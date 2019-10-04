Week 5 grades: Russell Wilson, Will Dissly earn sterling marks from Pro Football Focus

The Seattle Seahawks had several players step up in the team's 30-29 win over the Los Angeles Rams on "Thursday Night Football." As we do after every game, it's time to take a look at who had the best and worst grades according to Pro Football Focus.

Best offensive grades

QB Russell Wilson – 94.9

Pete Carroll called Thursday night one of Wilson's best games ever. It's insane to think Wilson needed just 23 pass attempts to carve up the Rams for 268 yards and four touchdowns. He added eight carries for 32 yards. Wilson constantly made something out of nothing, keeping plays alive with the awareness to find an open man downfield. He's now got 14 total touchdowns through five games without a single turnover.

TE Will Dissly – 85.9

This guy seems to get better every single week. Outside of Wilson playing at an MVP level, Dissly's emergence as a go-to target in the passing game is the biggest development for Seattle's offense this season. Dissly caught all four of his targets for 81 yards. He can do it all – make contested catches in traffic, beat linebackers up the seam and dominate in the red zone.

WR Tyler Lockett – 79.6

Lockett's insane, toe-tapping touchdown in the first quarter highlighted his night. He finished the game catching all four of his targets for 51 yards and the 13-yard score.

G/T Jamarco Jones – 79.1

Jones filled in admirably at right guard in place of the injured D.J. Fluker (hamstring). Jones told reporters that he'd never played guard in any game at any level until Thursday night. Aaron Donald was there to welcome him to the new position, but Jones held his own. He's looking at his first career start in Week 6 if Fluker is out.

RB Chris Carson – 77.8

Carson posted his second 100-yard performance in a five-day span, racking up 118 yards on 27 carries. He added one catch for a 5-yard, game-winning touchdown. He's earned the weekend off with 54 combined touches for the week.

Worst offensive grades

LG Mike Iupati – 37.7

Iupati was penalized three times and was given a pass blocking grade of just 12.9.

T George Fant – 48.5

Fant had a fine pass blocking grade at 70.2 but was dinged for his run blocking with a grade of just 49.9. It still seems curious Fant's overall grade was so low given the pass blocking mark.

RT Germain Ifedi – 51.5

Ifedi was given a pass blocking grade of just 36.0.

Best defensive grades

DT Al Woods – 85.9

Woods' night was highlighted by an 85.4 run defense grade.

DE Jadeveon Clowney – 83.2

Clowney was a menace throughout the game despite not getting a sack. He had two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

DT Poona Ford – 73.3

Ford had a run defense grade of 80.0. His best play was a 4-yard tackle loss against Gurley that helped the Seahawks hold the Rams to a field goal after Seattle's opening-drive turnover.

Worst defensive grades

LB K.J. Wright – 41.4

Wright had a team-high 10 tackles, but he was given just a 30.4 grade in coverage. Wright said postgame that he gave up two receptions on the Rams final possession before the missed field goal.

DE Ezekiel Ansah – 49.2

Ansah did well in coverage with a clutch third-down pass breakup, earning a 77.4 grade in that department. He didn't get much going as a pass rusher with a grade of just 48.2. He also had a costly roughing the passer penalty that led to the Rams touchdown before halftime.

CB Tre Flowers – 50.9

Flowers was given a 57.3 grade in coverage and just a 27.4 tackling grade.

