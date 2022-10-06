Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

1
Patrick Daugherty
·4 min read



T.J. Hockenson readies for battle with Bill Belichick, David Njoku looks to keep ascending the TE1 ranks, and Tyler Higbee prepares for more easy targets.

Week 5 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Mark Andrews

CIN

2

Travis Kelce

LV

3

Dallas Goedert

@ARI

4

Zach Ertz

PHI

5

Darren Waller

@KC

6

T.J. Hockenson

@NE

7

David Njoku

LAC

8

Kyle Pitts

@TB

9

George Kittle

@CAR

10

Gerald Everett

@CLE

11

Tyler Higbee

DAL

12

Dawson Knox

PIT

13

Dalton Schultz

@LA

14

Pat Freiermuth

@BUF

15

Tyler Conklin

MIA

16

Robert Tonyan

NYG

17

Logan Thomas

TEN

18

Irv Smith

CHI

19

Hayden Hurst

@BAL

20

Evan Engram

HOU

21

Taysom Hill

SEA

22

Cole Kmet

@MIN

23

Will Dissly

@NO

24

Hunter Henry

DET

25

Mo Alie-Cox

@DEN

26

Noah Fant

@NO

27

Mike Gesicki

@NYJ

28

Daniel Bellinger

@GB

29

Austin Hooper

@WAS

30

O.J. Howard

@JAC

31

Juwan Johnson

SEA

32

Harrison Bryant

LAC

33

Isaiah Likely

CIN

TE Notes: Who is the TE3 after Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce? It sure as heck has not been Kyle Pitts or Darren Waller. For Week 3 I will go with Dallas Goedert. He has cleared 60 yards in 3-of-4 contests and has an A+ matchup in a Cardinals defense surrendering the third most TE fantasy points through dates with the Chiefs, Raiders, Rams and Panthers. … For TE4 I will go with the man lining up opposite Goedert in the seam, Zach Ertz. Neither Greg Dortch nor Rondale Moore have made a serious move on Ertz as Kyler Murray's No. 2 target. He has caught at least six passes each outing since his limited Week 1. The Eagles are a daunting matchup, albeit one that should force Murray to check down to his security blanket. … For TE5 I will stick with Darren Waller, who is still being deployed like an elite TE1. He is fifth in tight end routes, for instance. It just hasn't translated to actual production yet. A 51.0 over/under with the Chiefs would be a good place to start.

Coming off by far the biggest PPR effort by any tight end all season, T.J. Hockenson's Week 5 fortunes will ultimately depend on how many of his co-weapons can suit up. Whereas Amon-Ra St. Brown's (ankle) Week 4 absence was indisputably a positive, it would be less so against the Patriots. Bill Belichick wouldn't have to debate which of Jared Goff's weapons he needs to take away if ARSB sits. … David Njoku has gone over 70 yards in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. He is 10th in tight ends targets (23) even after a one-look Week 1. He is clearly Jacoby Brissett's No. 2 weapon. … A shocking 21st in routes amongst tight ends, Kyle Pitts is entering something of a Waterloo moment vs. a Bucs defense handing out the fifth most tight end fantasy points. It is already time to panic, but it will be time to cry if Pitts remains stuck south of 30 yards for this one.

If we are talking pure ceiling, there is no way George Kittle should be the TE9. If we are talking his median game with this version of Jimmy Garoppolo, then it makes more sense. Kittle is still capable of winning weeks. He is simply losing too many of them right now. … The league leader in tight end targets? Tyler Higbee at 38. Not even Higbee has been able to mess up that usage, checking in as the TE5 by average PPR points. He continues to display zero ceiling, but his floor seems bankable for now. … Playing at less than 100 percent, Dalton Schultz (knee) has yet to catch Cooper Rush's eye. No team has allowed fewer tight end fantasy points than the Rams. … With Gabe Davis (ankle) banged up, Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) ailing and Jamison Crowder (ankle) sidelined, Dawson Knox might finally get the volume bump he desperately needs to be a TE1. … An immediate beneficiary of Kenny Pickett's insertion under center, Pat Freiermuth has the same Week 5 problem as his quarterback: A Bills defense stamping out fantasy production at every level of the field.

Week 5 Kickers

RK

Player

Opp

1

Tyler Bass

PIT

2

Ryan Succop

ATL

3

Evan McPherson

@BAL

4

Brett Maher

@LA

5

Justin Tucker

CIN

6

Daniel Carlson

@KC

7

Dustin Hopkins

@CLE

8

Brandon McManus

IND

9

Jason Sanders

@NYJ

10

Matt Gay

DAL

11

Cade York

LAC

12

Greg Joseph

CHI

13

Graham Gano

@GB

14

Younghoe Koo

@TB

15

Jason Myers

@NO

16

Matthew Wright

LV

17

Dominik Eberle

@NE

18

Robbie Gould

@CAR

19

Randy Bullock

@WAS

20

Nick Folk

DET

21

Greg Zuerlein

MIA

22

Mason Crosby

NYG

23

Matt Prater

PHI

24

Wil Lutz

SEA

25

Cameron Dicker

@ARI

26

Chris Boswell

@BUF

27

Chase McLaughlin

@DEN

28

Riley Patterson

HOU

29

Ka'imi Fairbairn

@JAC

30

Cairo Santos

@MIN

31

Eddy Pineiro

SF

32

Joey Slye

TEN

Week 5 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ATL

2

Buffalo Bills

PIT

3

San Francisco 49ers

@CAR

4

New England Patriots

DET

5

Jacksonville Jaguars

HOU

6

Philadelphia Eagles

@ARI

7

Green Bay Packers

NYG

8

Los Angeles Rams

DAL

9

Baltimore Ravens

CIN

10

Dallas Cowboys

@LA

11

Houston Texans

@JAC

12

Tennessee Titans

@WAS

13

Miami Dolphins

@NYJ

14

Kansas City Chiefs

LV

15

Minnesota Vikings

CHI

16

Carolina Panthers

SF

17

Pittsburgh Steelers

@BUF

18

Los Angeles Chargers

@CLE

19

Denver Broncos

IND

20

Chicago Bears

@MIN

21

Seattle Seahawks

@NO

22

Arizona Cardinals

PHI

23

New Orleans Saints

SEA

24

Cleveland Browns

LAC

25

Washington Commanders

TEN

26

New York Giants

@GB

27

Indianapolis Colts

@DEN

28

Cincinnati Bengals

@BAL

29

Detroit Lions

@NE

30

New York Jets

MIA

31

Atlanta Falcons

@TB

32

Las Vegas Raiders

@KC

