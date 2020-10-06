Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

Aside from a quiet Week 2 against a vaunted Indianapolis Colts defense, Adam Thielen has been a true WR1 in 2020. He has two 100+ yard games under his belt and four touchdowns on the season.

Thielen will have plenty of more chances to build on his raucous start when he’ll take on Seattle’s immensely vulnerable secondary in Week 5.

Check out where Thielen lands in our analysts’ wide receiver rankings for Week 5:

