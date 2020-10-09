Week 5 Details, Angles and Edges

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens Defense has been strong, clocking in at 9th in efficiency, but they have done an excellent job so far this season of keeping games close, and playing better even against tougher defenses.
After starting the season playing the NFL’s 20th ranked defense, the Bengals have moved to the #17 and then #14 ranked defenses and have been able to stay productive on offense and score enough to keep these games close.
Moving up to the Ravens level won’t be easy, but the Bengals Offense has historically done well, even against stronger Ravens defenses. In the last 5 games, the Bengals have covered the spread 4 times against Baltimore. It’s been a combination of their offense and defense doing just enough.
The Bengals Defense ranks 16th against the 15th toughest schedule. Their weakness had been against the run, but they did receive back the services of DJ Reader and may get back Geno Atkins to help in run defense.
The Bengals have been trending better when passing the football. The key will be to keep Joe Burrow clean against Baltimore. But the Ravens last week gave up 314 passing yards to Dwayne Haskins despite most of his receptions going to RBs J.D. McKissic (7) and Antonio Gibson (7). The only receiver with over 4 receptions was Terry McLaurin. For what feels like the first time in forever, the Bengals have a healthy WR corps on the field, and the rookie Tee Higgins has really impressed.
This offense is finally able to survive even if A.J. Green gets doubled and removed by the defense, because Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins are healthy, and they are thowing some now to Joe Mixon as well as TE Drew Sample.
The Ravens Offense isn’t firing on all cylinders like it’s been in years past, particularly in the red zone, where they rank just 23rd offensively. If the Bengals mid-ranked defense can hold the Ravens to their own YTD averaged offensively, I think this Bengals team could do enough to earn a backdoor cover on this large number.
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
Teddy Bridgewater is ascending in this offense, coming off his most productive outing of the season last week en route to a 31-21 win. Changing out the offense this offseason may have been the best thing that could have happened for the Panthers when it comes to playing Dan Quinn, because Quinn had an 8-2 straight up and ATS record against Carolina since becoming head coach, including 5-0 the last 5.
Quinn’s defense has held the Panthers Offense to point totals of 3, 10, 10, 20 and 24 in those 5 games.
As such, it’s probably a good thing the Panthers now have a vastly different offense with a vastly different QB under center.
Since losing Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers have used 11 personnel to pass the ball on 64% of attempts and average 9.0 YPA, a 57% success rate and +0.29 EPA/att. The Falcons, with their injured secondary, has struggled to stop 11 personnel, allowing 7.8 YPA, a 56% success rate and +0.20 to passes from 11. They’ve particularly struggled vs play action from 11, where they are giving up 10.9 YPA and a 77% success rate. Numbers that nearly mirror how good the Panther have been passing from play action in 11: 12.3 YPA with a 75% success rate.
Carolina loves to target RBs in the passing game, and use one of the NFL’s highest rate of RB passes. The Falcons have struggled to stop RB-passes for years.
The Falcons will play this game without first-round CB A.J. Terrell, CB Darqueze Dennard, CB Damontae Kazee, S Jaylinn Hawkins and also are dealing with banged up safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen who are likely to play but not at 100%.
While there are many things wrong with Dan Quinn’s defense, offensively they use too much 21 personnel, not enough play action, and have struggled to stay healthy at receiver.
One interesting note is the Panthers run defense has been phenomenal vs 11 personnel runs, holding opposing offenses to just 2.9 YPC with a 44% success rate. The last three weeks, 37 of the Falcons 59 runs (63%) have come from 11 personnel.
These two programs are seemingly trending in opposite directions and it does make sense why we’ve been seeing early month come in on the Panthers, dropping this line from +3.5 down to as low as +1 at the time of this writing.
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
Believe it or not, the Cowboys pass defense hasn’t been that bad against 11 personnel. On the season, they’ve allowed just 7.4 YPA, a 50% success rate and +0.19 EPA/att to passes from 11. They also have a respectable 6% sack rate and a 30% pressure rate from 11.
And that’s versus the #2 schedule of offenses in the NFL, tangling with the Rams, Seahawks, Browns and Falcons.
The Cowboys Defense finally gets a good matchup this week, as the Giants Offense predominantly passes from 11 (on 70% of dropbacks) and yet struggles tremendously.
On the season, the Giants in 11 are averaging just 5.8 YPA, a 43% success rate and -0.05 EPA/att. They’re more productive from 12 or even 13 personnel, but haven’t used it much. They also allow a staggering 43% pressure rate when passing from 11. Yes, the Giants Offense has faced the #1 toughest schedule of passing defenses, so we should expect these numbers to improve against the Cowboys Defense.
That said, I absolutely expect the Cowboys Defense, which has been criticized all week long for a lack of effort, to be playing much harder in a second-straight home game in front of limited fans.
On the other side of the ball, there has been just one game all year the Cowboys held a lead at halftime, and it went under by 13.5 points.
The games that sailed over the total were games where they trailed by 8, 17 and 19 points at halftime, and went guns blazing in the second half, fruitlessly, as they lost each one.
If the Cowboys have the lead and opt to run the ball more in the second half, they will be doing so on a run defense that ranks 11th best in the NFL despite playing the 12th toughest schedule of run offenses.
Dallas tends to run primarily from 11 personnel, but it will remain to be seen if they stick with 11 personnel runs when leading. That said, the Giants have held these runs to 4.7 YPC with a 44% success rate. I believe the Cowboys would use a little more 12 or 13 to run from if leading, and the Giants run defense has been dominant in those situations, holding opponents to 3.7 YPC with a 44% success rate in 12 and 1.3 YPC with a 15% success rate in 13.