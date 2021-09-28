Week 5 Heisman and CFB Title odds
Heisman and national title odds courtesy of PointsBet.
National title odds
Team
9/28
Last week
Alabama
180
175
Georgia
180
325
Ohio State
1200
1100
Oregon
1800
2500
Oklahoma
2000
900
Penn State
3000
4000
Notre Dame
3300
5000
Cincinnati
4000
6600
Iowa
4000
4000
Ole Miss
4000
10000
Florida
6000
5000
Michigan
6000
6600
Arkansas
6000
N/A
Texas
6600
12500
Clemson
7000
1100
Michigan State
10000
15000
LSU
10000
15000
UCLA
12500
15000
Texas A&M
15000
3300
USC
15000
12500
North Carolina
15000
12500
Arizona State
20000
N/A
BYU
20000
N/A
Oklahoma State
20000
N/A
Iowa State
25000
8000
Wisconsin
25000
12500
Miami
25000
N/A
Utah
25000
15000
Washington
25000
N/A
Baylor
25000
N/A
Kentucky
25000
N/A
NC State
25000
N/A
West Virginia
25000
N/A
Alabama’s odds remained nearly static following a 63-14 blowout of Southern Miss (+175 to +180). The bigger revelation was Georgia pulling into co-favorite status (+325 to +180). The Bulldogs were yanking starters in the second quarter of last Saturday’s 62-0 blowout of Vanderbilt in preparation for a huge matchup this weekend against Arkansas. Arkansas, which was not listed among the top-35 teams on the board last week, surged to tied for No. 11 after a 20-10 upset win over Texas A&M. Another team surging up the board: Ole Miss. Despite not playing last week, the Rebels jumped from 100-to-1 to 40-to-1. If the Rebels upset Alabama this weekend, those odds are going to get slashed again by more than double. Ole Miss is 14.5-point underdogs in Tuscaloosa (ATL: Alabama -15.9). Arkansas is 18.5-point underdogs at Georgia (ATL: UGA -15.7).
Oregon (+1,800) is listed No. 4 on the natty board. The Ducks haven’t really played anyone since upsetting Ohio State. Last week, Oregon scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away from Arizona 41-19.
Oklahoma held on to beat West Virginia last weekend, but the Sooners’ title odds took another hit following another sluggish performance. A preseason frontrunner, Oklahoma is now 20-to-1 to win the title. Still undefeated, I think the Sooners are a play at this price. Especially with Iowa State, presumed to be OU's biggest competition in the Big 12, down this fall.
Fascinating couple weeks of football coming for the Big 10. Iowa, whose odds remained static at +4,000 after beating Colorado State 24-14, will put their undefeated record on the line against two cross-division undefeated B1G programs over the next two weeks, Maryland and Penn State (+3,000). First up, the Terps. Iowa travel to College Park on Friday night as 4-point favorites. Maryland is listed at 400-to-1 to win the title. The 4-0 Terps only beat their two Power 5 opponents, West Virginia and Illinois, by a combined nine points.
Cincinnati hopped up to 40-to-1 from 66-to-1 despite being off last week. The bye is key, because it came in advance of this week’s monumental clash with Notre Dame and former defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. The Bearcats enter as three-point underdogs -- and will not be an underdog again during the regular season. If Cincinnati wins, and wins out, they’re going to have the best argument for playoff inclusion of any G5 team ever. The Irish, meanwhile, saw their odds shorten from 50-to-1 to 33-to-1 after beating Wisconsin 41-13 in Chicago. I’d rather have a Cincy ticket at 40-to-1 than a Notre Dame ticket at 33-to-1 (I believe the Bearcats will upset the Irish on Saturday).
Heisman odds
Player
Team
9/28
Last Week
Ole Miss
150
200
Alabama
250
275
Cincinnati
2000
2000
Oklahoma
2500
1500
Georgia
2500
4000
Ohio State
3000
1500
Ohio State
3300
5000
Liberty
4000
2000
North Carolina
4000
3000
Kenneth Walker III
Michigan State
4000
4000
Penn State
4000
6000
Fresno State
4000
N/A
Oregon
5000
3300
Texas
5000
5000
Anthony Brown
Oregon
5000
5000
Michigan
5000
7000
Clemson
8000
4000
Florida
8000
6600
Alabama
10000
5000
Iowa State
10000
10000
Pittsburgh
10000
10000
Arkansas
10000
N/A
UCLA
12500
8000
Auburn
12500
8000
John Metchie III
Alabama
12500
10000
Texas A&M
12500
15000
Arizona State
15000
5000
Notre Dame
15000
8000
Ohio State
15000
15000
Maryland
15000
15000
Iowa State
15000
N/A
Texas
15000
N/A
Michigan
15000
N/A
Georgia
15000
N/A
Texas A&M
15000
N/A
Iowa
15000
N/A
Iowa
15000
N/A
Last week, Ole Miss QB Matt Corral assumed frontrunner status at +200 to Bryce Young’s +275. This week, in the lead-up to Alabama-Ole Miss, Corral (66-of-96 for 997 yards and a 9/0 TD/INT rate with 158 yards rushing and five more scores for the 3-0 Rebels) is listed at +150 and Young (88-of-122 for 1,124 yards and a 15/1 TD/INT rate for the 4-0 Tide) is listed at +250. This is Corral’s moment: If the Rebels upset the Crimson Tide, his odds next week are going to be even-money or shorter. Objectively, Young is the better value as of today: If Alabama merely holds serve as 14.5-point favorites, Young is likely going to re-assume Heisman favorite status next week.
Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder’s odds remained 20-to-1 following a bye week, but he hopped from tied for No. 5 on PointsBets’ Heisman board to sole possession of No. 3 this week. That’s because Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler fell from +1,500 to +2,500, Ohio State QB CJ Stroud fell from +1,500 to +3,000, and Liberty QB Malk Willis fell from +2,000 to +4,000.
Rattler’s odds took on helium after another shaky performance in Oklahoma’s close win over West Virginia. At 25-to-1, he’s worth a look. His YPA is down two yards per pass, but he’s still thrown for 1,017 yards and an 8/3 TD/INT rate on 74.1% completions in four games for an undefeated, top-six, blueblood school. Remember: Through four games last year, fans also wanted Rattler benched. He was the best quarterback in America from there on out.
Stroud missed Ohio State’s blowout win over Akron on Saturday, depriving him of the opportunity to pile on some counting stats. Malik Willis’ fall coincided with Liberty’s loss at Syracuse last Friday night as six-point favorites.
Ridder -- 54-for-83 passing for 748 yards and a 7/2 TD/INT ratio -- has an enormous game coming up against Notre Dame. Ridder’s only shot to win the award is for Cincinnati to go undefeated in the regular season and make the playoff. I love Cincy and believe they’re going to beat Notre Dame -- a development that would assuredly cut Ridder’s odds heading into next week. But it’s hard for me to get on board with the idea of Ridder as the Heisman winner. Not only would that buck recent historical trends, but I’m not a believer in him as an elite player.
One running back that is hanging around in the top-15 of the board amid all the falling quarterbacks on the board around him: Texas’ Bijan Robinson. Robinson’s odds remained static at +5,000 despite a huge showing against TCU that included almost 200 total yards and a score. Through four games, Robinson has 436 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 70 carries and has posted an 8-145-2 receiving line. At +5,000, I think Robinson is a better value than Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson (+3,300) or Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker (+4,000). Walker got shut down by Nebraska over the weekend as Sparty snuck by in OT. Henderson had a long touchdown run against Minnesota in the opener and dropped 279 yards on Tulsa and 93 yards on Akron. But he only posted 66 total yards in the loss to Oregon. It would take unique circumstances for him to win the award. Robinson is going to continue getting 20-plus touches per game. If Texas goes 10-2 or better, he's got a real shot to get invited to New York.
Ten players who were listed at +15,000 or shorter odds last week are now all +25,000 or higher: Miami QB D’Eriq King, Auburn QB Bo Nix, FSU QB McKenzie Milton, Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson, LSU RB Tyrion Davis-Price, former Utah QB Charlie Brewer, Nevada QB Carson Strong, Tennessee QB Joe Milton, Boston College WR Zay Flowers and Appalachian State QB Chase Brice.
Games of the Week
No. 5 Iowa at Maryland (Friday)
No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia
No. 14 Michigan at Wisconsin
No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame
No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama
