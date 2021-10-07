Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Mark Andrews hopes to keep percolating vs. the Colts while Dawson Knox looks to prove his recent hot play is not a fluke in Kansas City.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 5 Tight Ends

Story continues

TE Notes: The Bills have put the clamps on enemy quarterback and tight end production but have faced Pittsburgh, Miami, Washington and Houston. Travis Kelce should break his one-game cold streak. … Darren Waller is averaging just seven targets since his 19-look Week 1. There is still no one even remotely close to challenging him for No. 2 overall status. … Although he was playing at less than 100 percent health, George Kittle drew a season-high 11 targets in Week 4. Trey Lance’s insertion under center is a wild card, but expect a narrow target tree dominated by Kittle and Deebo Samuel. … Mark Andrews flukily has only two red zone targets through four games. Having cleared at least 5/57 in three straight contests, the positive regression is coming. … T.J. Hockenson hasn’t made the adjustment to being every opposing defense’s focal point. The Lions should still be in for a better overall day vs. the Vikings’ hole-riddled D. … With the Broncos running low on wideouts, Noah Fant had his first 10-target game of 2021 in Week 4. Fant has found the end zone in two of his past three appearances.

Kyle Pitts is seventh in tight end targets (26) and third in routes (155) but 21st in raw half PPR points. He has yet to clear five catches and surpassed 50 yards only once. He did draw a season-high nine looks in Week 4, while his average depth of target of 8.42 is fifth amongst tight ends with at least 15 targets. The Falcons’ schedule finally lets up with the Jets this week. If Matt Ryan can’t make it happen against Gang Green, Pitts will officially be looking like an early-round albatross. … Little is making sense in the Dolphins’ offense of late, but Mike Gesicki is averaging eight targets over his past three games. The Bucs are hemorrhaging tight end production, surrendering the third most TE fantasy points. … You wake up one day and Dawon Knox is the TE5 by total half PPR points. His six red zone targets are tied for fourth in football. There will be no shortage of drives to finish in this week’s monstrously-totaled showdown with the Chiefs. … Rob Gronkowski (ribs) will seamlessly slide back into the top eight if he is cleared to face the Dolphins.

Tyler Higbee is one of only three tight ends to play 90-plus percent of his team’s snaps, yet he’s not even the No. 1 Tyler at tight end. He can’t maintain usage benefit of the doubt for much longer. … Dalton Schultz is tied for ninth in tight end targets, nearly doubling up teammate Blake Jarwin while coming within striking distance of Amari Cooper. He has reached six receptions in 3-of-4 games. The Cowboys have been dominating teams with a high-volume rushing attack, feeding Schultz layups as they keep things simple on offense. For Week 5 he will be facing a Giants team permitting the fifth most tight end fantasy points. You can “chase” Schultz’s points. … Tyler Conklin has cracked the top 12 in raw fantasy points. The Lions are a good matchup for every position group. … Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith are not separating from each other, but they both have the same golden Week 5 matchup in a Texans defense surrendering the second most tight end fantasy points. … Maxx Williams is the cheapest way to get in on this elite Cardinals offense right now. … Dan Arnold will be needed for a bigger role in his second week as a Jag with D.J. Chark (ankle) on injured reserve.

Week 5 Kickers

Week 5 Defense/Special Teams