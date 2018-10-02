Week 5 Fantasy FLEX Rankings: JuJu to get back on track against Falcons

JuJu Smith-Schuster is set for a bounce-back performance against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had thus far outplayed his running mate, Antonio Brown, this fantasy season until Week 4. Brown caught a touchdown while Smith-Schuster was mostly silent with four catches for 60 yards. That blip on the radar could be quickly forgotten in Week 5.

[Week 5 Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

The Steelers will be facing the Falcons, whose defense has been as generous as they come. Not only that, but they have been quite friendly to secondary receiving options this season, as evidenced by the damage done to them by Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, and Tyler Boyd. Smith-Schuster should have reasons to dance in Week 5:

[Make sports predictions to win cash prizes with Yahoo Fantasy Slate. Play for free]

2018 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings

