Week 5 football: Interception costs Cedar Crest in quest to end win drought against Wilson

Cedar Crest had the ball with a chance to tie the game with under 3 minutes to play, but an Edison Case interception in the end zone ended the Falcons' chances in a 21-13 loss to Wilson on Friday night.

Cedar Crest (4-1 overall, 1-1 LL Section One) hasn’t beaten the Bulldogs since 2001.

The Falcons trailed 21-6 at the half after Wilson (3-2, 2-0) scored twice late in the second quarter. After a Fernando Marquez 3-yard scoring burst cut the lead to 7-6, the Bulldogs answered with a pair of scores 53 seconds apart to take a 15-point lead into the locker room.

Jackson Custer pulled Cedar Crest to within a single score of Wilson with a 14-yard keeper in the third quarter.

Cedar Crest did not quit in the second half, forcing turnovers on three Wilson drives – two fumbles with an interception in between. The first turnover resulted in a Jackson Custer 14-yard keeper to make it a one-score game with just under four minutes to play in the third.

The Falcons had the ball in Bulldogs territory twice in the fourth quarter but could not score the equalizer.

Cedar Crest entered the half with a 13-point deficit and with the knowledge that Wilson would receive to open the second half. The Falcons refused to quit and opened the second half by forcing a fumble.

“I never question our kids, and their effort,” Cedar Crest coach Rob Wildasin said. “Their desire, their guts, their toughness. Never will. Not with this group.”

The Falcons outgained the Bulldogs 317-289 during the contest.

Aiden Schomp was key for Cedar Crest throughout the contest. He was instrumental on the Falcons' defensive line that held the Wilson offense in check, and was involved offensively with a pair of catches and impact blocking from his tight end position.

Key play

After a quick 3-and-out and trailing 14-6 late in the first half, the Falcons punted to Case, who returned it to the Cedar Crest 6-yard line. Two plays later Tommy Hunsicker found Brady Kline on a 1-yard scoring strike to make it 21-6 late in the half.

They said it

“We made the plays we had to in the end to win it.” - Wilson coach Doug Dahms

Palmyra hosted Mifflin County Friday night in Week 6 action. The Cougars lost, 20-10.

Elsewhere in Lebanon County

Annville-Cleona 34, Columbia 7: Cael Harter scored a pair of touchdowns, leading Annville-Cleona to a 34-7 victory against Columbia. He scored on runs of 23 and 37 yards as the Little Dutchmen improved to 3-2 overall, 2-0 in L-L Section 5. Hudson Sellers added a pick-6 and Cam Connelly added a quarterback keeper for a touchdown.

Exeter Township 51, Lebanon 0: The Cedars skid extends to 27-games with a shutout loss to the Eagles. Riley Martinez threw four touchdown passes in the victory that pushed Exeter to 5-0 while Lebanon dropped to 0-5.

Lancaster Catholic 34, Northern Lebanon 13: The Vikings fell to the undefeated Crusaders in Fredericksburg. Myles Watson ran for a 13-yard touchdown and Kael Erdman threw a touchdown pass for Northern Lebanon.

Mifflin County 20, Palmyra 10: The Cougars fall to 2-3 with the loss.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Lebanon County football: Wilson continues win streak over Cedar Crest