Week 5 fantasy football metrics notebook: Confirmed — the Cowboys offense is everything we wanted

Dak Prescott is on pace to finish with 6,760 passing yards this season.

His yards per game sits almost 100 more than Josh Allen in the No. 2 slot with 331.5. If he kept up this pace he’d shatter Peyton Manning’s single-season passing record (5,477) by almost 1,300 yards.

A bulk of the raw stats can be attributed to his defense. The hideous stop unit has consistently put Dallas in a position to have to throw the ball. Dallas has trailed on 85 percent of their offensive plays in 2020. Even still, they’ve been committed to throwing the ball in smart situations. The Cowboys throw the ball on 68 percent of their first- and second-down plays, which is the highest mark in the NFL. This is a clear shift in philosophy, as they ranked 18th, 25th, and 31st in early down passing rate from 2019, 2018, and 2017.

The Cowboys are giving you everything you should want in an offense from a fantasy football sense. Honestly, they look like a Big-12 team.

Here’s how the volume is distributed in the offense:

Percentage of team targets

Percentage of team air yards

Amari Cooper - 30.2% Michael Gallup - 26.4% CeeDee Lamb - 16.5% Dalton Shultz - 13% Ced Wilson - 8.8%

Routes run per game

Michael Gallup - 44.3 Amari Cooper - 44 CeeDee Lamb - 38.5 Dalton Schultz - 30.3 Ezekiel Elliott - 30

Amari Cooper is the clear top receiver, leading the team in target and air yards share. He ranks second in the NFL in catches and third in yards.

CeeDee Lamb has settled into a comfortable role for Dallas. He leads all pass-catchers in 2020 with 34.5 slot routes per game. With just 9.2 air yards per target, he’s been getting plenty of layup looks.

Michael Gallup is mostly being targeted down the field on low-percentage routes. We’ve already seen the range of outcomes here. He enjoyed a massive outing in Week 3 followed by a quiet outing despite Prescott’s eruption in Week 4. Gallup has immense value to the team but will be a volatile producer in this role.

Dalton Shultz slid right into the role Blake Jarwin was ticketed for. It doesn’t help those who drafted Jarwin much at this point but Shultz is proving you got the process right on that one.

Lastly, Ezekiel Elliott does have a strong role as an outlet receiver. He trails only Alvin Kamara in catches and yards among running backs. Good thing too, because while no one is really talking about it, Elliott has been just a middling runner to date here in 2020. After a strong Week 1, he’s gone under 60 yards in two of three games.

Panthers volume distribution has shifted

Percentage of team targets

Robby Anderson - 24.8% DJ Moore - 23.4% Mike Davis/Christian McCaffrey - 23.4% Curtis Samuel - 13.1%

Air yards per target

DJ Moore - 12.6 Robby Anderson - 9.1 Curtis Samuel - 6.8 Mike Davis/Christian McCaffrey - 0.1

Routes run per game

DJ Moore - 33.5 Robby Anderson - 31.5 Curtis Samuel - 25 Mike Davis/Christian McCaffrey - 20.8

Coming into the year, it looked like DJ Moore would be the clearly established top receiver in Carolina while Robby Anderson and Curtis Samuel would duke it out for the No. 2 gig. So far, neither things have been correct.

Robby Anderson has been used as the No. 1 guy through four weeks. Not only does he lead the team in target share, but his air yards per target also shows a guy that’s being used as a full-field threat. He’s been the target on the type of routes that lead to yards after the catch; Anderson leads the team by a wide margin with 193. He’s also drawn five red-zone looks.

Moore, on the other hand, is playing the role many assumed Anderson would fill. He has the highest depth of target on the team, a single look in the red zone and, despite being one of the best YAC receivers in the league from 2018 to 2019, has just 33 yards after the catch. Traditional volume stats point to Moore as a buy-low and that’s certainly the case but Anderson has, at worst, established himself as a WR2/3 fringe in fantasy football right now.

All of these guys are in play against the Falcons, even Samuel. He leads the team with 16.5 slot routes per game with just 6.8 air yards per target. This signifies a new role for Samuel after he was a downfield guy in 2019. The Falcons check-in with the sixth-most yards and catches allowed to slot receivers.

