Week 5 captains for Michigan State football have been announced
Mel Tucker has brought a new tradition to Michigan State football and that is naming weekly captains. A cool way to showcase how much leadership is in the Michigan State program.
It is that time of week again, where we found out who will be leading the Spartans as captains for the upcoming week.
Week 5️⃣ Captains #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/xeTcCLFq8M
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) September 28, 2021
Safety Xavier Henderson, TE/H-back Connor Heyward and WR Jayden Reed will be the leadership team, leading the Spartans into battle with Western Kentucky this weekend.
MSU will look to improve to 5-0 on the season with a win on Saturday.
