: at Silverton (3-1)
The Jaybirds picked up their third mercy-rule victory.
2. Klondike (3-1)
Last week: No. 2; W, 86-56 vs. Sands
This week: vs. Ira (2-1)
The Cougars' only loss is to Jayton. What more is there to say?
3. Whiteface (4-0)
Last week: No. 3; W, 60-0 at Anton
This week: vs. Wildorado (1-3)
The Antelopes are allowing 6.5 points per game.
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock, South Plains Week 5 high school football power rankings