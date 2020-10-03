Week 5 CFB Player Props Primer

It has been a profitable first two weeks of the CFB Player Props season, as this column is producing winners at an 80 percent clip in the early going. However that's the past and we have a new slate of games to parse through in search of profit. Here are my favorite plays from the early prop releases:

Jarrett Guarantano - Tennessee - O/U 250.5 Passing Yards

Last week in a down-to-the-wire 31-27 victory over South Carolina, Guarantano completed 19-of-31 passes for 259 yards and a 1-0 ratio. In 2019 under Tennessee OC Jim Chaney, the Volunteers averaged 221 passing yards per game with Guarantano while crossing the 250 yard threshold only twice. The first was in Tennessee’s infamous 38-30 opening game loss to Georgia State where he threw for 311 yards in a frantic attempt to avoid the humiliating loss. The second came in a 24-20 victory over Mizzou where he threw for a career high 415 yards and effectively ended former-HC Barry Odom’s tenure at Missouri.

Tennessee averaged 66 plays per game on offense last season, accounting for one of the slowest paces in the league. Missouri brings in former Appalachian State HC Eli Drinkwitz to straighten things out for the Tigers. They won’t be facing a deflated team with a lame-duck HC in Odom that already had one foot out the door. Alabama only put up 414 yards of total offense on Missouri last week, with only 111 rushing yards for a 3.1 YPC. This Missouri front is a solid group and more than capable of disrupting a lower-echelon SEC QB like Guarantano who could barely hold onto his starting job last season.

It’s never bad business to fade lower-echelon quarterbacks coming off of performances above their talent level. The law of averages takes over here as Guarantano hit the Over 250.5 mark only twice last season. I love this play and will defend the methodology to the death on this Under 250.5 bet.

Kyle Trask - Florida - O/U 345.5 Passing Yards

Week 1 of the abbreviated SEC season was about two things:

Mike Leach defeating the National Champion LSU Tigers 44-34 in his SEC debut Kyle Trask throwing for 416 yards and six touchdowns in a 51-35 evisceration of new HC Lane Kiffin ’s defense.

Recency bias is always a factor in gambling and it appears the odds-makers have over-corrected this line. The 42 attempts Trask put up last week were more than he threw in any contest last year, though he did have games where he threw 41, 39 and 37 passes. In relation to the 345.5 mark, The Florida signal-caller only threw for more than that number one time in 2019.

Mississippi is a team in transition from the Joe Moorehead era to Lane Kiffin. Two completely different styles in a year-zero situation for the Lane Train as he rebuilds the team in his visage. This is South Carolina HC Will Muschamp’s fifth season in Columbia, SC. There is continuity among a defense that allowed 235 passing yards per game last season. In fact SoCar’s defense held Trask to 21-of-33 passing for 200 yards in Florida’s 38-27 victory.

It’s very possible this year’s showdown is a mirror image, with Florida running for another 5.1 YPC and Trask managing the game to a comfortable division win. Under 345.5 Passing Yards for Trask is screaming to be taken here. Play of the Week.

Kyle Pitts - Florida - O/U 87.5 Receiving Yards

This is a piggy-back play to the Trask Under. Pitts had a season debut for the ages last week, catching a 71-yard touchdown and torching the beleaguered Ole Miss secondary for 8 receptions, 170 yards and four touchdowns. Pitts solidified himself as the top TE in the country with the performance, but it’s important to keep average TE production in perspective when analyzing this prop.

In 2019, Pitts caught 54 passes for 649 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games for an average of 49.9 YPG. The leading receiving right end in the country last season, Harrison Bryant, had 1,004 yards receiving, for an average of 77 YPG. That’s the absolute high-bar for yardage from a dominant CUSA tight end who was the focal point of the entire offense. Though Pitts is extremely talented, 87.5 yards for a tight end is a Wild overreaction to last week’s offensive explosion. Pitts’ high receiving yardage mark last season was 108 yards in a 42-28 loss to LSU where Florida was playing catch-up to the 2019 LSU juggernaut. His next highest yardage total was 78 yards on four receptions in a 24-17 loss to Georgia. Again Pitts goes for big yardage when Florida is playing from behind. His third-highest yardage total was 65 yards against Auburn, showing what a reasonably productive baseline for Pitts looks like in a given week.

Story continues