Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Patrick Daugherty
·5 min read
In this article:
Mark Andrews hopes to keep percolating vs. the Colts while Dawson Knox looks to prove his recent hot play is not a fluke in Kansas City.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 5 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Travis Kelce

BUF

2

Darren Waller

CHI

3

George Kittle

@ARI

4

Mark Andrews

IND

5

T.J. Hockenson

@MIN

6

Noah Fant

@PIT

7

Kyle Pitts

NYJ

8

Mike Gesicki

@TB

9

Dawson Knox

@KC

10

Tyler Higbee

@SEA

11

Dalton Schultz

NYG

12

Tyler Conklin

DET

13

Robert Tonyan

@CIN

14

Jared Cook

CLE

15

Evan Engram

@DAL

16

Dallas Goedert

@CAR

17

Hunter Henry

@HOU

18

Zach Ertz

@CAR

19

Jonnu Smith

@HOU

20

Maxx Williams

SF

21

Cameron Brate

MIA

22

C.J. Uzomah

GB

23

Dan Arnold

TEN

24

Austin Hooper

@LAC

25

Pat Freiermuth

DEN

26

Blake Jarwin

NYG

27

Anthony Firkser

@JAC

28

Jack Doyle

@BAL

29

Cole Kmet

@LV

30

Albert Okwuegbunam

@PIT

31

O.J. Howard

MIA

32

David Njoku

@LAC

33

Will Dissly

LA

TE Notes: The Bills have put the clamps on enemy quarterback and tight end production but have faced Pittsburgh, Miami, Washington and Houston. Travis Kelce should break his one-game cold streak. … Darren Waller is averaging just seven targets since his 19-look Week 1. There is still no one even remotely close to challenging him for No. 2 overall status. … Although he was playing at less than 100 percent health, George Kittle drew a season-high 11 targets in Week 4. Trey Lance’s insertion under center is a wild card, but expect a narrow target tree dominated by Kittle and Deebo Samuel. … Mark Andrews flukily has only two red zone targets through four games. Having cleared at least 5/57 in three straight contests, the positive regression is coming. … T.J. Hockenson hasn’t made the adjustment to being every opposing defense’s focal point. The Lions should still be in for a better overall day vs. the Vikings’ hole-riddled D. … With the Broncos running low on wideouts, Noah Fant had his first 10-target game of 2021 in Week 4. Fant has found the end zone in two of his past three appearances.

Kyle Pitts is seventh in tight end targets (26) and third in routes (155) but 21st in raw half PPR points. He has yet to clear five catches and surpassed 50 yards only once. He did draw a season-high nine looks in Week 4, while his average depth of target of 8.42 is fifth amongst tight ends with at least 15 targets. The Falcons’ schedule finally lets up with the Jets this week. If Matt Ryan can’t make it happen against Gang Green, Pitts will officially be looking like an early-round albatross. … Little is making sense in the Dolphins’ offense of late, but Mike Gesicki is averaging eight targets over his past three games. The Bucs are hemorrhaging tight end production, surrendering the third most TE fantasy points. … You wake up one day and Dawon Knox is the TE5 by total half PPR points. His six red zone targets are tied for fourth in football. There will be no shortage of drives to finish in this week’s monstrously-totaled showdown with the Chiefs. … Rob Gronkowski (ribs) will seamlessly slide back into the top eight if he is cleared to face the Dolphins.

Tyler Higbee is one of only three tight ends to play 90-plus percent of his team’s snaps, yet he’s not even the No. 1 Tyler at tight end. He can’t maintain usage benefit of the doubt for much longer. … Dalton Schultz is tied for ninth in tight end targets, nearly doubling up teammate Blake Jarwin while coming within striking distance of Amari Cooper. He has reached six receptions in 3-of-4 games. The Cowboys have been dominating teams with a high-volume rushing attack, feeding Schultz layups as they keep things simple on offense. For Week 5 he will be facing a Giants team permitting the fifth most tight end fantasy points. You can “chase” Schultz’s points. … Tyler Conklin has cracked the top 12 in raw fantasy points. The Lions are a good matchup for every position group. … Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith are not separating from each other, but they both have the same golden Week 5 matchup in a Texans defense surrendering the second most tight end fantasy points. … Maxx Williams is the cheapest way to get in on this elite Cardinals offense right now. … Dan Arnold will be needed for a bigger role in his second week as a Jag with D.J. Chark (ankle) on injured reserve.

Week 5 Kickers

RK

Player

Opp

1

Tyler Bass

@KC

2

Justin Tucker

IND

3

Matt Prater

SF

4

Daniel Carlson

CHI

5

Matt Gay

@SEA

6

Brandon McManus

@PIT

7

Greg Zuerlein

NYG

8

Ryan Succop

MIA

9

Nick Folk

@HOU

10

Graham Gano

@DAL

11

Mason Crosby

@CIN

12

Greg Joseph

DET

13

Tristan Vizcaino

CLE

14

Harrison Butker

BUF

15

Chase McLaughlin

@LAC

16

Rodrigo Blankenship

@BAL

17

Zane Gonzalez

PHI

18

Evan McPherson

GB

19

Randy Bullock

@JAC

20

Younghoe Koo

NYJ

21

Dustin Hopkins

NO

22

Cody Parkey

@WAS

23

Jason Myers

LA

24

Joey Slye

@ARI

25

Cairo Santos

@LV

26

Jake Elliott

@CAR

27

Chris Boswell

DEN

28

Austin Seibert

@MIN

29

Matthew Wright

TEN

30

Matt Ammendola

@ATL

31

Jason Sanders

@TB

32

Ka'imi Fairbairn

NE

Week 5 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

New England Patriots

@HOU

2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIA

3

Minnesota Vikings

DET

4

Arizona Cardinals

SF

5

Denver Broncos

@PIT

6

Baltimore Ravens

IND

7

Pittsburgh Steelers

DEN

8

Carolina Panthers

PHI

9

New Orleans Saints

@WAS

10

Dallas Cowboys

NYG

11

Washington Football Team

NO

12

Los Angeles Chargers

CLE

13

Las Vegas Raiders

CHI

14

Green Bay Packers

@CIN

15

Chicago Bears

@LV

16

Miami Dolphins

@TB

17

Indianapolis Colts

@BAL

18

Cleveland Browns

@LAC

19

New York Jets

@ATL

20

Los Angeles Rams

@SEA

21

Atlanta Falcons

NYJ

22

Kansas City Chiefs

BUF

23

Houston Texans

NE

24

Buffalo Bills

@KC

25

Philadelphia Eagles

@CAR

26

Tennessee Titans

@JAC

27

New York Giants

@DAL

28

San Francisco 49ers

@ARI

29

Seattle Seahawks

LA

30

Detroit Lions

@MIN

31

Jacksonville Jaguars

TEN

32

Cincinnati Bengals

GB

