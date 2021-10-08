Week 5 Fantasy Preview, Part 2
In Part 2 of our Week 5 preview podcast, John Daigle, Pat Daugherty and Denny Carter join me to dissect 10 games from Sunday's NFL slate, including the Chiefs and Bills on Sunday Night Football on NBC, and big opportunities for rookie QBs Trey Lance and Justin Fields. Below is the full breakdown of our episode:
(2:12) Packers @ Bengals
(11:26) Jets @ Falcons
(17:31) Dolphins @ Bucs
(24:10) Saints @ WFT
(30:43) Broncos @ Steelers
(35:11) Patriots @ Texans
(40:18) Bears @ Raiders
(47:15) 49ers @ Cardinals
(56:36) Bills @ Chiefs
(1:03:25) Colts @ Ravens
You can listen on Spotify, on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen.