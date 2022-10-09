Week 5 Bears vs Vikings: 3 takeaways at halftime

The Minnesota Vikings have made things look easy thus far going into halftime with a 21-10 lead.

The Vikings’ offense came out extremely effective in scoring touchdowns on their first three drives. The unit also set multiple records on the day with two coming from both Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins.

Here are the three main takeaways from halftime of the Vikings week 5 matchup.

Justin Jefferson is unstoppable today

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates at the end of the game against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The star receiver was stifled in weeks two and three but he has been tremendous over the last two weeks. After having 10 catches for 147 yards and a rushing touchdown against the New Orleans Saints, he started off the game on an absolute tear.

Not only did he catch 10 passes for 138 yards and set a team record for most catches in the first three seasons, but he also threw a double pass to Dalvin Cook for 23 yards to set up the Jalen Reagor touchdown.

Those nine catches are the most for a Vikings player in the first half since Amp Lee did the same on October 19th, 1995. Jefferson is proving why he is the best wide receiver in football.

Kirk "Zero Dark LeBron" Cousins

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) talks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) after an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Cousins was in his bag today. He completed his first 18 passes for 182 yards which set two team records. One for the most consecutive completions (18) and one for the most consecutive completions to start a game (17). He’s been in full command at the line of scrimmage changing plays and reading the defense extremely well. Honestly, this is the best Cousins has played in his career.

Justin Fields is struggling to connect with open receivers

Oct 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of a deep shot to Darnell Mooney when running the two-minute drill, Fields has been unable to connect with his receivers. Whether it be drops or just a little off-target despite the receiver being open, the Bears offense just hasn’t been able to stay on the field consistently. Some of that has to do with the offensive line not being able to protect well enough. Overall, Fields is 3/8 for 73 yards in the first half.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire