Fantasy Football: Week 5 backfield report

NFL depth charts are always changing, whether it’s due to injuries, coaching decisions, or performance-related issues. The running back position, in particular, can be tough to stay on top of throughout the season, as the vast majority of teams have gone with some sort of committee approach.

With three weeks under our belt, we now have some data to help clear some things up for us. Below is a breakdown of each team’s backfield to help us determine offenses that are using a single workhorse, committees, and situations to avoid for fantasy. I’ll use this space each week to track the numbers and provide some thoughts.

All snap counts and touches are compiled from Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Reference. Opportunities refers to the running back’s combined carries and targets.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Chase Edmonds (Week 1: 58% snap rate, 16 opportunities, Week 2: 64%, 13, Week 3: 66%, 19, Week 4: 67%, 17)

James Conner (Week 1: 49%, 16, Week 2: 39%, 8, Week 3: 37%, 12, Week 4: 42%, 20)

Notes: Conner is averaging a pitiful 3.2 YPC but has punched in four short touchdowns over the last two weeks and is fifth in the NFL with 14 red-zone carries. We have a clear picture of this backfield. Edmonds is the guy between the 20-yard lines and in the passing game with 22 targets (20 catches), and Conner is the preferred back in the red zone, at the goal line, and in clock-killing mode. Kyler Murray has six red-zone carries of his own and two touchdowns inside the five-yard line. Edmonds is the current RB21 in half-PPR points per game. Conner is at RB27, hanging on as an RB3/FLEX option based purely on him scoring touchdowns. If anything were to ever happen to Conner, Edmonds would be unlocked in this offense.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Mike Davis (Week 1: 75% snap rate, 21 opportunities, Week 2: 64%, 16, Week 3: 60%, 16, Week 4: 67%, 15)

Cordarrelle Patterson (Week 1: 33%, 9, Week 2: 33%, 13, Week 3: 42%, 14, Week 4: 30%, 12)

Notes: Davis is tied for seventh among running backs with his 19 targets, but that is the lone thing keeping him afloat as a usable fantasy option. He’s currently the RB35 in half-PPR points per game and has yet to turn any of his seven red-zone carries into a touchdown. The Falcons are fielding arguably the league’s least exciting offense. The one bright spot is Patterson, who continues to light the world on fire fresh off a three-touchdown game. Patterson went over 100 all-purpose yards against Washington on just 23 snaps. With Patterson doing big things on a relatively small snap share and Wayne Gallman even getting some work now, Davis looks like someone we can be let go in shallower fantasy leagues. I personally just dropped him for Khalil Herbert in one league where Herbert’s upside seems greater. Patterson is a sell-high candidate. He’s a weekly FLEX option, but this RB1 scoring rate is simply unsustainable.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Ty’Son Williams (Week 1: 51% snap rate, 13 opportunities, Week 2: 49%, 15, Week 3: 50%, 6, Week 4: DNP)

Latavius Murray (Week 1: 31%, 10, Week 2: 36%, 9, Week 3: 33%, 7, Week 4: 62%, 18)

Le’Veon Bell (Weeks 1-3: DNP, Week 4: 27%, 5)

Devonta Freeman (Week 1: DNP, Week 2: 13%, 2, Week 3: 16%, 3, Week 4: 8%, 1)

Notes: Williams was a healthy scratch Week 4 against the Broncos, as the Ravens trotted out senior citizens Murray, Bell, and Freeman as their backfield trio. Williams can be dropped in season-long leagues. Murray needs to be rostered purely on the run-heavy approach by the Ravens where he’s the lead dog. Murray will be a weekly RB2/3 with TD upside as the starter.

BUFFALO BILLS

Devin Singletary (Week 1: 75% snap rate, 16 opportunities, Week 2: 66%, 16, Week 3: 43%, 13, Week 4: 44%, 15)

Zack Moss (Week 1: DNP, Week 2: 28%, 10, Week 3: 56%, 16, Week 4: 56%, 15)

Notes: Singletary continues to handle the snaps inside the 20-yard lines, giving way to Allen and Moss in the scoring area. Moss has 13 red-zone carries over the last three weeks after being a healthy scratch in Week 1. Allen has 10 inside the 20-yard line. Singletary is an RB3/FLEX with no TD upside. Moss is a TD-dependent RB2/3 who will see more work in games the Bills dominate like they have the last three weeks. It might be a Singletary week against the Chiefs this upcoming Sunday night, though.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Christian McCaffrey (Week 1: 89% snap rate, 30 opportunities, Week 2: 71%, 30, Week 3: 30%, 9, Week 4: DNP)

Chuba Hubbard (Week 1: 11%, 2, Week 2: 25%, 8, Week 3: 55%, 16, Week 4: 47%, 15)

Notes: McCaffrey went down in the first half of Week 3 in Houston with a strained hamstring. The Panthers aren’t placing him on injured reserve, suggesting he’s likely to miss just 2-3 games. Hubbard out-snapped Royce Freeman 40-11 in relief of CMC against the Texans, but Hubbard’s usage in the first full game with CMC out in Week 4 was pretty disappointing. He didn’t see a single target and played just 47% of the snaps. This was not McCaffrey usage, as the Panthers gave 37% of the snaps to Rodney Smith and 17% to Freeman. We need to knock Hubbard down to RB2 status with McCaffrey out again in Week 5 against the Eagles.

CHICAGO BEARS

David Montgomery (Week 1: 59% snap rate, 17 opportunities, Week 2: 80%, 24, Week 3: 82%, 14, Week 4: 62%, 23)

Damien Williams (Week 1: 43%, 11, Week 2: 23%, 5, Week 3: 16%, 0, Week 4: 33%, 10)

Notes: Montgomery will be sidelined 4-5 weeks with a sprained knee suffered late in the Week 4 win over the Lions following a two-touchdown assault. Williams has a bruised thigh, though he’s expected to play through his issue. The expectation is Williams will start in Montgomery’s absence, but rookie Khalil Herbert is someone to stash on fantasy benches. The sixth-rounder played seven snaps after Montgomery’s injury and handled three carries. This offense is very much on the rise now that coach Matt Nagy announced Justin Fields as the going-forward QB1.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Joe Mixon (Week 1: 78% snap rate, 33 opportunities, Week 2: 84%, 22, Week 3: 74%, 19, Week 4: 69%, 18)

Samaje Perine (Week 1: 22%, 6, Week 2: 5%, 1, Week 3: 21%, 2, Week 4: 28%, 4)

Notes: Mixon found the end zone again in Week 4 but now has a sprained ankle that could lead him to miss some time. He didn’t practice Wednesday. If Mixon sits against the Packers in Week 5, Perine and rookie Chris Evans will handle the backfield work with Perine being the favorite for early-down carries in the Mixon role. He’s a popular add off the waiver wire this week.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Nick Chubb (Week 1: 53% snap rate, 17 opportunities, Week 2: 57%, 12, Week 3: 49%, 22, Week 4: 47%, 22)

Kareem Hunt (Week 1: 47%, 9, Week 2: 38%, 14, Week 3: 41%, 17, Week 4: 53%, 18)

Notes: Chubb and Hunt split work in the Browns’ run-heavy offense. Chubb handles the bulk of the red-zone and scoring looks whereas Hunt is the preferred option on passing downs. Both backs are startable assets in fantasy, but Chubb gets the edge as the favorite for touchdowns as an RB1. Hunt is more of a volatile RB2. Chubb has out-carried Hunt 16-8 in the red zone and 7-4 inside the 10-yard line. But it was Hunt who scored in the Week 4 win over the Vikings.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Ezekiel Elliott (Week 1: 83% snap rate, 13 opportunities, Week 2: 71%, 18, Week 3: 70%, 20, Week 4: 75%, 21)

Tony Pollard (Week 1: 24%, 7, Week 2: 34%, 15, Week 3: 38%, 12, Week 4: 30%, 10)

Notes: Elliott has looked better every week, and we shouldn’t have been so down on him after a sluggish opener against the Bucs’ elite run defense. Elliott has totaled 350 yards and four touchdowns over the last three weeks and is the overall RB5 in that span. Pollard is getting a few series to himself each week so Zeke can stay fresh. He’s the No. 1 insurance RB in fantasy football right now.

Elliott (knee) missed practice Wednesday, so that’s something to monitor.

DENVER BRONCOS

Melvin Gordon (Week 1: 50% snap rate, 14 opportunities, Week 2: 59%, 15, Week 3: 54%, 20, Week 4: 49%, 13)

Javonte Williams (Week 1: 50%, 15, Week 2: 41%, 14, Week 3: 40%, 16, Week 4: 51%, 10)

Notes: Gordon and Williams are pretty much splitting work right down the middle. If Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) has to miss time, this offense will almost be unusable in fantasy with Drew Lock under center. Lock just can’t move an offense. Gordon and Williams might need an injury from one another for the other to become a weekly fantasy starter.

DETROIT LIONS

D’Andre Swift (Week 1: 68% snap rate, 22 opportunities, Week 2: 63%, 13, Week 3: 56%, 21, Week 4: 73%, 14)

Jamaal Williams (Week 1: 35%, 18, Week 2: 39%, 10, Week 3: 49%, 14, Week 4: 30%, 14)

Notes: Swift is second to only Najee Harris in targets among running backs with 29, and he’s also tied for 13th with 10 red-zone carries. Even with splitting the work at the goal line and in the red zone, Swift is fantasy’s overall RB11, seeing 17.5 opportunities per game. Williams is the overall RB24 with a touchdown in 2-of-4 games while averaging 4.5 YPC and seeing 11 red-zone carries. The Lions are bad, but they operate through their backfield duo.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Aaron Jones (Week 1: 49% snap rate, 7 opportunities, Week 2: 69%, 23, Week 3: 73%, 21, Week 4: 62%, 19)

AJ Dillon (Week 1: 28%, 5, Week 2: 29%, 6, Week 3: 29%, 8, Week 4: 40%, 16)

Notes: With Aaron Jones battling a bit of an ankle issue and the Packers running over the Steelers, Dillon saw his most extensive action of the season last week, tying Jones with 15 carries. Jones is still a lock-and-load RB1 with massive touchdown potential. He’s fourth in the NFL with 15 red-zone carries, and eight of those have come inside the 10-yard line. Dillon showed he has some standalone value, but he’s best treated as a top insurance policy. Jones is fantasy’s overall RB2 behind only Derrick Henry. Dillon would be an RB1 if Jones gets hurt.

HOUSTON TEXANS

Mark Ingram (Week 1: 46% snap rate, 26 opportunities, Week 2: 31%, 16, Week 3: 35%, 7, Week 4: 21%, 6)

David Johnson (Week 1: 28%, 7, Week 2: 43%, 8, Week 3: 38%, 2, Week 4: 57%, 9)

Phillip Lindsay (Week 1: 26%, 8, Week 2: 23%, 6, Week 3: 16%, 7, Week 4: 17%, 4)

Notes: A three-man RBBC in a bottom-five offense leaves none of these backs playable in fantasy. Ingram’s two catches this season have both lost one yard. Johnson needs a trade out of town. And Lindsay’s averaging a pitiful 1.3 YPC on 20 attempts. Keep ignoring these guys.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Jonathan Taylor (Week 1: 55% snap rate, 24 opportunities, Week 2: 45%, 16, Week 3: 48%, 13, Week 4: 51%, 19)

Nyheim Hines (Week 1: 45%, 17, Week 2: 37%, 3, Week 3: 56%, 12, Week 4: 31%, 4)

Notes: The Colts are trying to trade Marlon Mack, rolling with Taylor and Hines as their backfield duo, though Mack did carry the ball 10 times last week in a Colts win. Taylor remains a high-end RB2 with touchdown upside in this Indy offense where he leads the league with 19 red-zone carries, but the offensive line is falling apart due to injuries after losing star LG Quenton Nelson to a high-ankle sprain in Week 3. Hines is an extremely volatile RB3/4 with unpredictable week-to-week workloads.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

James Robinson (Week 1: 64% snap rate, 11 opportunities, Week 2: 73%, 14, Week 3: 59%, 21, Week 4: 95%, 20)

Carlos Hyde (Week 1: 34%, 11, Week 2: 25%, 4, Week 3: 34%, 8, Week 4: DNP)

Notes: With Carlos Hyde (shoulder) out last week, Robinson played 95% of the offensive snaps and handled 20-of-22 backfield opportunities while registering a season-high 18 carries. He has three touchdown runs over the last two weeks and is fantasy’s overall RB11 on the year. This team doesn’t need Hyde. Robinson is back to being a confident RB2 play every week.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Week 1: 72% snap rate, 17 opportunities, Week 2: 65%, 13, Week 3: 62%, 19, Week 4: 52%, 17)

Darrel Williams (Week 1: 22%, 1, Week 2: 27%, 3, Week 3: 34%, 10, Week 4: 36%, 12)

Notes: CEH has caught a touchdown in back-to-back games but has still seen just eight targets on the year. He’s also carried the ball just four times in the red zone, the same amount as Williams. And it was Williams who scored the goal-line touchdown run last week. Williams is a thorn in CEH’s side enough that Edwards-Helaire is just an RB2 with no ceiling in the pass game. Williams’ snap rate is also climbing by the week.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Josh Jacobs (Week 1: 52% snap rate, 12 opportunities, Weeks 2-3: DNP, Week 4: 63%, 18)

Kenyan Drake (Week 1: 48%, 11, Week 2: 71%, 13, Week 3: 43%, 14, Week 4: 35%, 1)

Peyton Barber (Week 1: DNP, Week 2: 29%, 13, Week 3: 57%, 28, Week 4: 2%, 1)

Notes: Jacobs is one of the most overvalued fantasy backs and is purely TD-dependent. His 18 touches in his return from an ankle injury produced 57 empty yards last week. He has no burst and looks sluggish with the ball in his hands. Jacobs is someone I’d actively be looking to sell in fantasy. The Vegas offense just looks better without him in it. Barber has a turf toe issue, and Drake has been eliminated from the offense after missing a blocking assignment in Week 3.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Austin Ekeler (Week 1: 58% snap rate, 15 opportunities, Week 2: 63%, 18, Week 3: 74%, 17, Week 4: 60%, 20)

Larry Rountree (Week 1: 27%, 8, Week 2: 14%, 2, Week 3: 17%, 4, Week 4: 29%, 11)

Justin Jackson (Week 1: 14%, 2, Week 2: 23%, 5, Week 3: 11%, 2, Week 4: 15%, 7)

Notes: Ekeler is as safe of an RB1 as there is in one of the league’s best offenses. He’s the overall RB3 in half-PPR points per game. Ekeler leads the team with 12 red-zone carries, tied for seventh in the league. Rountree's and Jackson's carries might as well just be kneel-downs.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Darrell Henderson (Week 1: 94% snap rate, 17 opportunities, Week 2: 68%, 18, Week 3: DNP, Week 4: 90%, 20)

Sony Michel (Week 1: 6%, 1, Week 2: 27%, 10, Week 3: 74%, 24, Week 4: 10%, 3)

Notes: Even after Henderson missed Week 3 with his ribs issue, the Rams went right back to him as a clear-cut workhorse after Michel lost an early fumble against the Cardinals. Henderson is a strong back-end RB1 in a high-octane LA offense that is going to put up points every week. Michel is purely a bench stash in the event Henderson goes down with another injury.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Myles Gaskin (Week 1: 54% snap rate, 14 opportunities, Week 2: 61%, 10, Week 3: 52%, 19, Week 4: 23%, 2)

Malcolm Brown (Week 1: 30%, 5, Week 2: 12%, 5, Week 3: 41%, 7, Week 4: 67%, 9)

Salvon Ahmed (Week 1: 20%, 6, Week 2: 31%, 9, Week 3: 6%, 0, Week 4: 10%, 5)

Notes: This backfield is similar to the one in Houston. On a bad offense with three running backs soaking up snaps and touches, none of them are usable in fantasy. It’s time to start thinking about dropping Gaskin in shallower leagues. Brown has seven red-zone carries.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Dalvin Cook (Week 1: 71% snap rate, 27 opportunities, Week 2: 77%, 25, Week 3: DNP, Week 4: 49%, 15)

Alexander Mattison (Week 1: 11%, 2, Week 2: 21%, 4, Week 3: 68%, 34, Week 4: 34%, 10)

Notes: Cook missed Week 3 with an ankle injury and appeared to rush back for last week’s loss to the Browns. He barely played in the second half after aggravating the injury. Cook says he’s going to keep playing through the issue, which is worrisome for fantasy because he always seems to get nicked and beat up in games. It would be nice if the Vikings made the decision for Cook and sat him down until he’s 100% while giving Mattison another game as an RB1. But it sounds like we’ll have to hold our breath and pray Cook makes it through his mouthwatering Week 5 date with the Lions unscathed and healthy. It’s obviously a dream fantasy matchup.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Damien Harris (Week 1: 53% snap rate, 26 opportunities, Week 2: 41%, 17, Week 3: 31%, 8, Week 4: 61%, 6)

Brandon Bolden (Week 4: 32%, 7)

Notes: As a pure early-down runner and non-factor in the passing game, Harris’ floor is scary-low in an offense that doesn’t put up many points. That’s the danger with him. Bolden has taken over the James White role with White (hip) out for the season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Alvin Kamara (Week 1: 73% snap rate, 24 opportunities, Week 2: 84%, 11, Week 3: 84%, 28, Week 4: 87%, 26)

Tony Jones (Week 1: 35%, 12, Week 2: 27%, 3, Week 3: 21%, 4, Week 4: 13%, 6)

Notes: Kamara is on pace for a career-high 311 rushing attempts as the obvious focal point of the New Orleans offense. But with Jameis Winston being hidden in this offense, Kamara’s targets are way down. He carried the ball 26 times to zero targets last week against the Giants. Kamara is the overall RB17 in half-PPR points per game but is tied for seventh in red-zone carries. He’s due for some positive regression with zero rushing touchdowns to this point, though the whole Taysom Hill thing is hurting Kamara. He still looks like someone to buy low on in season-long leagues. Jones was carted off with an ankle injury in Week 4 and will go on I.R.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Saquon Barkley (Week 1: 48% snap rate, 13 opportunities, Week 2: 84%, 16, Week 3: 86%, 23, Week 4: 89%, 19)

Devontae Booker (Week 1: 39%, 5, Week 2: 14%, 3, Week 3: DNP, Week 4: 11%, 2

Notes: Barkley is all the way back from his knee injury. The Giants aren’t any good, but Saquon is back to set-and-forget RB1 with his snaps ticking up every game. Barkley has scored in back-to-back contests and is the overall RB7 over the last three weeks.

NEW YORK JETS

Tevin Coleman (Week 1: 26% snap rate, 9 opportunities, Week 2: 10%, 5, Week 3: DNP, Week 4: 18%, 6)

Ty Johnson (Week 1: 54%, 7, Week 2: 45%, 12, Week 3: 57%, 8, Week 4: 33%, 5)

Michael Carter (Week 1: 25%, 6, Week 2: 45%, 14, Week 3: 43%, 12, Week 4: 51%, 16)

Notes: Carter is the only Jets running back worth rostering in fantasy leagues. He leads the team with five red-zone carries. But this offense is one of the worst in the league and still uses all three backs. Carter isn’t yet startable in 12-team leagues, but the arrow is pointing upward.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Miles Sanders (Week 1: 66% snap rate, 20 opportunities, Week 2: 67%, 15, Week 3: 60%, 6, Week 4: 64%, 10)

Kenneth Gainwell (Week 1: 35%, 12, Week 2: 33%, 9, Week 3: 31%, 5, Week 4: 39%, 11)

Notes: Sanders has the 2:1 playing-time edge over Gainwell, but Gainwell is closing that gap of late and out-touched Sanders in Week 4 against the Chiefs. Gainwell is the more trusted back on passing downs and has out-scored Sanders 2-0 on the ground while out-targeting him 18-14. Gainwell needs to be rostered in 10- and 12-team leagues. Jalen Hurts still leads the Eagles with five red-zone carries and is always going to be a threat to take the TDs near the goal line. Sanders is still on the RB2 radar, but that position is looking more tenuous by the week.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Najee Harris (Week 1: 100% snap rate, 19 opportunities, Week 2: 95%, 15, Week 3: 95%, 33, Week 4: 80%, 22)

Notes: Seeing a running back play this kind of snap rate is very rare these days. Harris is an every-week RB1 based on volume alone, even if he’s running behind one of the league’s worst offensive lines. Harris leads all running backs with 34 targets and scored his first rushing touchdown last week. Harris is up to the overall RB8 in half-PPR points per game.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Elijah Mitchell (Week 1: 64% snap rate, 19 opportunities, Week 2: 61%, 19, Weeks 3-4: DNP)

Trey Sermon (Week 1: DNP, Week 2: 1%, 1, Week 3: 59%, 13, Week 4: 51%, 19)

Notes: Sermon has turned 29 carries into 120 yards and one touchdown over the last two weeks with Mitchell out. Look for Mitchell to reclaim his role atop the depth chart when he returns. But overall, this backfield will be a season-long headache with both backs being involved throughout the year. If Trey Lance takes over as starter however, it could unlock the run game.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Chris Carson (Week 1: 78% snap rate, 19 opportunities, Week 2: 63%, 13, Week 3: 43%, 14, Week 4: 45%, 14)

Rashaad Penny (Week 1: 13%, 2, Week 2: DNP, Weeks 3-4: DNP)

Travis Homer (Week 1: 4%, 0, Week 2: 26%, 2, Week 3: 30%, 3, Week 4: 16%, 1)

Notes: Carson is dealing with a neck injury, and his pass-game role has evaporated almost completely. The Seahawks want to keep him healthy and limit his touches. Alex Collins played 39% of the snaps in Week 4 and turned in a 10-44-1 rushing line with 2-34 as a pass-catcher. Collins should be added in 12-team leagues and will be an RB2 against the Rams if Carson sits. Collins could be pushing for more of a piece of the pie moving forward. Carson’s floor is scary.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Leonard Fournette (Week 1: 65% snap rate, 16 opportunities, Week 2: 49%, 15, Week 3: 36%, 7, Week 4: 82%, 25)

Ronald Jones (Week 1: 9%, 4, Week 2: 41%, 9, Week 3: 16%, 5, Week 4: 17%, 6)

Giovani Bernard (Week 1: 26%, 3, Week 2: 10%, 2, Week 3: 45%, 10, Week 4: DNP)

Notes: Giovani Bernard (knee) missed Week 4, leading to Fournette handling starter duties and the pass-game role. He lost a touchdown to Ronald Jones, but Fournette is a rock-solid RB2 in one of the NFL's elite offenses, and Tom Brady trusts him.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Derrick Henry (Week 1: 62% snap rate, 21 opportunities, Week 2: 76%, 41, Week 3: 72%, 31, Week 4: 59%, 35)

Jeremy McNichols (Week 1: 36%, 6, Week 2: 24%, 4, Week 3: 26%, 4, Week 4: 40%, 13)

Notes: Henry has turned in three straight 100-yard rushing games on 96 carries in that span and has reeled in 14-of-15 targets on the season. He’s on pace to obliterate his previous career highs as a pass catcher. The best running back in the league with the ball in his hands, Henry is on pace to see 64 targets, and he already leads the league in carries and rushing yards. New OC Todd Downing has done a great job just getting Henry the rock. Henry leads the league in inside-the-10 carries and is 17th among RBs in targets. It’s a recipe for yet another monster season, as long as the Big Dog can stay healthy. He has 19.1 more half-PPR points than the next-closest running back.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

Antonio Gibson (Week 1: 65% snap rate, 25 opportunities, Week 2: 61%, 15, Week 3: 57%, 14, Week 4: 55%, 16)

J.D. McKissic (Week 1: 36%, 1, Week 2: 44%, 10, Week 3: 46%, 5, Week 4: 40%, 12)

Notes: Gibson is very much not Christian-McCaffrey-lite as the coaches hyped over the summer, but he remains a strong RB2 as fantasy’s overall RB19 in half-PPR points per game. McKissic has out-targeted Gibson 13-8 the last two weeks. Gibson just can’t seem to stay healthy, as he’s always battling some sort of nagging issue. McKissic is an RB4/FLEX in PPR.

