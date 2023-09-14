Week 5 football preview: Findlay's four-star Ryan Montgomery travels to Fremont

Oak Harbor's defensive starters didn't allow any points this season until Maumee scored with 7 minutes, 30 seconds left in the second quarter of the fourth game.

Rockets coach Mike May made sure they knew at halftime. They already knew.

"Coach reminded us at halftime," junior Garry Brooks said of May, who is defensive coordinator.

Oak Harbor wanted to make sure there were no further points of emphasis for May. On the scoreboard, anyway.

Brooks made a third-and-goal tackle for no gain at the 1, and Travis Bouyer forced a turnover on downs on the next play to avoid more anguish and key a 49-7 victory.

"The varsity defense has been playing well," May said. "We were tested, they used formations we hadn't seen from them. We were a little sloppy on defense, but we made stops when we needed. The goal-line stand was key.

"They take great pride in running to the football. We want to be the best pursuit team around. We run to the football."

Oak Harbor football Run game dominant in win over Maumee

Mike LaLonde didn't just chase the ball, he took it away. He intercepted a pass on consecutive Maumee possessions.

"Everyone told me what was coming," he said. "Coaches put me in the right spot. The first one was tight formation, the quarterback didn't come out with a glove. The sideline screamed, "Pop." The second was deep coverage, the quarterback overthrew it."

LaLonde takes his knowledge running the offense to his position on defense. He knows what a safety might be thinking and he knows what quarterbacks shouldn't try to do.

"Mike is a savvy player," May said. "He's a leader on offense, at quarterback. He's the quarterback on defense. They threw so much at us formation-wise, he got us lined up."

Oak Harbor football Garry Brooks adds touchdowns to impact on defense

Unbeaten Oak Harbor has allowed 28 first downs this season, including a season-high 10 against Toledo Bowsher. Opponents are 4 for 36 on third down, including combined 0 for 19 for Bowsher and Port Clinton.

Opponents have completed 21-of-68 passes and combined for 403 yards of offense. The Rockets allowed 141 yards on 86 rushes, including sacks.

Oak Harbor hasn't allowed 100 yards on the ground in any game. Maumee had 99 on 26 tries.

Opponents combine for 262 yards passing, including a high of 79 for Maumee.

Carson Ridener intercepted a pass against Bowsher and Caiden Lippus did the same against Port Clinton.

May knew the starters wouldn't shut everyone out. Still, he wants it to hurt every time the Rockets are reminded.

Week 5 games

Findlay (3-1) at Fremont Ross (1-3)

Ross plays a third consecutive crossover game against a Division I opponent from the Northern Lakes League. Tykell Patterson caught a touchdown pass from Karson Kayden in a 29-7 setback to Toledo Whitmer last week. Findlay beat Lima Senior, Sylvania Southview and Oregon Clay after a 47-14 setback to Toledo Central Catholic to start the season. Four-star junior quarterback Ryan Montgomery has Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Florida and South Carolina on his final list of college options. Ross lost 50-48 last season on a controversial kickoff return that included a lateral to end the game.

Clyde's Clark Norman carries the ball.

Clyde (3-1) at Port Clinton (2-2)

Clark Norman rushed for four touchdowns in Clyde's 36-26 setback at Cardinal Mooney last week. Kii Pinkelton returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and Dagan Meyers caught a touchdown pass from Gabe Koskela in Port Clinton's 50-14 setback at Liberty-Benton.

Oak Harbor (4-0) at Rossford (1-3, 0-1)

Carson Ridener and Jaqui Hayward each rushed for two scores as Oak Harbor won its first league game 49-7 since joining the Northern Buckeye Conference over Maumee last week. The Rockets scored at least 42 points in each game and no more than seven. Rossford beat Northwood and fell 52-21 to Port Clinton. Oak Harbor won 55-34 out of conference last year.

Bellevue (3-1) at Perkins (3-0)

Ashton Martin rushed for two scores and tossed another to Cooper Moyer in Bellevue's 26-0 shutout of Norwalk last week. Perkins beat Toledo Woodward, Elyria Catholic and Rocky River. It scored at least 59 points in each game. John F. Kennedy canceled its visit last week because of injuries. Bellevue lost 21-6 last season.

Gibsonburg's Aiden Morant breaks into the secondary.

Gibsonburg (1-3, 0-1) at Tiffin Calvert (4-0)

Grant Smith rushed for a touchdown in Gibsonburg's 26-7 setback to Hopewell-Loudon last week. Calvert beat Mohawk, Monroeville (overtime), Norwalk St. Paul and Lakota. It scored at least 35 points in three consecutive games. Gibsonburg coach Joe Wyant took the helm from Calvert coach Steve Reser. The Golden Bears won 44-14 last season.

St. Joseph Central Catholic (0-4) at Willard (3-1, 1-0)

Willard, a member of the SBC River Division this season, beat South Central, Plymouth and Woodmore, scoring at least 35 points in each game. SJCC lost 63-7 last season.

Margaretta (2-2, 1-0) at Woodmore (1-3, 0-1)

Woodmore scored 70 points the last two weeks, splitting with Cardinal Stritch and Willard. It lost 35-30 to the latter in its first game in the SBC River Division last week. Margaretta beat Mohawk and SJCC the last two weeks. Julian Washing returned two punts for scores, Judah Keller tossed a touchdown to Kaine Smetzer and ran for another and Ayden Miller returned an interception for a Polar Bears score last week.

Hopewell-Loudon (4-0) at Lakota (2-2, 0-1)

Defending SBC River Division champ Hopewell-Loudon also beat Carey, Mohawk and Fostoria. It scored at least 26 points each week and hasn't allowed 20 in any game. Lakota lost 34-7 last season.

Genoa (3-1, 1-0) at Lake (1-3, 0-1)

Aidan Antry rushed for three touchdowns and caught three more from Aiden Brunkhorst in Genoa's 55-14 victory over Fostoria last week. Lake beat Northwood. The Comets shut Lake out 41-0 last season.

mhorn@gannett.com

419-307-4892

X: @MatthewHornNH

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Week 5 football preview: Gibsonburg visits Calvert in River