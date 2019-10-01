Week 5 fantasy football TE ranks: Is a touchdown on the horizon for Zach Ertz?

Despite a hefty amount of targets, Zach Ertz hasn't scored yet. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Ertz is averaging 9.5 targets a game. He’s averaging six catches a game. He’s averaging nearly 64 yards a game. Pretty good for a top tight end.

Yet, through four weeks, he has yet to score a touchdown.

Can he end the drought in Week 5 against the Jets? See where he falls in our experts’ tight end rankings:

