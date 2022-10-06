Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF









T.J. Hockenson readies for battle with Bill Belichick, David Njoku looks to keep ascending the TE1 ranks, and Tyler Higbee prepares for more easy targets.

Week 5 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Who is the TE3 after Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce? It sure as heck has not been Kyle Pitts or Darren Waller. For Week 3 I will go with Dallas Goedert. He has cleared 60 yards in 3-of-4 contests and has an A+ matchup in a Cardinals defense surrendering the third most TE fantasy points through dates with the Chiefs, Raiders, Rams and Panthers. … For TE4 I will go with the man lining up opposite Goedert in the seam, Zach Ertz. Neither Greg Dortch nor Rondale Moore have made a serious move on Ertz as Kyler Murray's No. 2 target. He has caught at least six passes each outing since his limited Week 1. The Eagles are a daunting matchup, albeit one that should force Murray to check down to his security blanket. … For TE5 I will stick with Darren Waller, who is still being deployed like an elite TE1. He is fifth in tight end routes, for instance. It just hasn't translated to actual production yet. A 51.0 over/under with the Chiefs would be a good place to start.

Coming off by far the biggest PPR effort by any tight end all season, T.J. Hockenson's Week 5 fortunes will ultimately depend on how many of his co-weapons can suit up. Whereas Amon-Ra St. Brown's (ankle) Week 4 absence was indisputably a positive, it would be less so against the Patriots. Bill Belichick wouldn't have to debate which of Jared Goff's weapons he needs to take away if ARSB sits. … David Njoku has gone over 70 yards in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. He is 10th in tight ends targets (23) even after a one-look Week 1. He is clearly Jacoby Brissett's No. 2 weapon. … A shocking 21st in routes amongst tight ends, Kyle Pitts is entering something of a Waterloo moment vs. a Bucs defense handing out the fifth most tight end fantasy points. It is already time to panic, but it will be time to cry if Pitts remains stuck south of 30 yards for this one.

If we are talking pure ceiling, there is no way George Kittle should be the TE9. If we are talking his median game with this version of Jimmy Garoppolo, then it makes more sense. Kittle is still capable of winning weeks. He is simply losing too many of them right now. … The league leader in tight end targets? Tyler Higbee at 38. Not even Higbee has been able to mess up that usage, checking in as the TE5 by average PPR points. He continues to display zero ceiling, but his floor seems bankable for now. … Playing at less than 100 percent, Dalton Schultz (knee) has yet to catch Cooper Rush's eye. No team has allowed fewer tight end fantasy points than the Rams. … With Gabe Davis (ankle) banged up, Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) ailing and Jamison Crowder (ankle) sidelined, Dawson Knox might finally get the volume bump he desperately needs to be a TE1. … An immediate beneficiary of Kenny Pickett's insertion under center, Pat Freiermuth has the same Week 5 problem as his quarterback: A Bills defense stamping out fantasy production at every level of the field.

