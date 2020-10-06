Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: Will Kyler Murray finish as the top-scoring QB?

Kyler Murray is currently the fourth highest-scoring quarterback in fantasy football right now — which is great — but doesn’t it feel like he’s left some meat on the bone?

He’s the only QB in the top seven yet to hit 1,000 passing yards and he also has the most interceptions of the top seven. Of course, we all know his rushing yards and scores are the keys to the castle here, but you still want to see him put it all together.

Hey, maybe he does it against the New York Jets, who are careening straight towards the No. 1 overall pick in 2021.

Welcome to Week 5!

Other intriguing matchups include: Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins taking aim at each others’ terrible secondaries, the resurgent Teddy Bridgewater against the floundering Atlanta Falcons, and Deshaun Watson seeking his first win of the season vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Our analysts help you prepare your fantasy rosters for all those Week 5 matchups and more with their overall positional rankings — check them out below!

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

