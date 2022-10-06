Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB









Josh Jacobs hopes to begin stacking solid performances against the Chiefs, Jamaal Williams aims for another plug-and-play RB1 day, and James Robinson tries to shake loose from last week's struggles.

Week 5 Running Backs

RB Notes: Saquon Barkley has posted two of the four-biggest rushing efforts of his career through his first four games under Brian Daboll, and is averaging nearly four catches per game in the process. … One of the reasons Barkley is No. 1 this week is because Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is sidelined. In Taylor's short-week absence will be a committee led by pass-catcher Nyheim Hines, whose short receptions will probably be the closest the Colts get to fielding an actual “running game.” Lacking standalone value so far this year, Hines will be a legitimate FLEX but will not check into the top 24. Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay figure to split cannon-fodder carries on the ground. … Austin Ekeler has caught eight more passes (27) than any other running back. None of his various backups are applying any pressure on the high-value, early-down touches. Breathe a sigh of relief. … The workloads have been there for Dalvin Cook. With the Vikings 7.5-point home favorites against the Bears' No. 32 run defense, a spiked week might finally follow. … Game scripted to death in Week 4, James Robinson has a much better Week 5 setup. Facing a Texans defense surrendering the most running back fantasy points, J-Rob will be spearheading an offense operating as touchdown home favorites.

Christian McCaffrey was diagnosed with a new injury. What happened next may shock you. He actually played, and well at that, finishing as the PPR RB6 for Week 4. Of course, it was due in part to just how terrible Baker Mayfield was, sending nine of his 22 completions his running back's way on an afternoon where he comprehensively failed to challenge down the field. The good news for CMC managers is that won't be changing vs. the 49ers' ferocious defense. McCaffrey checkdowns may be Carolina's only means of offense. San Francisco is permitting a microscopic 2.9 yards per carry. … Displaying off-the-charts efficiency, Aaron Jones notched five separate runs of 10-plus yards in Week 4. AJ Dillon's touches have not gone away, but Jones has left zero doubt as to who the Packers' best running back is. For Week 5 Jones will be facing a bottom-five Giants defense making the trek across the North Atlantic to Londinium. …. D'Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle), Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and D.J. Chark (ankle) have all yet to resume practicing. In theory, the Patriots are a tougher Week 5 test for Jamaal Williams than the Seahawks were, but Bill Belichick's defense has been surprisingly soft on the ground. The temporary No. 1 back for the league's highest-scoring offense, Williams is getting all the high-value touches.

Josh McDaniels has stopped fighting city hall on Josh Jacobs, realizing that just because Brandon Bolden and Zamir White are “his guys” doesn't mean they are a more effective means of moving the ball. From my Sunday Aftermath column: Jacobs' 28 Week 4 carries tied for the second most of his career while his 144 yards rushing were a new personal best. He caught a solid five balls for 31 yards and played more than 80 percent of the snaps for just the second time since entering the NFL. The Chiefs are coughing up the fifth most running back fantasy points. … Speaking of juice, does Alvin Kamara have any left? Alarm bells will be ringing if he doesn't “have a day” vs. a Seahawks defense that just might be the worst in the league. … Although he was projected to monopolize touches against a poor run defense, I was overzealous with my Week 4 Khalil Herbert ranking. He did nevertheless produce 101 yards on 20 handles. With David Montgomery (ankle, knee) appearing likely to remain sidelined, Herbert will be a strong RB2 vs. an unimpressive Vikings run D. He just needs Justin Fields to maintain a few drives.

Miles Sanders was messed around and had a career day in Week 4. A healthy favorite for a high-totaled road date with the Cardinals, Sanders has high-end RB2 juice. … Failing to command check downs from Mitch Trubisky, Najee Harris has cleared five receiving yards in just 1-of-4 contests. With Kenny Pickett now under center and the Steelers stunning 14-point underdogs in Buffalo, perhaps one of Harris' signature 2021 fantasy attributes will finally come roaring back. … I want to believe a big James Conner game is coming. I just know it probably won't be against an Eagles defense destined to make life a living hell for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals' struggling passing attack. … I have yet to find the right Damien Harris/Rhamondre Stevenson answer. Thankfully, it should be “both” vs. the Lions' barely-there ground defense. … I'm adjusting way down on Leonard Fournette, who has shown zero explosion, and whose coaching staff seems to be looking for excuses to funnel touches elsewhere. … The Breece Hall takeover has begun in earnest in New York. With the Jets finally having their “real” personnel on the field, we can place an RB2 bet on the impressive rookie.

If you had told fantasy managers before the season that Javonte Williams would suffer a season-ending knee injury, most would have assumed Melvin Gordon would become a plug-and-play RB1. Instead, Gordon has been one of the league's most frequent fumblers and dealt with injury. That has created an opening for Mike Boone to carve out a role, something he did with a 36 percent snap share in Week 4. Of course, the Broncos have already stated the obvious that Gordon will “carry the load.” Perhaps it will be a committee, but it will not be a 1A/1B situation, creating plenty of RB2 runway for Gordon. … The Seahawks have finally adjusted their committee down to two backs. “@NO” has been a shockingly inviting running back matchup so far in 2022. … With Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) hobbled in Week 4, Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley both saw 10 carries and averaged more than five yards per tote. Allgeier, who entered the week higher on the depth chart, provided the big play with a 42-yard rumble. But as Hayden Winks points out, it was Huntley who saw both goal-line looks after C-Patt departed. Allgeier seemed to be playing third downs. That won't be gospel for Week 5, but it is a tea leaf to read. Already receiving touches for several weeks before Patterson's injury, Allgeier is the stronger FLEX bet.