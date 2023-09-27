Week 5 college football predictions: Can Deion, Colorado regroup? | College Football Fix

It was a disappointing weekend for both Colorado and Notre Dame.

The Buffaloes arrived at Oregon brimming with confidence after three wins to open their season. They left humbled Following a 42-6 defeat that had Deion Sanders defiant about those who were rooting against the program. This weekend, they return home to face Southern California and will want to avoid a second embarrassing loss in a row.

Speaking of embarrassing losses, the Fighting Irish suffered one in the last second when they didn't have enough players on the field to defend a final play by Ohio State. Notre Dame moves on to face Duke with College Football Playoff aspirations still possible. Meanwhile, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day took shots at Lou Holtz following the game after his team's toughness was questioned.

Looking ahead to Week 5, there are several games of note, including that Notre Dame clash with Duke. Kansas travels to Texas in the only matchup of teams that are still unbeaten. Utah visits Oregon State in a key Pac-12 matchup. In the SEC, Mississippi and Lane Kiffin try to rebound from another missed opportunity against Alabama when they face LSU in the weekend's biggest game in the conference.

Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg address these topics and more this week's version of the College Football Fix.

