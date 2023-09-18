Week 5 high school football power rankings: Lubbock-Cooper soars after impressive road win

Here's a look at how teams in the Lubbock area stack up heading into Week 5 of high school football.

1. Frenship (4-0)

Last week: No. 1; W, 17-12 vs. Abilene High

This week: at Rio Rancho (N.M.) Cleveland (3-2)

The Tigers have posted some impressive victories, and that includes beating Abilene High.

2. New Home (4-0)

Last week: No. 2; W, 38-7 at Floydada

This week: vs. Roscoe (3-0)

The Leopards picked up their best win of the season Friday, showing off a defense that could take them far.

3. Estacado (4-0)

Last week: No. 3; W, 62-9 vs. Levelland

This week: vs. Canyon West Plains (3-1)

The Matadors have been taking care of business, with a renewed emphasis on defense. Thursday will present their toughest opponent thus far.

4. Seminole (4-0)

Last week: No. 4; W, 34-26 at Andrews

This week: vs. Pecos (2-1)

Seminole overcame an injury to starting quarterback Wyatt Holmstrom to earn an impressive rivalry win.

5. Farwell (4-0)

Last week: No. 5; W, 47-22 vs. Texico (N.M.)

This week: at Friona (0-3)

The Steers continue to roll, averaging 36 points per game.

6. Muleshoe (4-0)

Last week: No. 6; W, 61-7 vs. Tulia

This week: at Abernathy (2-2)

The Mules have been steamrolling opponents, and their season-opening win over Littlefield looks better every week.

Lubbock-Cooper players celebrate with their teammate in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during a game against Rider on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Memorial Stadium.

7. Lubbock-Cooper (2-2)

Last week: NR; W, 34-7 at Wichita Falls Rider

This week: Open

No one's résumé improved more than Cooper's last week. Not only did the Pirates get a dominant road win, the teams that have beaten them impressed too.

8. Lubbock Christian (4-0)

Last week: No. 7; W, 96-0 vs. Waco Reicher

This week: Open

Not much to glean from the Eagles' runaway win Friday.

9. Roosevelt (3-1)

Last week: No. 9; W, 30-0 vs. Slaton

This week: at Sundown (1-3)

The Eagles defense has been stout and got its first shutout.

10. Plainview (4-0)

Last week: No. 10; W, 30-24 vs. Dumas

This week: at Hereford (4-0)

The Bulldogs surpassed their 2022 win total. Friday will be their biggest test so far.

SIX-MAN RANKINGS

1. Jayton (4-0)

Last week: No. 1; W, 52-0 vs. Petersburg

This week: at Silverton (3-1)

The Jaybirds picked up their third mercy-rule victory.

2. Klondike (3-1)

Last week: No. 2; W, 86-56 vs. Sands

This week: vs. Ira (2-1)

The Cougars' only loss is to Jayton. What more is there to say?

3. Whiteface (4-0)

Last week: No. 3; W, 60-0 at Anton

This week: vs. Wildorado (1-3)

The Antelopes are allowing 6.5 points per game.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock, South Plains Week 5 high school football power rankings