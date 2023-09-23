Week 5 Football: West Florida defense rises to the moment, leads to gritty win over Pine Forest

There’s something about a Pine Forest/West Florida matchup that creates some of the most competitive football games the area has to offer.

Their latest installment of this tremendous series didn’t disappoint.

The host Jaguars trailed by two scores in the blink of an eye, but grinded their way to a late, fourth-quarter advantage. The defense took over from there, creating a turnover and collecting two critical sacks in the final moments to seal a 26-23 victory over the Eagles on Friday night from Marlon L. Bullock Field.

Running with the back on a on a quarterback keeper, Pine Forest's James Clark (No. 13) is hit by a West Florida defender during a game on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 from Marlon L. Bullock Field.

The Jags have won three of their last four games against Pine Forest. The average margin of victory in the last seven meetings between the two programs: eight points.

“It was a tough game on both sides,” West Florida head coach Harry Lees said. “You just think about both teams, they gave it their all and it came down to the last possession. … That was a big win for us, big win for our kids. We had to fight, had to find ways to win and our kids did it. Our defense I wouldn’t say slowed them down, but we kept them from scoring. And they have some explosive, explosive athletes. I’m just proud of our kids, can’t say enough about them.”

Trailing by a field goal midway through the fourth quarter, the visitors drove the ball near midfield before Dashaun Maull intervened. The senior linebacker stepped in front of a James Clark pass and pulled down an interception.

The Jaguars had an opportunity to put the game on ice with their opponent out of timeouts, but failed to convert a fourth-and-1, giving Pine Forest the ball back at its 35-yard line with 1 minute, 42 seconds to go. However, the Eagles did not cross midfield again as a second-down sack from Andre Caldwell and a sack on the game's final play from Colby Hoffman sent the West Florida sideline and its fans into a frenzy.

“Bend, but don’t break,” Hoffman said was the mentality on the last defensive stand. “You can give up one big play, but we aren’t going to give up another one. They are going to have to fight for every single yard and that’s what we made them do. That’s how we ended up with the sacks and won the game.”

After senior running back Miequle Brock scored his third touchdown of the night on a bruising 13-yard run, the Eagles enjoyed a 23-20 lead with 7:45 remaining.

The home team immediately responded with a six-play, 80-yard drive that only took 2:16 off the clock. The possession was capped by a go-ahead 27-yard scoring pass from senior quarterback John Nicholas to junior wide receiver Joseph Jones.

West Florida improved its record to 2-2 this season. The Jaguars are host to Walton at 7 p.m. Friday in a District 1-2S clash.

Meanwhile, falling to 3-2, Pine Forest has dropped back-to-back games for the first time since the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. Next week, the team is host to Fort Walton Beach for a District 1-3S battle.

“The biggest thing is like I always say, it’s about doing the right things all the time,” Eagles head coach Tony Carter said. “We had some very good things out there today and we also had some bad things. All the wounds were self-inflicted and everything is fixable. With West Florida, hats off to Harry Lees, his staff over there and his team. They fought really hard and took advantage of some mistakes, just like a good coach should. We just got to go back and watch the film and work on the things we need to work on.”

Pine Forest running back Miequle Brock (No. 2) slips through the West Florida defense to gain a few extra yards during Friday night's high school football matchup.

Brock hauled in a 58-yard touchdown catch on the game’s first play. On the next possession, the senior scored on a 1-yard plunge to put the road team ahead 13-0 with 7:37 elapsing from the game clock.

Marquez Jones responded on the ensuing kickoff with a 93-yard touchdown return. After scoring on a short keeper late in the first half, Nicholas gave the Jaguars their first lead at 20-16 midway through the third with a 1-yard pass to Xavier Finley.

