Week 5 Fantasy Running Back Rankings: Christian McCaffrey to do his best Kamara-impression

Can Christian McCaffrey do in Week 5 what Alvin Kamara just did in Week 4 to the New York Giants? (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The New York Giants got torn to smithereens by Alvin Kamara in Week 4. The fantasy goldmine that is Kamara tormented the G-Men through the air and on the ground, catching five balls for 47 yards and rushing 19 times for 134 yards and three touchdowns. In Week 5, New York will have to deal with another multi-faceted running back: Christian McCaffrey.

Run-CMC and the Panthers are coming in fully-rested after their bye week, and the running back has a great chance to imitate what Kamara did in Week 5:

