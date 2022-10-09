Week 5 Fantasy Football Blog

Week 5 has already begun and we have another action-packed Sunday lined up. Can't watch the games today? Check back here for updates on scoring plays, turnovers, injuries, and big plays from all of the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET games.

INACTIVES

Mac Jones

Jameis Winston

Jarvis Landry

Isaiah McKenzie

Julio Jones

Jonnu Smith

Logan Thomas

1:00 PM ET

Steelers @ Bills

Chargers @ Browns

Bears @ Vikings

Lions @ Patriots

Seahawks @ Saints

Dolphins @ Jets

Falcons @ Buccaneers

Titans @ Commanders

Texans @ Jaguars

1:10 - And here is the Gritty dance! Justin Jefferson just scored a nine-yard touchdown from Kirk Cousins and Nick Chubb just rushed in a 41-yard touchdown on the Chargers. The Jets just scored a safety with Teddy Bridgewater filling in for Tua Tagovailoa.

Never mind! The Jefferson touchdown was taken off the board but Dalvin Cook punched it in for the score.

1:07 - Ew. Things aren't looking good for the Steelers. They fumbled the kick-off after the huge Davis score. The Bills have possession on the 21-yard line. Ouch.

1:05 - That was fast! Gabe Davis just scored a 98-yard touchdown from Josh Allen who was backed up in his own end zone.