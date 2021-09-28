Week 5 Heisman and CFB Title odds

One running back that is hanging around in the top-15 of the board amid all the falling quarterbacks on the board around him: Texas’ Bijan Robinson. Robinson’s odds remained static at +5,000 despite a huge showing against TCU that included almost 200 total yards and a score. Through four games, Robinson has 436 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 70 carries and has posted an 8-145-2 receiving line. At +5,000, I think Robinson is a better value than Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson (+3,300) or Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker (+4,000). Walker got shut down by Nebraska over the weekend as Sparty snuck by in OT. Henderson had a long touchdown run against Minnesota in the opener and dropped 279 yards on Tulsa and 93 yards on Akron. But he only posted 66 total yards in the loss to Oregon. It would take unique circumstances for him to win the award. Robinson is going to continue getting 20-plus touches per game. If Texas goes 10-2 or better, he's got a real shot to get invited to New York.