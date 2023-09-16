Week 5 Football Scoreboard: Tomlinson and Siders run Dalton past Smithville

A recap of the area's Week 5 high school football results:

Dalton 35, Smithville 0

Dalton got off to a slow start, but the final result was never in doubt as they brought a 21-0 lead into halftime and held Smithville to 103 yards of total offense.

Dalton's Sammy Tomlinson keeps his legs churning for more yards as Smithville's Isaiah Beery tries to hang on and make the tackle.

The Smithies did a good job of containing Dalton, but the combo of Sammy Tomlinson and Greyson Siders wore them down as the night progressed. Both Bulldog backs hit 100 yards in the same game for the second time this season, with Tomlinson rushing for 138 yards and three scores on 15 carries and Siders adding 120 yards and two scores on 13 carries.

Colin Pearson threw just six passes for the 'Dawgs, completing five of them for 55 yards.

Mason Haines led Smithville's offense with 48 yards rushing.

Game of the Week: "We're going to keep fighting": Lexington shows toughness in big win over Wooster

Waynedale 12, Rittman 7

Waynedale got its first win of the season, handing Rittman loss No. 1 of the year in the process.

Marquel Troyer and Josh Yoder both scored rushing TDs in the first quarter, and the Golden Bear defense took it from there, keeping Rittman out of the end zone until the fourth.

Troyer finished his day with 107 yards on the ground to lead Waynedale's offense.

Artie Sonego had another big game in the loss for Rittman, rushing for 166 yards and a TD and catching four passes for 33 yards. QB Jaxon Miller threw for 173 yards, with 66 of those going to Dack Mutters.

However, Waynedale's defense came up with three interceptions and made plays at the right times to keep Rittman out of the end zone.

Norwayne 70, Northwestern 12

Northwestern's Rylie Ramsier scored on a 72-yard pass from Isaac Beun on the first play from scrimmage, but it was all Norwayne from there on out, as the Bobcats scored 56 straight points before halftime on their way to 5-0.

The Bobcats dominated Northwestern on the ground, averaging 12.0 yards per rush on their way to 420 yards and seven scores in the running game alone. Ryan Marty (six rushes, 132 yards) and Dillon Morlock (12 rushes, 124 yards) each scored twice while Mason Moyer (three rushes, 71 yards), Lucas Dudte (one rush, 20 yards) and Chaz Maxwell (four rushes, six yards) also found the end zone.

Norwayne's passing attack was also efficient, with Jaxon Siegenthaler throwing for 155 yards and three TDs on 17 attempts. Dylan Smith continued his big year with three catches for 56 yards and two scores and Moyer added two catches for 35 yards and a TD.

Beun passed for 127 yards for Northwestern.

Triway 27, Tuslaw 3

Triway's defense flexed its muscles, keeping Tuslaw out of the end zone to pick up its first PAC-7 win of the year.

The Titans held Tuslaw to eight completions on 31 attempts and allowed fewer than three yards per carry as they pulled away in the second half.

Big plays in the passing game helped Triway improve to 2-3, with Luke Snowbarger tossing scoring passes of 33 and 39 yards to Alex Shearer (five catches, 101 yards). Brayden Holt come in to throw a 49-yard pass to Owen Walter (three catches, 59 yards) as well.

Snowbarger finished 19-of-35 for 184 yards and Holt was 3-of-5 for 60 yards. Cale Drown also caught six passes for 45 yards. Drew Bishko knocked in a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter for Triway.

Joey Medure led Tuslaw's offense with 58 yards rushing and 32 yards receiving.

Orrville 28, Manchester 26

Orrville survived Manchester upset bid, scoring the game-winning TD with 14 seconds to go.

Sawyer Hamsher found Breylon McDuffie for the four-yard touchdown pass to give Orrville the lead in the final minute after watching Manchester score twice in the fourth quarter to take the lead.

The Panthers had Orrville on the ropes multiple times during the night, taking a 14-0 lead in the second quarter and putting up 251 yards on the ground.

However, Orrville did just enough, led by Hamsher's 141-yard, two-score effort on the ground to stave off the upset. Hamsher also threw for 118 yards, with Luke Shumney catching 10 passes for 61 yards.

West Holmes 56, Madison 35

West Holmes got back on track ahead of its rivalry matchup with Wooster, putting up points by the bunches again in a win over Madison.

No statistics were provided.

Centerburg 37, Loudonville 15

Defending KMAC champion Centerburg was too much for Loudonville, forcing the Redbirds into five interceptions.

QB Matt Sprang still carried much of the offense on his shoulders for the Redbirds, rushing for a team-high 85 yards and passing for 128 yards and a TD. Baylor Weiser caught six passes for 108 yards and a score while Cam Beachy rushed for 54 yards and a TD.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Week 5 Football Scoreboard: Waynedale hands Rittman first loss