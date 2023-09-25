Week 5 Big Ten Power Rankings: Hawkeyes go tumbling, West looks as bad as ever

The Big Ten truly is a tale of two divisions. On one side, you have the East. They have the top four teams in the division, all of them undefeated.

Rutgers is also 3-1, on track for one of their best seasons in recent memory. At the top, Michigan, Penn State, and Ohio State all will be in contention for the College Football Playoff.

In the West, it’s just truly sad. Wisconsin and Iowa are the only teams with winning records, though neither team is impressing much so far this year. For as much of a wasteland as the division was last year, it seems to be even worse this year. It just looks like a race to see who will get obliterated by one of the big three of the East in Indianapolis to finish the season.

With Big Ten Conference play really starting to kick off, here are your updated power rankings.

Last Week’s Ranking: 11

Week 3 Result: Wisconsin 38, Purdue 17

Record: 1-3

Up Next: vs. 2-2 Illinois at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 on Peacock

Things are starting to spiral quickly for the defending West division winners. Purdue dug themselves into a hole early, going down 21-3 at halftime. Unfortunately, this Purdue team just isn’t talented enough yet to dig themselves out of holes. While Wisconsin didn’t necessarily have their best game, Purdue was much too careless with the football.

Last Week’s Ranking: 9

Week 3 Result: Maryland 31, Michigan State 9

Record: 2-2

Up Next: at 3-1 Iowa at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 on NBC/Peacock

Speaking of spiraling, this season doesn’t look good for the Spartans. Now with two straight blowout losses, things are starting to get out of control in East Lansing.

Indiana

Last Week’s Ranking: 13

Week 3 Result: Indiana 29, Akron 27

Record: 2-2

Up Next: at 4-0 Maryland at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 on BTN

If it weren’t for the horrible ongoing scandal involving Mel Tucker at Michigan State, the Hoosiers would be in contention with Purdue for the bottom spot. Sure, they technically won this week, but let’s be honest with ourselves. Needing overtime to beat Akron is pretty embarassing. This is the same Zips team that only beat Morgan State by three points.

Minnesota

Last Week’s Ranking: 8

Week 3 Result: Northwestern 37, Minnesota 34

Record: 2-2

Up Next: vs. 3-1 Louisiana at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 on BTN

Seriously, Minnesota, what the heck was that? Blowing a 31-10 lead to Northwestern is just nasty. Giving up 21 points in the fourth quarter to a Wildcats squad that only scored 28 points combined prior just can’t happen. This is an inexcusable loss that certainly should generate some harsh questions about P.J. Fleck.

Northwestern

Last Week’s Ranking: 13

Week 3 Result:Northwestern 37, Minnesota 34

Record: 2-2

Up Next: vs. 4-0 Penn State 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 on BTN

Congratulations, Northwestern. You are already having a better season than last year. This still probably isn’t a good team, but this is an excellent win for the program moving forward.

Illinois

Last Week’s Ranking: 10

Week 3 Result: Illinois 23, Florida Atlantic 17

Record: 2-2

Up Next: at 1-3 Purdue at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 on Peacock

I think last year may have been a bit of an overachievement for the Illini, and this is closer to who they are. They aren’t bad, just kind of meh. Illinois desperately has to stop turning the ball over if they want to make a run at the West division.

Nebraska

Last Week’s Ranking: 12

Week 3 Result: Nebraska 28, Louisiana Tech 14

Record: 2-2

Up Next: vs. 4-0 Michigan at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 on Fox

Nebraska has certainly looked like a better team after making a switch at quarterback. Sure, they can’t really throw the ball, but the Cornhuskers are boasting one of the top rushing offenses in the nation with Heinrich Haarberg at quarterback. Add in one of the best run defenses in football, and a bit of an identity is starting to form in Lincoln.

Iowa

Last Week’s Ranking: 4

Week 3 Result: Penn State 31, Iowa 0

Record: 3-1

Up Next: vs. 2-2 Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 on NBC/Peacock

I don’t feel like talking about Iowa. If I really had it my way, they’d be last right now.

Rutgers

Last Week’s Ranking: 6

Week 3 Result: Michigan 31, Rutgers 7

Record: 3-1

Up Next: vs. 2-2 Wagner at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 on BTN

That certainly wasn’t the worst loss Rutgers has suffered to Michigan! The Scarlet Knights didn’t simply roll over like in years past, and actually showed some fight! Rutgers will get out to a big win next week against Wagner.

Wisconsin

Last Week’s Ranking: 6

Week 3 Result: Wisconsin 38, Purdue 17

Record: 3-1

Up Next: BYE

Wisconsin still has some problems, they can’t really pass the ball which is, kind of a huge part of the air raid system. They’ve still found a way to utilize their rushing attack and figure out how to win.

Maryland

Last Week’s Ranking: 5

Week 3 Result: Maryland 31, Michigan State 9

Record: 4-0

Up Next: vs. 2-2 Indiana at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 on BTN

The real test is yet to come for Maryland, but you have to be impressed with the Terps.

Ohio State

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

Week 3 Result: Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 14

Record: 4-0

Up Next: BYE

Ohio State hasn’t quite been the offensive juggernaut that we’ve all come to expect, but they’ve earned a massive victory over a very good Notre Dame team. It’s a good win, but I’m not sure if it’s going to be enough to shoo off the Ryan Day nay-sayers.

Penn State

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

Week 3 Result:Penn State 31, Iowa 0

Record: 4-0

Up Next: at 2-2 Northwestern at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 on BTN

Once again, Penn State looks legit. The defense is as tough and athletic as ever, while Drew Allar is a budding star.

Michigan

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

Week 3 Result: Michigan 31, Rutgers 7

Record: 4-0

Up Next: at 2-2 Nebraska at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 on Fox

Michigan has shown all year thus far that they are not out for style points. They are here to control and win football games and make their way back to the big dance. J.J. McCarthy is doing exactly what they ask of him while the rushing attack is as potent as ever.

