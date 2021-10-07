Week 5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Cowboys-Giants to provide fireworks

Every week, our Yahoo fantasy football crew will reveal their boldest predictions for the action ahead. It’s time to get bold for Week 5!

Dalton Schultz a top-4 tight end in Week 5

Scott Pianowski: I’m surprised the market hasn’t gone all-in on Dalton Schultz yet. He’s collected 12-138-3 the last two weeks, absorbing 15 targets. The Giants are one of the worst tight-end coverage teams through one month. This Dalton can do everything you need — get there on volume, get back into the end zone, maybe clean up the Double Deuce.

Daniel Jones finishes as a top-10 QB

Dalton Del Don: Jones is breaking out in Year 3, getting 8.2 YPA against a relatively tough schedule and despite a bunch of injuries to the Giants’ receivers — and having Evan Engram as his tight end. Dimes also has the third-most rushing yards among quarterbacks and this week gets a pass-funnel Dallas defense that’s allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. Jones has scored more fantasy points this season than Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott, yet his ECR is a puzzling QB17 this week. He’s a top-10 QB on my board in Week 5.

Kadarius Toney makes Jokas of Cowboys secondary

Liz Loza: With Sterling Shepard (hamstring) sidelined, Toney led the Giants pass-catchers in looks last Sunday, converting 6 of 9 for 78 yards. The rookie should be peppered again in Week 5 as the G-men (+7) try to keep pace with the ‘Boys. Dallas’ Trevon Diggs has been a revelation for the secondary, but slot CB Jourdan Lewis has allowed a passer rating of 108.5% (CB88). Give Toney that flex in PPR-friendly formats.

Trey Lance rushes for over 100 yards in first start

Matt Harmon: Maybe Jimmy Garoppolo really does play but I remain skeptical. Trey Lance took off running seven times in one half in relief of Garoppolo and Kyle Shanahan readily admitted he didn't have a game plan designed for his rookie. You can bet that will change if Lance gets his full first start. The Cardinals' pass defense has been solid this year but they've struggled with their run fits on film. It's reflected in the stats too. Arizona has allowed the 10th highest yards per carry and seven touchdowns on the ground. Lance just needs two or three lapses by the Cardinals to push close to the century mark.

If Trey Lance gets the start against the Cardinals, the rookie QB will make an immediate impact with his legs. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Tyler Conklin cracks top-10 TEs with a score

Jennifer Eakins: The 26-year old is averaging just 7.2 half-PPR points per contest as TE15, but gets a soft matchup in Week 5 that could propel him within the 10 highest TE scorers of the week. Conklin's usage and output are on the rise, as he's had 11 catches for 88 yards and a score in the past two weeks. Detroit has given up some big games so far to George Kittle (4-78), Robert Tonyan (3-52-1), and Mark Andrews (5-109), so this could be the week we see Conklin eclipse 100 yards and find the end zone for the second time in 2021.

Devante Parker finishes as a top-15 WR

Troy King: Yes, I know the Dolphins are terrible right now, but hear me out. Devante Parker leads the team in target share (21.9%) and receiving yards per game (60.5). He also finished in a tie for WR15 last week against the Indianapolis Colts, who are the ninth-ranked passing defense. This doesn’t change the fact that the Dolphins’ offense is still awful, but they have a chance to redeem themselves.

This week in the “Fight for Florida,” Parker gets to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are the bottom-ranked passing defense. Even the Dolphins should be able to take advantage of this weak secondary. Regardless, Miami is going to be forced into passing situations since its 28th ranked rushing offense is going up against the Buccaneers top-ranked rushing defense. That being said, Parker should continue to command a heavy target share in this favorable matchup.