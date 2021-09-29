Week 5 Happy Hour Social Live with Pac-12 Networks’ Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth, presented by Deschutes
Pac-12 Networks’ Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth mourn the loss of Utah's Aaron Lowe and jump into conference matchups with week two of Pac-12 play approaching on this special edition of Happy Hour Social Live, presented by Deschutes on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.