Week 5 Details, Angles and Edges

The Ravens Defense has been strong, clocking in at 9th in efficiency, but they have done an excellent job so far this season of keeping games close, and playing better even against tougher defenses.

After starting the season playing the NFL’s 20th ranked defense, the Bengals have moved to the #17 and then #14 ranked defenses and have been able to stay productive on offense and score enough to keep these games close.

Moving up to the Ravens level won’t be easy, but the Bengals Offense has historically done well, even against stronger Ravens defenses. In the last 5 games, the Bengals have covered the spread 4 times against Baltimore. It’s been a combination of their offense and defense doing just enough.

The Bengals Defense ranks 16th against the 15th toughest schedule. Their weakness had been against the run, but they did receive back the services of DJ Reader and may get back Geno Atkins to help in run defense.

The Bengals have been trending better when passing the football. The key will be to keep Joe Burrow clean against Baltimore. But the Ravens last week gave up 314 passing yards to Dwayne Haskins despite most of his receptions going to RBs J.D. McKissic (7) and Antonio Gibson (7). The only receiver with over 4 receptions was Terry McLaurin. For what feels like the first time in forever, the Bengals have a healthy WR corps on the field, and the rookie Tee Higgins has really impressed.

This offense is finally able to survive even if A.J. Green gets doubled and removed by the defense, because Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins are healthy, and they are thowing some now to Joe Mixon as well as TE Drew Sample.

The Ravens Offense isn’t firing on all cylinders like it’s been in years past, particularly in the red zone, where they rank just 23rd offensively. If the Bengals mid-ranked defense can hold the Ravens to their own YTD averaged offensively, I think this Bengals team could do enough to earn a backdoor cover on this large number.

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Teddy Bridgewater is ascending in this offense, coming off his most productive outing of the season last week en route to a 31-21 win. Changing out the offense this offseason may have been the best thing that could have happened for the Panthers when it comes to playing Dan Quinn, because Quinn had an 8-2 straight up and ATS record against Carolina since becoming head coach, including 5-0 the last 5.

Quinn’s defense has held the Panthers Offense to point totals of 3, 10, 10, 20 and 24 in those 5 games.

As such, it’s probably a good thing the Panthers now have a vastly different offense with a vastly different QB under center.

Since losing Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers have used 11 personnel to pass the ball on 64% of attempts and average 9.0 YPA, a 57% success rate and +0.29 EPA/att. The Falcons, with their injured secondary, has struggled to stop 11 personnel, allowing 7.8 YPA, a 56% success rate and +0.20 to passes from 11. They’ve particularly struggled vs play action from 11, where they are giving up 10.9 YPA and a 77% success rate. Numbers that nearly mirror how good the Panther have been passing from play action in 11: 12.3 YPA with a 75% success rate.

Carolina loves to target RBs in the passing game, and use one of the NFL’s highest rate of RB passes. The Falcons have struggled to stop RB-passes for years.

The Falcons will play this game without first-round CB A.J. Terrell, CB Darqueze Dennard, CB Damontae Kazee, S Jaylinn Hawkins and also are dealing with banged up safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen who are likely to play but not at 100%.

While there are many things wrong with Dan Quinn’s defense, offensively they use too much 21 personnel, not enough play action, and have struggled to stay healthy at receiver.

One interesting note is the Panthers run defense has been phenomenal vs 11 personnel runs, holding opposing offenses to just 2.9 YPC with a 44% success rate. The last three weeks, 37 of the Falcons 59 runs (63%) have come from 11 personnel.

These two programs are seemingly trending in opposite directions and it does make sense why we’ve been seeing early month come in on the Panthers, dropping this line from +3.5 down to as low as +1 at the time of this writing.

