Week 5 Big Ten Heroes: Recapping the league’s top performers

Finally, the first true week of Big Ten play!

While there have been contests between conference opponents all year so far, Purdue and Penn State decided to get the celebration started off early in Week Zero, there has not been a full week of just Big Ten play until now.

The East is starting to appear to be a four-team race, but not the four teams that we all suspected they would be. Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State all came away with victories. You’d rather have seen a more convincing win for Penn State, but, at the end of the day, it’s another notch in their win column. The Buckeyes and Wolverines though made easy work of their opponents, Michigan coming into Kinnick Stadium and dominating.

Rather than their in-state rivals Michigan State rebounding from their disappointing loss to Minnesota, it is Maryland starting to build momentum.

Meanwhile in the West, who the heck knows who wants to win the division? Minnesota faltered against Purdue, meanwhile Wisconsin is searching for a new head coach. Paul Chryst was dismissed after the Badgers’ 34-10 loss to Illinois. It looks like the Illini are the most competent in that division.

Five weeks down, plenty more of exciting Big Ten action left. Here are your heroes from Week 5 play.

Miyan Williams, running back Ohio State

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Not just the backup!

With starter TreVeyon Henderson a late omission from the lineup against Rutgers due to an injury, backup Miyan Williams was more than serviceable in his place. The junior back rushed for a career-high 189 yards and five touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 49-10 win over the Scarlet Knights. Williams averaged nine yards per carry, earning the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

Cam Allen, Safety Purdue

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Joining Williams in the Player of the Week list is Purdue safety Cam Allen. Allen played an instrumental role in the Boilermakers’ 20-10 upset over Minnesota, intercepting quarterback Tanner Morgan twice. Purdue took advantage of running back Mo Ibrahim’s absence, holding the Gophers’ rushing attack to 47 total yards.

Story continues

Steele Chambers, Linebacker Ohio State

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Everything went Ohio State’s way against Rutgers and it was Steele Chambers who orchestrated the Buckeyes’ fantastic defensive effort. The senior linebacker led both teams with 11 tackles, two for a loss, and also intercepted an Evan Simon pass in the win. Honestly surprised he didn’t share Defensive Player of the Week honors with Allen.

Trey Palmer, Wide Receiver Nebraska

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska won a game!

Coming off of their bye week, the Nebraska offense once again stepped up to the task against Indiana. Receiver Trey Palmer torched the Hoosiers’ secondary in Nebraska’s 35-21 win, catching eight passes for 157 yards and a touchdown. The LSU transfer has already passed his previous season high for yards and receptions.

Taulia Tagovailoa, Quarterback Maryland

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Welp, another team destroys Michigan State. It seems Maryland’s tough fight against Michigan wasn’t a fluke, the Terps dominating the Spartans at College Park, 27-13. It was a bounce-back performance for quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, throwing for 314 yards and a touchdown. He completed 32-of-41 passes for a 78% completion percentage. Besides a bit of a rough performance against a very good Michigan squad the week prior, Tagovailoa has the 4-1 Terrapins zooming heading into Week 6.

[listicle id=10916]

[listicle id=10883]

[vertical-gallery id=10850]

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Jacob on Twitter: @Jacobkeppen

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire