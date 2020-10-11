Week 5 Fantasy Football Booms and Busts: Chase Claypool proof Steelers develop receivers like no team in NFL

The NFL draft is one of the all-time “Nobody Knows Anything” events. It’s common for early picks to bust, and it’s not uncommon for stars to come out of nowhere.

But when the Pittsburgh Steelers select a wide receiver, pay attention. Their conversion rate at this position is astounding.

And with rookie Chase Claypool, it looks like we might be adding a name to the hit list.

Claypool was the undeniable star of Sunday’s early fantasy window, scoring four touchdowns as the Steelers outlasted the Eagles, 38-29. Claypool converted on a short touchdown run in the first quarter, then added a touchdown catch in each of the subsequent quarters. It added up to a brilliant seven-catch, 110-yard afternoon for the rookie out of Notre Dame. The final touchdown salted the game — and the cover — for the undefeated Steelers.

Don’t kick yourself if you didn’t see this breakout coming — Claypool, after all, was ostensibly Pittsburgh’s No. 4 receiver on the depth chart entering Week 5. But when Diontae Johnson injured his back early Sunday, opportunity knocked. And Claypool, who had flashed big-play ability in spurts over the opening month, took full advantage.

Whatever special sauce Pittsburgh puts into its wide receiver scouting, it’s sure working. Consider some of the recent picks to click, all of them outside of the first round — Antonio Brown, Emmanuel Sanders, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Wallace, Martavis Bryant. Johnson was a nifty find in the third round last year (he led all rookie receivers in catches), and James Washington was a solid pick in 2018. A few misses to the side (we see you, Sammie Coates), it’s amazing how Pittsburgh keeps finding affordable playmakers.

Chase Claypool appears to be the latest receiving gem the Steelers found outside of the first round of the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Don Wright) More

Assuming the Johnson injury isn’t serious, Pittsburgh has one of those convenient problems — too many good players. Most of the summer, Johnson was touted as one of the buzziest sophomores on the fantasy draft board. JuJu Smith-Schuster was a Pro Bowler just two years ago. Washington might be the odd man out here. Both Smith-Schuster (4-28-0) and Washington (3-25-0) were quiet in Sunday’s win.

Some draft pundits wondered if Claypool perhaps made more NFL sense at tight end, not receiver. If the Steelers eventually see him as a hybrid player, that might not be a big deal. Eric Ebron had five catches against a weak Philadelphia coverage group, but they covered just 43 yards. He lost one fumble and dropped another catchable pass.

One thing we know for sure, Claypool’s fantasy stock is rising. He’s currently rostered in 15 percent of Yahoo leagues, but that will go through the roof in the next few days. He’s even got a fun nickname: Mapletron. Get those FAB dollars ready, in whatever currency you use. Pittsburgh hosts Cleveland in Week 6.

Unknown Fulgham goes off for Eagles

If you’d like your sleepers a little more hidden, how about Philadelphia wideout Travis Fulgham? He had a nifty 42-yard touchdown pass at San Francisco last week, then went off at Heinz Field Sunday, snagging 10 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown. Carson Wentz peppered Fulgham with 13 targets; nobody else on the roster saw more than six looks.

Detroit selected Fulgham as a project last year, a sixth-round pick out of Old Dominion. He spent most of the season on the practice squad. The Lions cut Fulgham this summer, followed by Green Bay and Philadelphia — but eventually the Eagles stashed him on its practice squad. And given Philly’s cluster injuries at receiver, Fulgham’s go-time is now.

Fulgham’s Yahoo roster tag is essentially zero at the moment. Heck, I play in a 20-team cutthroat league and he wasn’t offered anything into Week 5. But the cat is out of the bag now; there’s opportunity here, and Fulgham flashed in two straight games. Baltimore will be a Week 6 challenge, but after that Philly gets the Giants twice sandwiched between the Cowboys. Wentz is desperate for playmakers; perhaps he’s found one.

