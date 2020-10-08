Week 5 Backfield Report

NFL depth charts are always changing, whether it’s due to injuries, coaching decisions, or performance-related issues. The running back position, in particular, can be tough to stay on top of throughout the season, as the vast majority of teams have gone with some sort of committee approach, featuring two and sometimes even three backs.

Below is a breakdown of each team’s backfield to help us determine offenses that are using a single workhorse, committees, and situations to avoid for fantasy. I’ll use this space each week to track the numbers and provide some thoughts.

All snap counts and touches are compiled from Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Reference. Opportunities refers to the running back’s combined carries and targets.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Notes: Drake’s 13 carries and zero targets last week against the Panthers were new season-lows. He’s been targeted just five times on the season, way down from his 4.4 per game average last season in Arizona. And after averaging a robust 5.2 yards per carry in 2019 with the Cardinals, Drake is at a pitiful 3.8 mark through four games. Drake’s counting stats leave a bit to be desired, especially after another disappointing Week 4. Some have wondered if Drake is healthy after spending the last part of training camp in a walking boot. His snap rate remains strong, but after back-to-back Arizona losses, there’s concern Edmonds could eat into Drake’s touches. Drake does draw the Jets, Cowboys, and Seahawks Weeks 5-7, but we need to start seeing some production. Edmonds has a nice little role of his own in coach Kliff Kingsbury’s offense, playing roughly a third of the snaps. He’d be a top-10 back if Drake ever gets hurt.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Notes: Gurley scored his third and fourth touchdowns of the season last Monday night against the Packers, punching in a pair of scores from inside the five-yard line. Playing with a lead will always help Gurley, but his lack of pass-game involvement is a concern for the safety of his floor, especially when the Falcons are losing every week. He has just four catches for nine yards on eight targets. Hill has pretty clearly emerged as the No. 2 to Gurley and would be the back to own if Gurley goes down, though he and Smith would probably form a committee. The plus side for Gurley is the Falcons are No. 3 in offensive plays per game and fourth in pace. Gurley is a fine RB2 playing in an offense that is going to score, but he’s not the engine he was in L.A.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Notes: Ingram has single-digit carries in three straight games and just three catches on the year. The veteran’s workload has taken a massive hit with the addition of Dobbins and continued use of Edwards in short yardage and closeout situations. Ingram played a season-low 25% of the snaps in last week’s easy win over Washington, as both Dobbins and Edwards out-snapped him. This three-man backfield needs to somehow get down to two because obviously Lamar Jackson is the true leading rusher in Baltimore. Ingram is a low-floor, TD-dependent RB3 while Dobbins is unplayable in fantasy right now with eight rushing attempts the last three weeks. Edwards is seeing carries but is more of a handcuff and potential league-winner if injuries happen ahead of him. There are too many bodies here.

BUFFALO BILLS

Notes: Moss missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a toe injury, and Singletary handled 89% of the snaps each game. After turning 17 touches into 121 scoreless yards against the Rams, Singletary went for 76 yards and a short touchdown on 24 combined carries and targets versus Vegas. Moss should be back for Week 5 against the Titans, assuming the game gets played. It should go back to about a 60-40 split in favor of Singletary, though it’s not unreasonable to think he earned a bigger share of the snaps after his performances against the Rams and Raiders. The problem will always be Josh Allen operating as the Bills’ main goal-line runner and touchdown-scorer. Singletary is a big-play RB2 but is somewhat touchdown-dependent.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Notes: In the Panthers’ first game without Chrisitan McCaffrey (ankle, I.R.), Davis played 76% of the snaps to Bonnafon’s 4% rate. Last week, Davis got in on 71% of the downs and scored a one-yard touchdown on 20 carries and targets. Davis has seen a combined 23 targets in roughly two and a half games of action after McCaffrey’s injury. Davis is a weekly threat for 20-plus touches in an offense that likes to use one back. McCaffrey has to spend at least one more week on I.R. Davis gets a juicy date with the Falcons in Week 5 as a borderline RB1.