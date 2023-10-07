Week 5 football roundup: John Jay, Arlington score big wins and other local scores

Brady Feliciotto rushed for a touchdown, recovered a fumble and had two interceptions, one of which he returned 35 yards for a touchdown, leading the John Jay-East Fishkill football team in a 34-13 win over North Rockland on Friday.

Evan Rossi ran for two touchdowns and Noah Croutch scored another for the Patriots (5-1). John Jay totaled 271 rushing yards, running behind offensive linemen Chase Anjos, Logan Guistino, Jason Richards, Robert Mascia and Finn VanDerStuyf, and tight ends James Burg and Nate Lulgjurovic.

The line, coach Jim Cancellari said, "Did an amazing job and was opening holes all game."

North Rockland scored on its opening drive, but was held scoreless after that until late. The Patriots defense dominated, holding the Raiders to 69 yards on the ground, about a third of their season average.

"We weren't fazed by their early touchdown and, us answering it with a touchdown right away was important," Cancellari said. "I think this was the most complete game we've played so far."

Arlington 41, New Rochelle 21: The Admirals improved to 6-0 and are outscoring opponents by an average margin of 32 points. Arlington hosts winless Yonkers Brave at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Chester 35, Red Hook 21: Landon Ramsey threw two touchdowns and ran for another in the loss for Red Hook (2-4). Chester's James Musco ran for three touchdowns and caught a 32-yard touchdown from Andre Jenkins.

Burke Catholic 35, Spackenkill 11: Bryan Hoyt ran for a touchdown and Joey DelForno had five catches for 40 yards and made six tackles for the Spartans in the loss. Burke's Liam Benzinger and Liam Graham each scored twice. Spackenkill fell to 1-5.

Beacon 34, New Paltz 0: The Bulldogs earned their first win of the season in a shutout. New Paltz's Nick Horowitz ran for 87 yards, Tiernan Schmitt had nine tackles and forced a fumble, and Cole Mumford had eight tackles and a forced fumble.

Marlboro 13, Highland 0: Marlboro improved to 5-0 and, after its second shutout of the season, the defense is holding opponents to 5.2 points per game.

Other scores

Pawling 48, Pine Plains/Rhinebeck 6

Suffern 20, Ketcham 6

Ellenville 46, Millbrook 20

O'Neill 48, Dover 8

Saturday

Roosevelt at Saugerties, 11 a.m.

Spring Valley at Poughkeepsie, 2 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Football week 5 roundup: Feliciotto shines as John Jay dominates