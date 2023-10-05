Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Anthony Richardson tries to stay hot on the ground against the Titans, Matthew Stafford hunts for touchdowns vs. the Eagles, and Daniel Jones searches for signs of life in Miami.

QB Notes: Coming off a sleepy QB16 outing in Week 4 — one that would have looked a whole lot different had he simply run into the end zone — Patrick Mahomes has Week 5’s highest over/under (52.5) against a Vikings defense that can’t stop anything. … The Jaguars’ defense has pedestrian passing-game rate stats despite a soft-ish quarterback slate through four weeks. Josh Allen should have a little something for His Majesty. … Jalen Hurts finally got on track through the air vs. Washington. The Rams are a tougher matchup, but that’s the beauty of Hurts. If the skies are looking unfriendly, he takes to the ground. … Hopefully you aren’t one of the angry people thinking Week 4 was something of an exposure for Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ offense. Yet to be held below 8.1 yards per attempt, Tua is combining explosive plays with a compiling floor. The Giants’ defense is in something of a shambles. Tua managers just need to hope coach Mike McDaniel doesn’t try to overcorrect last week’s ground game mistake.

Kirk Cousins had his first sub-344 yard effort in Week 4. That is not going to be an option against Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs, who have been stingy through the air but just made Zach Wilson look like he had a pulse on Sunday Night Football. The Vikings’ recent efforts to establish the run will stall out on Sunday. … At least through four games, the Ravens’ new offense sure looks a lot like the old one. That includes four Lamar Jackson rushing scores over the past two weeks. In chaos on offense, the Steelers are not going to be able to keep L-Jax and company off the field. … Anthony Richardson has yet to hit his stride as a passer. You also better hope he doesn’t catch you in stride as a runner. Living up to his summer bull case, Richardson’s four rushing scores have him as the QB8 by average points. He’s going to need his legs against a Titans defense that will be bringing the heat against an inexperienced young passer.

Don’t call it a comeback for Justin Fields. No, seriously don’t, as Denny Carter could have a QB1 day against the Broncos. Do call it another favorable matchup for the young man as he catches the Commanders on a short week. Jack Del Rio’s defense has surrendered the third most QB rushing yardage. … The Bills are no one’s idea of a good matchup for a slumping Trevor Lawrence. They are at least a team that will force him to throw. It’s time for Lawrence to begin his return to fantasy respectability. … “Sam Howell, QB1 streamer” is one of the first real leap-of-faith rankings of the 2023 season. Howell has had rough outings against elite defenses and usable days against struggling ones. The Bears are definitively the former, and on a short week, no less. Nevermind the all-but-certain sacks and turnovers. … One of those struggling pass defenses that permitted a plus Howell effort? The Eagles, who are coughing up the sixth most aerial yardage. That’s great news for the league’s No. 2 passer, Matthew Stafford. The only thing holding Stafford back in fantasy is a fluky 1.8 touchdown rate. That can’t sustain even if L.A. remains super-mega run heavy in the red zone. And, oh yeah, a little player named Cooper Kupp should be returning.

Checking in as the QB12 overall through the season’s first month, C.J. Stroud has been producing even without the Texans being pushed the past two weeks. That could remain a problem vs. the increasingly-feeble Falcons, though the Texans are supposedly road ‘dogs. Especially with the Houston rushing attack remaining stuck in neutral, 35 attempts are a reasonable expectation. … Daniel Jones has been utterly horrendous, struggling even in garbage time. There will be no shortage of that with the Giants operating as 11-point road underdogs against the Dolphins. Miami has defensive vulnerabilities. If Jones can’t get home here, it’s officially over for him in fantasy. … Joe Burrow can’t move. Tee Higgins (ribs) is sidelined. The Cardinals’ surprisingly-effective pass rush is a Week 5 concern, but Arizona’s pass D has been ineffective on a per-play basis. Even for a struggling, immobile Burrow, 250/2 is a plausible outcome. … The QB10 by average points, I’ll give Russell Wilson what is almost certainly too much benefit of the doubt vs. the Jets’ still-elite defense.

It’s a Week 5 scorpion fight for Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy and their accompanying elite defenses. Ceiling will be almost impossible to attain in Santa Clara. … It all came crashing down for Jordan Love in Week 4. He is a young quarterback who doesn’t appear particularly close to anything other than a flukily-high touchdown rate. That being said, Christian Watson and Aaron Jones should be healthier after their truncated Week 4 returns, and the Raiders’ defense continues to look like a welcoming-mat matchup. … Opposing Love is Jimmy Garoppolo. The Packers are not a plus matchup, but 200/2 remains a strong weekly bet for a quarterback who doesn’t really differentiate between floor and ceiling. … Zach Wilson showed signs of life at the exact wrong time against the Chiefs. Now it is actually tempting to use him against the Broncos’ rock-bottom defense. With weapons like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall at his disposal, you have to see what Wilson might offer in your QB2/superflex spot. … Derek Carr remains on probation until he shows signs of progress with his shoulder. Bill Belichick is an unforgiving opponent for an injured quarterback.

