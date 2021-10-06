Week 5 Betting Preview: The key to unlocking the Jets & Vikings value

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Scott Pianowski is joined on this Wednesday edition of the Fantasy Forecast by Frank Schwab to preview the weekend's games from a betting angle. In addition to an epic Sunday night AFC Championship rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, the NFL also kicks off its London series with the Atlanta Falcons squaring off against the New York Jets, fresh off their first win of the season.

Scott & Frank discuss the ways they're finding value with the Jets and Minnesota Vikings, if the Jacksonville Jaguars are ready to give up on Urban Meyer versus the Tennessee Titans and two more great matchups within the NFC West as the Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night and the undefeated Cardinals see if they can keep their streak alive against the 49ers.

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson earned the team's first win of the season last week against the Tennessee Titans. Can they make it two in a row while facing off against the Atlanta Falcons in London this Sunday? (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts