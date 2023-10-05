Week 5 Fantasy Football: TE Rankings

Mark Andrews reminded everyone why he's a top fantasy tight end in Week 4. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Mark Andrews whom fantasy managers drafted in the late second and early third rounds of August drafts finally showed up in Week 4.

Andrews caught all five of his targets for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

There had been some questions coming into the season about his role on a revamped Ravens offense, but Week 4 proved that Andrews remains Lamar Jackson's top target, especially in the red zone.

Check out how Andrews and the rest of the tight ends stack up in our Week 5 TE rankings:

