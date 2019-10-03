Week 5 Daily Fantasy Football cheatsheet: Jacoby Brissett looks to continue strong start

Week 5 of the 2019 Fantasy Football season is here, and our six experts have revealed who they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $350K Baller. $10 entry fee and $35K to first place]

Our “Fantasy Football Live” crew is doing a guru challenge again this season. Watch the show all season to see who comes out on top.

Jacoby Brissett is currently the only quarterback in the NFL to throw for two-or-more touchdowns in every single game this season. And this is with his No. 1 wide receiver, T.Y. Hilton, ailing. In a projected high-scoring affair against the Chiefs, many of our experts like Brissett’s chances to keep his hot start going in Week 5. They also like the chances of the Philadelphia Eagles DST going up against a non-threatening New York Jets offense:

Our experts reveal their most optimal DFS lineups for Week 5.

What do you think of their squads? Let us know who you would choose in the comments and @YahooFantasy !