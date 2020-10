The Los Angeles Rams rank a respectable ninth among fantasy defenses through four weeks but considering they’ve only allowed over 20 points once this season, there still seems to be an untapped ceiling with this unit.

We could glimpse that ceiling in Week 5 when the Rams take on a Washington Football Team no one is afraid of.

Check out the Rams and the rest of the DSTs in our analysts’ rankings for Week 5:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings