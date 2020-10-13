Week 5 Fantasy Football Bad Beats: When a simple roster swap results in a tough loss

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 5, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 5 and every week of the 2020 fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 5, a player benched Mike Williams in favor of Scotty Miller for his fantasy matchup ... and ended up losing by a bit less than three points.

Now, a bit of context. It was, on paper, the right move. Scotty Miller had shown real rapport with Tom Brady, and he would be entering a bigger workload with Chris Godwin ruled out. Mike Williams, on the other hand, hadn’t really been part of the action with Justin Herbert as the starter for the Chargers.

Then, of course, Scotty Miller put up a goose egg. And then, of course, Keenan Allen suffered a mid-game injury, and Williams went OFF.

Our honorable mention this week goes to a fantasy player who suffered under the wrath of one Taysom Hill ...

Did you suffer a bad beat in Week 5? Hit us up and tell us all about it @YahooFantasy!