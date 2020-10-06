Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: Who to start at the FLEX spot

In news nobody wanted to hear, Nick Chubb was placed on IR with an MCL sprain. It’s horrible for the Cleveland Browns, fantasy managers, and football fans alike.

In his place, Kareem Hunt will move into the starting running back position for the Browns, making him arguably the backup with the most fantasy value in the league. We’ve already seen what Hunt can do in a split role — now imagine him as a starter for this team.

Hunt immediately vaults into an every week starting spot, but not every fantasy lineup decision is that easy — especially when it comes to the FLEX position.

