Week 5 Fantasy Football Forecast

Week 5

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Forecast ! My goal with this weekly column is to get you actionable information as quickly as possible, regardless if you're playing season-long fantasy, DFS, or are grinding player props. If you're just looking for fantasy football rankings and only have 10 minutes to skim through for your sit/start decisions, then head over to the "Forecast" sections below where I project each player's PPR finish based on a 12-team league. But if you want to get your research on, then I have full player breakdowns. As always, hit me up on Twitter @HaydenWinks if you have questions.

Teams are listed in order of their implied points.

Page 1: KC, NE, PHI, HOU, CIN, MIN, NO, LAC, SF, DAL

Page 2: BAL, IND, CHI, CAR, TB, ATL, ARI, CLE, GB, TEN

Page 3: PIT, NYG, DEN, JAX, NUF, OAK, NYJ, WAS

TNF: SEA, LAR

Byes: DET, MIA

1. Chiefs (34, -11) vs. IND

Forecast: Patrick Mahomes QB1, LeSean McCoy RB2, Damien Williams RB2/3, Darrel Williams RB4, Sammy Watkins WR2, Mecole Hardman WR3/4, Demarcus Robinson WR3/4, Travis Kelce TE1

KC

Backed with the highest team total (34) by a country mile, everyone knows to rank Patrick Mahomes as the No. 1 overall QB. … The Colts have PFF’s 31st-graded run defense and are dead last in run defense DVOA. There's an opportunity for these running backs to go off (that 11-point spread is nice, too) but we do have to guess/project how touches will be divvied up between LeSean McCoy (limited practice), Damien Williams (full practice), and Darrel Williams. … LeSean McCoy should continue to be the Chiefs’ primary runner (10 carries per game), and he’s been decent on the ground -- at least compared to Damien -- through four games despite playing with an injured ankle. McCoy is also capable as a pass-catcher, so Shady is an upside RB2 in a dream home matchup. … Before going down with an injury, Damien was the top passing-game option, but he did see 11 carries per game as well. That’s enough usage to fire up Damien as a high-upside RB2/3, especially against a Colts’ zone defense that has allowed teams to check down to running backs in the past. … Teams rarely use a third running back in a game, so Darrel will probably slide back into a very low-volume role. I’d shy away from starting him in most leagues, but it’s impossible to rule out him having a decent game in this explosive offense.

KCAY5

Tyreek Hill is out. ... Sammy Watkins hasn’t turned his usage into fantasy points in his three games without Hill after going off for 9-198-3 in the opener. Based on air yards and this week’s 34-point team total, Watkins deserves to be in the upside WR2 range. Against a zone defense that wants to limit big plays, I could see Watkins, who has lined up in the slot on 61% of his snaps, being targeted more than usual. … Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson’s outlooks are dependent on Hill’s status. If Hill is out, then Hardman and Robinson warrant WR3/4 consideration given their huge weekly ceilings. As you can see in the chart above, Robinson has been more utilized than Hardman, but Hardman is also way faster (4.33) than any of the Colts’ corners (4.51, 4.52, 4.59). … Travis Kelce is in a blowup spot this week. The Colts have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends, and Kelce is getting awesome usage of course. Kelce has four targets inside-the-10 this season, and those are the ones that are actually valuable, not red zone targets (see Tweet below). This is the week when we see that touchdown regression come Kelce’s way.

2. Patriots (29.25, -15) @ WAS

Forecast: Tom Brady QB1, James White RB2/3, Sony Michel RB2/3, Rex Burkhead (questionable) RB4, Julian Edelman WR1/2, Josh Gordon WR3, Phillip Dorsett WR4, Ben Watson TE2/3

NE

Tom Brady has struggled against pressure this season, but the Redskins are in the bottom 15th percentile in adjusted sack rate, so that shouldn’t be an issue this week. The Patriots should carve up the Redskins’ bottom 10th percentile passing defense (DVOA), so Brady is back in the QB1 mix with the Patriots owning the second-highest team total of the week. … As 15-point favorites, there’s obviously room for the running backs to eat as well. Last week, Rex Burkhead was limited to just one touch because of a foot injury, and he’s been limited in practice this week. His touch projection is basically impossible to map out, but I do know his floor is zero. … Burkhead’s foot injury is good news for Sony Michel who needs some good news right now. The Patriots have had positive game script in three-of-four games, but Michel only has 42.8 yards and 0.5 touchdowns per game to show for it. That’s partially because Michel has the worst elusive rating among running backs and partially because of Burkhead’s role. There’s a chance Michel rebounds here. The upside is there. But he’s a boom-or-bust RB2/3 right now until we see more. … My favorite running back play is James White, who is coming off a 10-target game last week. That level of usage isn’t likely to repeat, but five or so receptions and touchdown equity is enough for me to take the plunge as a fringe RB2/3, especially if Burkhead is questionable heading into Week 5. It’s worth highlighting that Wayne Gallman caught five passes and had a receiving touchdown against the Redskins last week.

NEAY5

A tough matchup and a chest injury slowed down Julian Edelman last week, but it’s time for him to get back on track. Edelman had WR2 usage before heading into Buffalo, and he has a tasty slot matchup with Fabian Moreau, who is dealing with a knee injury currently. Edelman is on the WR1/2 borderline against a Redskins’ defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to receivers. … Josh Gordon will face CB Josh Norman, who has allowed the most touchdowns (4) while in coverage and 7th-most yards per coverage snap per PFF. The Patriots might scrap passing in the second half if this game gets out of hand early, but this is a week where Gordon only needs two or three deep targets to be worth a start. Gordon is a boom-or-bust WR3. I’m feeling a boom this week as long as his knee cooperates. … Phillip Dorsett ran a route on 80% of Brady’s dropbacks and saw the most usage on the team last week. Dorsett can win downfield and has caught all 11 of his slot targets. Dorsett is a flex play for Week 5. … The Patriots have targeted their tight ends the least in the NFL, but Ben Watson should see a handful of targets now that he’s off suspension. Watson is a zero-floor, touchdown-dependent TE2/3.

3. Eagles (28.25, -13) vs. NYJ

Forecast: Carson Wentz QB1, Jordan Howard RB2/3, Miles Sanders RB3/4, Alshon Jeffery WR2, Nelson Agholor WR5, Mack Hollins WR5, Zach Ertz TE1, Dallas Goedert TE2

PHI

Carson Wentz has had to overcome a lot of adversity this season due to his teammates’ injuries, but he’s being rewarded with one of the worst pass defenses this week. Vegas expects the Eagles to shred the Jets, who have been the worst at stopping 20+ yard passes based on per game averages. Wentz is an upside QB1. … The Jets haven’t been much better limiting running backs, but the Eagles’ three-back committee is a headache. Last week, Jordan Howard found the end zone three times, and he’s probably going to be the goal-line back moving forward. Through four weeks, Howard has four inside-the-five carries to Miles Sanders’ two. (Note: Red zone rush attempts don’t matter any more than an attempt at the 50-yard line. The touchdown rate starts climbing once a team is inside-the-ten and particularly inside-the-five.) Because of Howard’s goal-line role and because of the 13-point spread, Howard is an RB2/3. … Rookie Miles Sanders is 88th out of 91 qualifiers in PFF’s rushing grade. He’s struggling, and he only has six receptions to make matters worse. Perhaps Sanders gets going between the 20s, but he’s not overly exciting at the moment, even in this plus matchup. Sanders is an RB3/4 who I’d rather leave on the bench than start in the flex.

PHIAY5

DeSean Jackson remained sidelined at practice on Wednesday and Thursday, so it’ll likely be Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, and Mack Hollins at receiver once again. The Jets’ defense has allowed the third-most fantasy points to receivers and has averaged the most 20+ yard passes in the NFL. This is a matchup to exploit. Jeffery is obviously the primary beneficiary of that, especially since he saw WR2 usage in his first game back from an injury last Thursday. With extra days to recover, Jeffery should be more than ready to take on CBs Darryl Roberts and Nate Hairston, who both are 20+ pounds lighter than Alshon. I’m firing him up as an upside WR2. … Nelson Agholor has struggled with drops and his targets last week dropped to just one because of it. With Jeffery back in the mix, Agholor is a zero-floor WR5, though there is still some upside in this matchup. The same can be said for deep threat Mack Hollins. … I’m inclined to ignore the Jets’ high ranking against tight ends and way more inclined to focus on his rock-solid target projection. 7-12 targets and a 28.25-point team total are more than enough to lock Ertz inside the top-four at the position as a second-tier TE.

4. Texans (27, -5) vs. ATL

Forecast: Deshaun Watson QB1, Carlos Hyde RB2/3, Duke Johnson RB4, DeAndre Hopkins WR1, Will Fuller WR3, Kenny Stills (questionable) WR5, Keke Coutee WR5, Jordan Akins TE2/3

HOU

Deshaun Watson just missed a couple of deep throws last week. If he hits those, Watson is sitting inside the top-five at the position. This is a matchup where Watson should earn those yards and touchdowns back. The Falcons’ defense is below-average in adjusted sack rate, passing DVOA, and stopping fantasy quarterbacks in general. With Vegas projecting the Texans to score 27 points and with the Falcons’ offense running plays at the fifth-fastest rate, Watson is a high-ceiling, high-floor QB1. … Duke Johnson has been out-carried by Carlos Hyde (52 to 23) and only has eight receptions, so Johnson is just a bench option right now despite having the best elusive rating in the NFL per PFF. … Carlos Hyde’s 13.0 carries per game and his goal-line role keep him in the mix as a flex option. This week’s matchup isn’t fantastic -- the Falcons are above-average in rushing DVOA -- but game script is on Hyde’s side as home favorites with the fourth-highest team total. Hyde is also 10th in PFF’s rushing grade for what it’s worth.

HOUAY5

Limited by an elite CB gauntlet to start the season, DeAndre Hopkins finally gets a game where he can have a true ceiling. The Falcons have the 30th-ranked passing DVOA against opposing WR1s. Let’s just say there’s not a Jalen Ramsey, Casey Hayward, or James Bradberry in Atlanta right now. This is a classic “get right” home game where Hopkins breaks off chunk gain after chunk gain. Hopkins is my WR1 overall this week. … Will Fuller is 12th in air yards. The usage is there. The talent is there. It’s just a matter of time before Fuller is in the end zone off a 50-yard bomb from DeShaun. With fellow deep threat WR Kenny Stills (hamstring) likely out, Fuller should be more of a primary read, and the Falcons’ bottom 20th percentile pass rush shouldn’t prevent Watson from taking deep shots this week. Fuller is a boom-or-bust WR3. … If Kenny Stills is out, then Keke Coutee will be a near full-time player. Coutee will be the best bet for underneath targets, but Coutee only saw 6.0 targets last year when Hopkins and Fuller played. Coutee is a WR5. … Jordan Akins had two random touchdowns in Week 3, but he has three or fewer targets each week and Hopkins’ expected blowup spot is bad news for Akins. He’s a zero-floor TE2/3 attached to an explosive offense.

5. Bengals (25.5, -3.5) vs. ARI

Forecast: Andy Dalton QB1/2, Joe Mixon RB2, Giovani Bernard RB4, Tyler Boyd WR1/2, Auden Tate WR3/4, Tyler Eifert TE2, C.J. Uzomah TE2

CIN

It’s decision time here. The Cardinals’ defense is non-existent, but so is the Bengals’ injury-filled offense. Vegas believes the Bengals’ offense will win this battle of bottom feeders, and I’m inclined to agree, even if it’s volume-based, not skill-based. In terms of situation-neutral pace, this is the fastest-paced game of the week with the Cardinals running the most plays per minute and the Bengals running the 12th-most. Andy Dalton is an upside QB1/2 with Arizona coming across the country for an early kick-off. … Joe Mixon has been out-scored in fantasy by both Bucs’ running backs. It’s that bad right now, but Mixon will benefit from extra offensive plays this week and he has at least seen 15 carries in each of the last two weeks. The Cardinals’ run defense is in the bottom 25th percentile per DVOA, so he has literally everything working in his favor. Mixon has upside as an RB2.

CINAY5

With John Ross on injured reserve and with A.J. Green still rehabbing, Tyler Boyd is the clear-cut No. 1 receiver in Cincy. Boyd enters a dream home matchup with the fourth-most targets and sixth-most receptions in the NFL. An elevated team total (25.5) gives Boyd slightly better odds for a touchdown, too. Cardinals slot CB Trumaine Brock has allowed 12.3 yards per target in the slot this season. Boyd is on the WR1/2 borderline with everything working in his favor here. … 2018 seventh-rounder Auden Tate has flex-worthy usage over the last two weeks and ran a route on 94% of Bengals’ dropbacks last week. Even if you have zero faith in Tate the player, this is a spot to bet on usage and matchup. Tate is an upside WR3/4. … The Cardinals have allowed 66 more yards and three more touchdowns to tight ends than the second-worst defense against the position. It’s a massive funnel and it cost S D.J. Swearinger his job this week. But Tyler Eifert only has a 10% share of targets and is running a route on just 46% of Bengals’ dropbacks. Eifert is a matchup-based TE1/2 with a wide range of outcomes.

6. Vikings (25.25, -5.5) @ NYG

Forecast: Kirk Cousins QB2/3, Dalvin Cook RB1, Alexander Mattison RB4, Adam Thielen WR2, Stefon Diggs (questionable) WR3

MIN

Kirk Cousins isn’t good and the Vikings are really establishing the run. Cousins doesn’t check boxes with efficiency or volume, but he does get a great matchup against one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. The squeaky wheel narrative is in play after the passing offense has been flamed by fans, the media, and Vikings’ players, but I’m not putting much faith into Cousins, especially if Stefon Diggs says, “I’m out”. Cousins a QB2/3 even with the sixth-highest team total. … Dalvin Cook is worth getting excited about. He’s second in yards and tied for first with five touchdowns. The Giants’ defense sits directly in the middle against the run and Cook saw eight targets when the Vikings trailed last week, so there’s nothing to worry about here. Cook is a top-five play just about every week. … This is a reminder to make sure Alexander Mattison is rostered in your league.

MINAY5

Stefon Diggs threw his controller at the TV this week and is on the verge of rage quitting on his team (and I really don’t blame him after watching Kirk Cousins this season). It’s still most likely that Diggs plays, however, and the matchups for him and Adam Thielen are dreamy. Giants rookie CB Deandre Baker has allowed the second-most yards allowed per coverage snap per PFF, and Janoris Jenkins is not far behind (4th-most). Volume is still a concern, but this is a game for the receivers to have a ceiling. Thielen is a WR2, while Diggs is a boom-or-bust WR3. We’ll learn a lot about this team this week. Hopefully they manufacture short-area targets to both receivers. … Kyle Rudolph is off the radar after back-to-back one-catch games.

7. Saints (25.25, -3) vs. TB

Forecast: Teddy Bridgewater QB2, Alvin Kamara RB1, Latavius Murray RB4, Michael Thomas WR1/2, Ted Ginn WR5, Jared Cook TE2

NO

Teddy Bridgewater is relying on check-downs and his teammates to win ball-control games. That may have some success in real-life football at times, but that’s not good for fantasy. Bridgewater’s ceiling with the lowest intended air yards in the NFL keeps him on the QB2/3 radar even against a vulnerable Bucs’ secondary. … The Bucs’ run defense is first in DVOA and PFF grade, but Alvin Kamara is too good (he’s avoided the most tackles per carry per PFF) and his volume is too high (15-25 weekly touches) to drop outside of the top-six at the position. I’m just not betting on a ceiling game here. … Latavius Murray is off the radar until Brees returns.

NOAY5

Michael Thomas’ usage has plummeted without Drew Brees. He’s not being targeted downfield and the Saints’ offense isn’t passing it enough for Thomas to have his 2018 floor and ceiling. The good news is the matchup. The Bucs’ defense is in the bottom 20th percentile against fantasy receivers. I’m hoping Thomas plays more slot receiver this week -- he’s at 25% this year -- because Bucs slot CB M.J. Stewart has allowed the most yards in the slot (235) per PFF. The matchup and his talent keep Thomas on the WR1/2. … Ted Ginn is the No. 2, but he has unstartable usage with Bridgewater. His best bet to have a 10.0 PPR-point game is getting deep against a Bucs’ secondary that is in the bottom 20th percentile at stopping 20+ yard passes. … Jared Cook has fallen into TE2 territory, but the Bucs’ defense is the second-worst at stopping fantasy tight ends so far.

8. Chargers (25.25, -6) vs. DEN

Forecast: Philip Rivers QB1/2, Austin Ekeler RB1/2, Melvin Gordon RB2/3, Keenan Allen WR1, Mike Williams WR3

LAC

Philip Rivers has still been a strong QB1/2 despite all the chaos in Los Angeles, and he’s starting to get his offensive weapons back. The Broncos’ defense hasn’t been nearly as efficient as it was -- bottom 20th percentile in passing DVOA, rushing DVOA, and adjusted sack rate -- but both teams are well below-average in offensive plays per minute. Volume is a concern, but Rivers should be efficient enough to finish around the top-12 at the position this week. … Melvin Gordon was active but didn’t play in Week 4. Coach Anthony Lynn said MGIII will actually play this week, which makes sense given the division rival, but I’m betting on Gordon being eased into action. Austin Ekeler was too good in Gordon’s absence for the Bolts to rush Gordon into his previous bellcow role. In fact, I’m guessing Ekeler -- who has avoided the most tackles on receptions among not just running backs but all NFL players -- will out-touch and out-snap Gordon this week, although Gordon is my favorite for goal-line touches. The matchup against a defense that’s filled with injuries is something to attack, so Ekeler is an RB1/2 while Gordon is a boom-or-bust RB2/3 with unpredictable usage.

LACAY5

Keenan Allen was a victim of game script and bad luck last week. Otherwise, he’s been the best fantasy receiver through four weeks. Broncos elite CB Chris Harris traveled with Allen last year, so the matchup isn’t ideal, but Allen should still see 8-12 targets. Allen is a WR1 with a lower ceiling and floor than usual. … Mike Williams (back) and Travis Benjamin (hip) returned to practice this week. Williams had boom-or-bust WR2/3 usage before missing last week’s game, and he should slide right back into that role for Week 5’s home matchup. Broncos outside CBs Duke Dawson and De'Vante Bausby aren’t players to lose sleep over, so Williams is a decent WR3.

9. 49ers (25, -3.5) vs. CLE

Forecast: Jimmy Garoppolo QB2, Matt Breida RB3/4, Jeff Wilson RB4, Raheem Mostert RB4, Tevin Coleman (questionable) RB4, Deebo Samuel WR5, Dante Pettis WR5, Marquise Goodwin WR5, George Kittle TE1

SF

Jimmy Garoppolo needed the bye week to reset after some up-and-down individual performances, but he still enters Week 5 with an 8.8 YPA and 6.0% touchdown rate. His problem has been the 49ers’ second-lowest pass rate on neutral-script early downs, and this week’s matchup against the Browns isn’t a layup from a volume and efficiency standpoint. Garoppolo is a standard QB2 at home. … The 49ers have averaged the most running back fantasy points this season, but we are stuck with a massive committee. Tevin Coleman was limited in Thursday’s practice, so he might play on Monday Night Football. But that’s assuming he’s not a healthy scratch, something I’m not ruling out. Matt Breida has been rotating with Raheem Mostert between-the-20s before Jeff Wilson comes in and scores the goal-line touchdowns. It’s a mess overall. If forced to rank these backs, I’d go Breida, Wilson, Mostert, Coleman.

SFAY5

There’s not a 49ers receiver getting bankable volume, but the Browns are likely to be without CBs Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams once again after they both missed Thursday’s practice. Browns CB T.J. Carrie has allowed the 5th-most yards per coverage snap as their replacement. I’m guessing the 49ers spent the bye week focusing on their youngest receivers, so rookie WR Deebo Samuel and second-year WR Dante Pettis may get more involved, but they remain WR5s at best.

SF USAGE

George Kittle was heavily involved when the 49ers were trailing last year (see above), and the 49ers haven’t been trailing in 2019. That’s why Kittle is on pace for 112 targets this season after seeing 136 in 2018. As 3.5-point favorites, Kittle isn’t expected to be peppered with targets, but he is due for some positive YPT and touchdown regression. Kittle is a second-tier TE1.

10. Cowboys (24.5, -3.5) vs. GB

Forecast: Dak Prescott QB1/2, Ezekiel Elliott RB1, Amari Cooper WR1/2, Michael Gallup WR4, Randall Cobb WR5, Jason Witten TE2

DAL

Dak Prescott was slowed down last week in New Orleans, and he’ll likely be playing without LT Tyron Smith this week. Prescott also faces the Packers’ pass defense, who has been amongst the best in coverage and pressure on the quarterback. The Cowboys’ middling 24.5-point team total makes Prescott a low-end QB1, not the elite QB1 he was to start the season. … As you can see from the chart above, the Packers’ defense has been a major run funnel in 2019. That sets up beautifully for Ezekiel Elliott, who is fully back to his elite workload as a runner and receiver. This is a Zeke week.

DALAY5

Amari Cooper has WR1 efficiency with Dak Prescott and has WR1/2 usage in three of the first four weeks, but he’ll be tested this week with Packers CBs Jaire Alexander and Kevin King, especially since the ‘Boys are without LT Tyron Smith. Cooper has to be dropped in the rankings given the situation, but I can’t drop him below the WR1/2 range. … Michael Gallup is expected to play, but he’s a player I’d like to leave on my bench since he’s coming off a somewhat serious knee injury only to face a top CB duo. Gallup could still pop since he had WR2/3 usage in Weeks 1 and 2, however. … Randall Cobb has just one week with WR3/4 usage, so he’s off the radar in a bad matchup. … Jason Witten doesn’t have enough usage to graduate from the touchdown-dependent TE2 mix.

11. Ravens (23.75, -3.5) @ PIT

Forecast: Lamar Jackson QB1, Mark Ingram RB2, Marquise Brown WR3, Mark Andrews TE1

BAL

Lamar Jackson is the QB1 overall through four weeks, and he’s done so with both his legs and with his arm. Vegas isn’t expecting a huge game from the offense, but L.J. offers some level of a ceiling no matter the matchup. I’m concerned that the Steelers’ strong defensive line can control Jackson to an extent, but he’s an obvious top-five QB. … Mark Ingram is seeing 12-16 touches per week and has the goal-line role in the NFL’s second-highest scoring offense. The Steelers’ defense wrecks havoc rushing the passer but have ranked in the bottom half of the league against the run through four weeks. Ingram is a strong RB2 with touchdown equity. … Gus Edwards has three times the carries of rookie Justice Hill. That makes me sad.

BALAY5

Marquise Brown had WR1 usage for the first three weeks, but the rookie is and will be extremely boom-or-bust because of his 14.9-yard average depth of the target. The Steelers are in the bottom third of the NFL at preventing 20+ yard passes, so there’s a chance he can get behind the secondary for a big play. Brown is a boom-or-bust WR2/3. … Willie Snead, Miles Boykin, and Seth Roberts all have less than 12 targets this season. … But Mark Andrews is seeing strong TE1 usage despite playing through a foot injury. Andrews is sixth in targets and tied for fifth in targets inside-the-10 at the position. The second-year pro is also just a beast of a player, so he’s a rock-solid TE1.

12. Colts (23, +11) @ KC

Forecast: Jacoby Brissett QB2, Marlon Mack (questionable) RB2, T.Y. Hilton (questionable) WR2, Eric Ebron TE2, Jack Doyle TE2/3

IND

Jacoby Brissett and the Colts’ offense have played slow-paced, run-heavy football whenever they could, but they probably will have to let it rip in the second half while chasing Patrick Mahomes. For this reason, the Chiefs are in the bottom 25% at stopping fantasy quarterbacks. Brissett should follow this trend as a decent QB2. If T.Y. Hilton doesn’t play, then Brissett has to be downgraded. … Marlon Mack didn’t practice on Thursday, so he’ll need to get back on Friday to have a legit shot to play on Sunday. The Chiefs’ run defense has been horrible through four games -- they are 31st in rushing DVOA and last in PFF’s run defense grade -- so it’s just a matter of volume for Mack. If the Colts can keep the game close, Mack should have a good game, but the Chiefs’ offense could make Mack a fourth-quarter observer if the score gets out of hand. Mack is a boom-or-bust RB2 all things considered. If Mack can’t suit up, Jordan Wilkins (runner) and Nyheim Hines (pass-catcher) will split duties.

INDAY5

T.Y. Hilton got in a limited practice already, so he’s on pace to play. He’s been the obvious top target, but his average depth of target has gone from 11.1 yards last year to 8.0 yards with Jacoby Brissett. That’s not the end of the world, but it does lower his weekly ceiling a bit. Hilton should see 8-12 targets in catch-up mode, making him a decent WR2. … Parris Campbell led the receivers in air yards and targets last week, but he’s questionable and was too low-volume with Hilton healthy to be considered in fantasy. … Zach Pascal isn’t the worst zero-floor dart throw in the world if Campbell is out given the matchup and last week’s volume. … Eric Ebron has 3, 4, and 4 targets with Hilton active. The Chiefs’ have been vulnerable to tight ends thus far, but he’s very touchdown-dependent as a TE2.

13. Bears (22.75, -5) @ OAK

Forecast: Chase Daniel QB2/3, David Montgomery RB2/3, Tarik Cohen RB4, Allen Robinson WR2/3, Javon Wims WR5, Trey Burton TE2/3

CHI

Chase Daniel is arguably better than Mitch Trubisky, and Vegas agrees by giving the Bears 22.75 points on the road here. The Raiders’ defense is in the bottom 20th percentile in just about every category, and Daniel is capable enough to toss a couple of touchdowns here as a QB2/3. … The Raiders have PFF’s 30th-ranked run defense -- I’m not sure why the Raiders’ run defense DVOA is so high -- and the Bears’ backs do have positive projected game script as five-point favorites. This should be one of David Montgomery’s best games. I’m willing to ignore Montgomery’s 3.4 yards per carry in this matchup, so he’s a startable RB2/3. … Tarik Cohen is essentially a low-volume receiver right now.

CHIAY5

Allen Robinson has had WR3 usage in three of four games, and I’m projecting A-Rob for slightly better efficiency with Daniel at QB. The Raiders’ defense sits in the bottom 20th percentile in most passing categories including pass defense DVOA, so this is a spot where Robinson can have a ceiling game. Robinson is on the WR2/3 borderline. … Taylor Gabriel (concussion) has been ruled out, so Javon Wims will be the No. 2 with Anthony Miller as the third receiver. Wims has flashed in the preseason and offers some deep sleeper appeal. … Trey Burton isn’t seeing enough air yards to be started in fantasy.

14. Panthers (22.25, -3.5) vs. JAX

Forecast: Kyle Allen QB2/3, Christian McCaffrey RB1, Curtis Samuel WR3, D.J. Moore WR3, Greg Olsen TE1/2

CAR

Kyle Allen is capable, and he has enough weapons to string together drives. The Jaguars’ defense could be without Jalen Ramsey (back) again, which would elevate Allen’s floor and ceiling. The issue with the matchup is the pass rush and the Jaguars’ slow-paced offense. Allen is on the QB2/3 borderline. … Christian McCaffrey is a beast and is playing just about every snap. CMC is in the discussion as the RB1 overall each and every week.

CARAY5

Curtis Samuel is a buy. He has too many air yards and targets to not pop for big games eventually, and the Jaguars are in the bottom 10th percentile at stopping 20+ yard passing plays. Samuel’s outlook is improved with Jalen Ramsey (back) questionable to suit up. Samuel is a high-ceiling WR3. … D.J. Moore’s usage has fallen in the last two weeks, and there’s not really a reason why we should expect it to rebound. Moore is a victim of a Samuel and CMC’s insane usage, so Moore is a low-floor WR3. … Greg Olsen has had TE1 usage in three of four games, so he’s still in the mix as a low-end TE1. The Panthers need Olsen’s size in the red zone.

15. Bucs (22.25, +3) @ NO

Forecast: Jameis Winston QB1/2, Ronald Jones RB3, Peyton Barber RB3, Mike Evans WR1/2, Chris Godwin WR1/2, O.J. Howard TE1/2

TB

Jameis Winston has been on fire recently, and the Saints’ defense struggled against quarterbacks in three of the first four games. Vegas doesn’t expect this game to shoot out -- the Saints are game-managing too much for that to happen -- so Winston is more of a QB1/2 than a locked-in QB1. …. The Saints are PFF’s second-ranked run defense and check in as a top 10th percentile defense against fantasy running backs. The Bucs’ committee has been hard to project (Peyton Barber has 53 carries and Ronald Jones has 50), but RoJo does have the third-best PFF rushing grade right now. With the tough matchup and the uncertainty of touches, I’d rather leave Jones and Peyton Barber on the bench than fire them up in a flex spot.

TBAY5

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both have WR1 or WR1/2 usage, and the Saints are in the bottom 20th percentile against fantasy receivers and in pass defense DVOA. Like I mentioned in Winston’s blurb, this doesn’t appear to be a game that will shoot out, but both receivers have earned top-10 treatment. … O.J. Howard simply isn’t involved in the offense. He has the talent to turn things around, but he’s more of a TE2 than a low-end TE1 at this point.

16. Falcons (22, +5) @ HOU

Forecast: Matt Ryan QB1, Devonta Freeman RB3, Julio Jones WR1, Calvin Ridley WR3, Mohamed Sanu WR4/5, Austin Hooper TE1

ATL

The Falcons have been bad in 2019, but Matt Ryan has at least 300 passing yards in all four games, and the matchup this week is favorable. The Texans deploy below-average outside corners, and the Falcons are expected to be playing catch up in a dome against an explosive offense. Ryan offers a reasonable ceiling with a strong floor, making Ryan a QB1. … Devonta Freeman is 84th out of 91 qualifiers in PFF’s rushing grade. He’s been bad. But the Falcons offensive line and negative game script have been equally as big of issues. None of those things are expected to change this week against the Texans, so Freeman is just an RB2/3.

ATLAY5

Julio Jones obviously has WR1 usage, and he gets a great matchup against rookie CB Lonnie Johnson or CB Jonathan Joseph, who is tied for the most receptions allowed (24) while in coverage per PFF. Jones’ usage, talent, and matchup make him arguably the WR1 overall this week. … Calvin Ridley will also get to take advantage of the Texans’ below-average secondary, but his targets have been all over the place in 2019. Ridley’s deep-target role also makes him boom-or-bust. I’d be willing to bet on a “boom” week for Ridley as game script should also be on his side. … Mohamed Sanu is coming off season-high usage, but he has WR4/5 usage in the other three games. The matchup is great, but Sanu is at best a WR4. … Austin Hooper has TE1 usage through four games, and he’s being utilized as a check down option for Ryan, who has been facing pressure for most of the season. The Texans’ linebackers and safeties are beatable, so Hooper is a low-end TE1 here.

17. Cardinals (22, +3.5) @ CIN

Forecast: Kyler Murray QB1/2, David Johnson RB1, Larry Fitzgerald WR1/2, KeeSean Johnson WR4, Pharoh Cooper WR5, Andy Isabella WR5

ARI

Kyler Murray is beginning to run a little bit, but the first overall pick needs to let it rip downfield for him to reach a ceiling because the Cardinals simply don’t have enough talent to sustain eight-play drives. The good news here is the matchup. The Bengals’ defense is 31st in passing DVOA and 32nd in PFF’s pass coverage grade, and Cincy’s offense plays at an above-average pace, too. Murray should continue to see elite usage, so he’s a high-upside QB1/2 in Week 5. … David Johnson has been a beast as a receiver this season, and he should see another game of six-plus receptions with slot WR Christian Kirk out. The volume is elite, and so is the matchup with the Bengals checking in last place in stopping fantasy running backs. DJ is a rock-solid RB1.

ARIAY5

Christian Kirk (ankle) was ruled out for Week 5, so Larry Fitzgerald’s target projection for this week is amongst the league’s highest. Fitz is also the Cardinals’ top red zone option through the air -- he’s leading the NFL with six inside-the-10 targets -- so he can reach a WR1 ceiling, especially given the soft matchup. Fitzgerald deserves WR1/2 love. … Since so much of Kliff Kingsbury’s Air Raid relies on it’s slot receivers, pegging who will lineup with Fitz in the slot is important this week. Kingsbury said second-round rookie Andy Isabella will compete for targets on the outside, so I’m projecting Pharoh Cooper and possibly David Johnson to see most of the slot reps. Cooper is an okay dart throw for deep leaguers in the hope he plays near full-time snaps in the most pass-heavy offense in the NFL. … KeeSean Johnson’s role is quite secure as the Cardinals’ outside receiver. Johnson saw 10 targets in Week 1, and he has double-digit target upside as a decent WR4 this week.

18. Browns (21.5, +3.5) @ SF

Forecast: Baker Mayfield QB2, Nick Chubb RB1, Odell Beckham WR1, Jarvis Landry WR3

CLE

Baker Mayfield is fantasy’s QB23 through four weeks. There are actual issues with play-calling, the offensive line, and Mayfield’s ability to diagnose pressure. Those aren’t good things to be dealing with when the 49ers’ defensive line is on the schedule. Mayfield is likely to be pressured often on Monday Night Football, and his volume with a bottom-five paced offense won’t make up for the potential inefficiency. Mayfield is nothing more than an average QB2. … Nick Chubb is tied for second in the NFL with 11 runs of 10+ yards, and he’s locked into about 20 touches per week. The 49ers’ defense has played the run really, really well, but Chubb is an RB1 in any matchup. Just not expecting a ceiling game here.

CLEAY5

Targets are very concentrated on the Browns, so it’s just a matter of time before Odell Beckham starts going off. The 49ers don’t have a corner that matches up with Odell -- nobody really does to be fair -- especially with Ahkello Whitherspoon out. This is a game where OBJ can take a 10-yard slant for a 50-yard touchdown. Sign me up for Odell as a strong WR1. … Jarvis Landry has WR2 usage through four weeks, and there’s no reason to expect that to change with targets very concentrated in Cleveland. Landry is a strong WR3.

19. Packers (21, +3.5) @ DAL

Forecast: Aaron Rodgers QB2, Aaron Jones RB2, Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR3, Geronimo Allison WR4, Jake Kumerow WR5, Jimmy Graham TE1/2

GB

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t have a three-touchdown passing performance in 15 weeks, and Vegas is expecting that trend to continue. The Cowboys’ defense has limited fantasy quarterbacks, and Rodgers’ faces an uphill battle without his top receiver. There are streamers with better outlooks than Rodgers this week. He’s a QB2. … Jamaal Williams (concussion) is out, so Aaron Jones will take on more of a bellcow role. Jones should see upwards of 20 touches including goal-line and pass-catching opportunities. The issue here is the projected game script as road dogs and the Packers’ low 21-point team total. Jones is a volume-based RB1/2.

GBAY5

Davante Adams (toe) is out for Week 5, so Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be Rodgers’ top target this week. Adams is obviously leaving behind a ton of usage (15 targets last week), so MVS is at least on the WR3/4 map based on volume alone. The matchup is less than ideal on the road against a rock-solid secondary, but volume > matchup. I like MVS as a WR3 with reasonable touchdown equity. … Geronimo Allison has been an afterthought all season, but the Packers don’t have a ton of options this week, so Allison should at least see WR4 usage. Allison has also been really efficient at times (10.1 YPT last year), too. He’s a decent flex option here. … Jake Kumerow will likely be the No. 3 receiver. He’s a tournament dart throw in DFS if building many lineups. … Jimmy Graham should also see enhanced volume with Adams out, and he’s always a candidate for an inside-the-10 target. The Cowboys sit in the bottom 30th percentile against fantasy tight ends to make his outlook slightly better. Graham is on the TE1/2 borderline.

20. Titans (20.75, -3) vs. BUF

Forecast: Marcus Mariota QB2/3, Derrick Henry RB1/2, A.J. Brown WR5, Corey Davis WR5, Delanie Walker TE1/2

TEN

Marcus Mariota had a big week last Sunday with a few long catch-and-run touchdowns, but the Bills’ defense is too strong and the pace is too slow to start Mariota. … Derrick Henry will have volume regardless of the matchup, and the Bills’ defense has been a run funnel through four weeks (see chart above). Henry will always be susceptible to clunkers given the Titans’ inconsistent offense, but he’s a volume-based RB1/2 most weeks.

TENAY5

The Bills’ defense is too good to fire up any of these low-volume Titans’ receivers. For the rest of the season, I like A.J. Brown the best.

21. Steelers (20.25, +3.5) vs. BAL

Forecast: Mason Rudolph QB2/3, James Conner RB2, Jaylen Samuels RB2/3, JuJu Smith-Schuster WR2/3, Diontae Johnson WR5, Vance McDonald (questionable) TE2

PIT

Mason Rudolph doesn’t have much of a ceiling, but the Ravens’ defense has been really bad. It’s not the Baltimore defense we’ve been accustomed to. Rudolph should dink and dunk his way to 200+ yards and a touchdown or two as a QB2/3. … James Conner has had between 10 and 13 carries in all four games, but he did see eight targets last week as Rudolph continues to check down basically every single pass. The concerns this week are Conner’s ankle and Jaylen Samuels’ increased role last week. If Samuels continues to steal reps as a wildcat runner and short-yardage target -- I’m projecting that to continue -- Conner and Samuel are going to be an RB2s. The Ravens’ defense is bad enough for two decent-volume backs to finish as top-24 backs.

PITAY5

The receivers’ usage with Mason Rudolph is laughably bad. JuJu Smith-Schuster has WR4/5 targets and air yards over the last two weeks, so it’s safe to say his days as a WR1/2 are over. The matchup is favorable -- Ravens CB Anthony Averett has allowed a league-high 2.51 yards per coverage snap this season -- but JuJu’s toe injury and lack of volume make him a WR2/3. … Diontae Johnson and James Washington aren’t realistic fantasy options until their usage increases. It looks like Johnson has the better chance of emerging as a bye-week dart throw, but that’s not a lock. … Vance McDonald is questionable, but he’s nothing more than a zero-floor TE2 even if he’s healthy.

22. Giants (19.75, +5.5) vs. MIN

Forecast: Daniel Jones QB2/3, Wayne Gallman RB2, Sterling Shepard WR3/4, Golden Tate WR4/5, Evan Engram TE1

NYG

Daniel Jones looked bad last week. He tossed interceptions and wasn’t very comfortable for most of the game. This week’s matchup against a run-heavy offense and above-average defense make Jones a low-end QB2, who can make some things happen with his legs to save his fantasy day. … Saquon Barkley is out, so Wayne Gallman will have the bellcow role once again. Fresh off 18 carries and six receptions, Gallman is a volume-based RB2 despite facing the Vikings’ third-ranked PFF run defense this week.

NYGAY5

Golden Tate is making his debut, and that really muddies up the receiving-game outlook. Tate, Sterling Shepard, and Evan Engram can win from the slot, but I think Shepard will be pushed outside with Tate starting in the slot. I’m not convinced Daniel Jones can keep three pass-catchers as fantasy starters, especially against Minnesota, so I’m knocking down Shepard into the WR3/4 mix with Tate as a WR4/5. We’ll learn a lot about this offense this week… Evan Engram’s seven-plus targets are probably safe even with Tate in the mix. He’s too talented and offers check-down value whenever Jones isn’t feeling comfortable. Engram is a top-five TE.

23. Broncos (19.25, +6) @ LAC

Forecast: Joe Flacco QB2/3, Phillip Lindsay RB3, Royce Freeman RB3, Courtland Sutton WR3, Emmanuel Sanders WR3, Noah Fant TE2

DEN

The Chargers Defense is really banged up -- I’m talking multiple plus-level starters -- but we can’t roll out Joe Flacco on the road against a team that plays with the second-slowest offensive pace. Flacco has five touchdowns in four games. … Phillip Lindsay (16.75 touches per game) and Royce Freeman (14.0 touches per game) are both seeing enough usage to warrant starting consideration. Last week, Freeman saw six targets and out-snapped Lindsay, but Lindsay has seen 83.3% of the Broncos’ inside-the-five carries. The split usage limits the ceilings, but both can be started in the flex.

DENAY5

Courtland Sutton has had WR3 usage and has played well in his second season, but he will be chased by elite Chargers CB Casey Hayward this week. Sutton should still see targets, though I’m projecting way worse efficiency than normal. … Emmanuel Sanders has had strong usage in three of four games, and he gets the much softer individual matchup this week. I’m not convinced Sanders is going to play as well as he has to start the season given his age and injury history, but he’s a fine WR3 this week. If he has a good game, I’d look into selling Sanders next week. … The Chargers play tight ends soft, especially with their third-string safety, and Noah Fant is talented enough to break out at any moment. If Sutton is shut down by Hayward, then Fant could set a career-high in targets and air yards this week. Fant is an upside TE2.

24. Jaguars (18.75, +3.5) @ CAR

Forecast: Gardner Minshew QB2/3, Leonard Fournette RB1/2, D.J. Chark WR4/5, Dede Westbrook WR5, Chris Conley WR5

JAX

Gardner Minshew has had decent results in all games to date, but the Panthers’ defense doesn’t mess around. They can get after the quarterback -- league-high adjusted sack rate -- and have rock-solid corners led by James Bradberry. This isn’t a spot to stream Minshew. … Leonard Fournette is leading the NFL with 12 runs of 10+ yards, although it seems like the rest of his carries have gone for negative yards. Anyways, Fournette has elite-level usage and the Panthers are a run funnel defense. Fournette is a strong RB1/2, and it’s only a matter of time before he starts seeing inside-the-five carries (he has zero through four games).

JAXAY5

D.J. Chark has WR3 usage through four weeks as the top Jaguars’ receiver, but he’ll be up against stud CB James Bradberry, who has shut down superior talents to Chark. This is a week where I’ll slide Chark down to the WR4/5 range, but he’s a buy in season-long beyond this week. … Dede Westbrook and Chris Conley have easier individual matchups, but they are far from walks in the park. Conley needs to catch a long pass or touchdown to have fantasy relevance this week. That’s not something I’m betting on.

25. Bills (17.75, +3) @ TEN

Forecast: Josh Allen (questionable) QB2/3, Devin Singletary (questionable) RB3/4, Frank Gore RB4, John Brown WR3, Cole Beasley WR5

BUF

Josh Allen practiced this week, but he is officially questionable for Week 5. Allen can always get frisky, though it’s best to avoid Allen given the Bills’ 17.75 team total. Both teams in this game want to grind out the clock and run the ball. Not great for fantasy. … Devin Singletary has been limited at practice all week and appears to be a game-time decision. Regardless, there isn’t a Bills’ back worth rostering in this matchup. If Singletary plays, this will be a committee.

BUFAY5

John Brown has WR1/2 usage in three of four games. He’s an awesome fit with Josh Allen, so he’ll have to be downgraded if Allen is out this week. Assuming he plays, Brown gets an average matchup against the Titans’ 64th percentile passing DVOA defense. Brown is a classic boom-or-bust WR3. … Cole Beasley has WR3 usage in three of four games, but he’s not talented enough and the Bills’ offense doesn’t score enough for Beasley to warrant a fantasy start with a low team total. … Zay Jones saw elevated targets and air yards, but Week 4 will likely go down as an outlier game, not a new normal. He’s off the radar. … Dawson has TE2 usage if you’re into that type of thing.

26. Raiders (17.75, +5) vs. CHI

Forecast: Derek Carr QB3, Josh Jacobs RB2/3, Tyrell Williams (questionable) WR3/4, Darren Waller TE1

OAK

Derek Carr against the Bears? No thanks. … This should be another test to see if Jon Gruden uses Josh Jacobs as a receiver, something he hasn’t done to start the season. If Jacobs doesn’t catch passes this week, it’ll be tough for him to reach a ceiling against the Bears’ fourth-graded run defense. Jacobs is a low-floor RB2/3.

OAKAY5

Tyrell Williams hasn’t practiced this week and is questionable for the London game. I’m not a fan of starting players battling injuries, especially against the Bears. Williams also has negative touchdown regression coming his way. Williams is a low-floor WR3/4. … Bears CB Kyle Fuller is tied for 1st for the most receptions allowed (24) in coverage per PFF and has allowed the 2nd-most yards in slot coverage, but Hunter Renfrow isn’t being used enough to take advantage. It also doesn't help that Renfrow isn’t good. … Darren Waller is the obvious play here. Waller has elite TE1 usage and deserves every single look he gets. The low total is a concern, but Waller has double-digit target upside.

27. Jets (15.25, +13) @ PHI

Forecast: Luke Falk QB2/3, Le’Veon Bell RB1, Robby Anderson WR3, Jamison Crowder WR4, Chris Herndon TE2

NYJ

Luke Falk won’t be inside my top-20 quarterback rankings this week. He's just too bad. … Le’Veon Bell has all of the volume in the world, but he really needs a healthy Darnold to hit a ceiling. His volume will keep him in the mix as an RB1 in any matchup, though this is nearly as tough as it gets. The Eagles’ defense has been very “pass funnelly.”

NYJAY5

This is a classic battle of the worst receiving group and the worst group defending receivers. Even in this matchup, Robby Anderson has zero floor with Falk at quarterback, so we’re really just banking on a long play or two as a fantasy WR4 here. Anderson desperately needs Darnold back. … The same can be said for slot WR Jamison Crowder, who was firing on all cylinders with Darnold before Mono struck. Crowder is a WR4 because he’s a near full-time player on an offense that doesn’t have a ton of options. … Chris Herndon needs to be picked up for next week.

28. Redskins (14.25, +15) vs. NE

Forecast: Colt McCoy QB3, Chris Thompson RB3, Adrian Peterson RB4, Terry McLaurin WR4

WAS

The Redskins didn’t know who their quarterback was earlier in the week, but they will sacrifice Colt McCoy to the Patriots' defense. … The same can be said with the running backs. Adrian Peterson needs a lucky touchdown to be an RB3, and we can’t project him for much TD equity here. He needs to be on the bench… Chris Thompson should see five-plus targets as a zero-floor PPR RB3.

WASAY5

Terry McLaurin is expected to return, but Patriots elite CB Stephon Gillmore will be welcoming him back. Even with the volume, I’m inclined to leave McLaurin on the bench. The Patriots Defense is either first or second in just about every pass defense category. … The rest of the Redskins are off-limits.