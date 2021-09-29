Week 5 Happy Hour Social Live with Pac-12 Networks’ Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth, presented by Deschutes

Reuters

Wall Street analysts gave upbeat estimates for Tesla's quarterly vehicle deliveries on Tuesday, with one research group predicting it to be the best quarter for the company even as the auto sector wrestles with an unprecedented shortage of parts. The electric-car maker had flagged an unusually high end-of-quarter wave of deliveries in a staff memo earlier this month, when Chief Executive Elon Musk asked employees to "go super hardcore" to make up for production challenges early in the third quarter. Analysts at Piper Sandler and RBC raised their estimates to about 233,000 vehicle deliveries for the third quarter ending Sept. 30, while Credit Suisse's estimate was 225,000-230,000.