Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Tom Brady hopes to begin a hot streak against the Falcons, Joe Burrow prepares for a shootout with the Ravens, and Trevor Lawrence angles for a bounce-back performance vs. the Texans.

Week 5 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: The Steelers have defensed the pass well thus far, but missing T.J. Watt and starting Kenny Pickett, they will simply be incapable of keeping up with Josh Allen. Operating as a two-touchdown home favorite, expect Allen to take out some of his frustrations from the past two weeks. … With nearly a quarter of the season in the books, Jalen Hurts is on pace for 225 rush attempts. That would break Lamar Jackson's 2019 quarterback record of 176 by 49. Hurts' pace figures to cool as the Eagles look to protect their signal caller in the second half of the season, but we are looking at a potentially historic campaign. … Coming off a course-correcting start against the Bucs, Patrick Mahomes now encounters a Raiders defense coughing up the third most quarterback fantasy points. The week's highest total at 51.0 doesn't hurt. … Speaking of stabilizing, there is Joe Burrow, who has taken only three sacks over his past two starts after getting walloped for 13 across his first two. He's in a good spot to go off against a Ravens defense allowing by far the most passing yards in the league despite facing Joe Flacco and Mac Jones in the season's first month.

Yet to throw for fewer than 279 yards, Justin Herbert is doing most of the chain moving for an offense that ranks 32nd in rushing. It is unclear if he will have Keenan Allen back for Week 5 after the wideout suffered a setback with his hamstring issue in last Thursday's practice. Coach Brandon Staley has pledged to be “careful.” … With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin back in the fold, Tom Brady re-took ownership of the Bucs' offense in Week 4, abandoning the run and dialing up 52 attempts. Brady has thrown 94 passes over the past two weeks after totaling 61 in Weeks 1-2. He understands the war isn't going to be won on the ground with Leonard Fournette. … Averaging a putrid 5.7 yards per attempt, Kyler Murray must now deal with an Eagles defense permitting a league low 5.5 YPA. Despite his awful rate stats, Murray's rushing and big-play upside keeps him locked in as a mid-range QB1 at a faltering position. … Predictably crumbling after his fantasy-relevant Weeks 1 and 2, Carson Wentz is a matchup-based QB2 vs. a Titans defense serving up 8.2 yards per attempt and leading the league in passing touchdowns allowed (10).

Kyler Murray is difficult to rank right now. Even harder? Everyone behind him. The usual deepest position in fantasy is anything but. Too many reliable stars have retired and a second dual-threat tier has yet to emerge behind Allen/Hurts/Jackson/Murray. Derek Carr, with his locked-in attempts and high-end supporting cast, is probably the next best thing for Week 5. The Chiefs are allowing the fifth most quarterback fantasy points. … A pedestrian Colts defense will once again be missing Shaquille Leonard (concussion) for Thursday's short-week tilt with the Broncos. With Javonte Williams (knee) lost for the year, an even bigger burden falls on Russell Wilson's shoulders. He is coming off his first spiked week/the QB4 overall finish against the Raiders. … Kirk Cousins doesn't feel like he belongs anywhere near the top 12 until you examine the options behind him. He will be only the second legitimate starting quarterback the Bears have faced. The first, Aaron Rodgers, averaged 9.4 yards per throw and generated two scores on 25 attempts.

Speaking of Aaron Rodgers, his supporting cast is finally beginning to sort itself out. Romeo Doubs has emerged as the clear No. 2 option opposite Allen Lazard. The running backs, Robert Tonyan and Christian Watson offer some big-play potential further down the board. Although Rodgers doesn't have much of a ceiling right now, his floor is QB1 solid. … This is where it gets really weird. Jared Goff? Against Bill Belichick? Potentially still missing weapons? I don't know, man. What I do know is that the Pats have allowed eight passing scores through four games and Lions coach Dan Campbell is somehow orchestrating the top-scoring offense in football. … Atrocious in Week 4 and leading the league in interceptions, Matthew Stafford has a tough Week 5 date with Micah Parsons' Cowboys. Coach Sean McVay has to figure out a way to shore up Stafford's protection. … After huge first halves that turned into quiet quarters 3 and 4 in Weeks 1 and 3, Geno Smith put together a full 60 minutes against the Lions' hellaciously bad defense. Beloved by advanced stats because of his three-seatbelt level caution, Smith has a less-than-ideal matchup with the Saints.

It is understandable if you don't want to get scammed by Teddy Bridgewater for the ninth time in your fantasy life, but I am betting on Mike McDaniel scheming him some wide–open Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle looks. The Jets are also a green-light matchup. … Week 4 was a major setback for Trevor Lawrence, who set his ball security slider somewhere between “Robert Griffin III” and “Daniel Jones playing in soap.” He still managed multiple scores for the third time in four starts. The Texans could go either way as a matchup. … After trying to hide him early in his 2022 debut, the Jets had to put the game on Zach Wilson's shoulders in the second half. He responded with some of the better football of his young career, rallying Gang Green to a huge victory. The Dolphins are permitting the second most quarterback fantasy points. … Kenny Pickett at least appeared (much) more willing than Mitch Trubisky to take shots down the field. That will pay off in time. Just not in Week 5 against the Bills' league-best defense.

