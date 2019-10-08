Week 5: AFC Targets & Touches

Fantasy football is, at its core, an exercise in risk analysis. Points are our currency and every article we digest, every podcast we engorge ourselves in, every box score we study is aimed at shining a light on safe, bankable volume we can rely on on a weekly basis. That’s the purpose served by Targets and Touches, a thorough and exhaustively researched window into which players are making their respective teams tick. This will be a weekly fixture here at Rotoworld, informed by data from Airyards.com, Pro Football Focus and Pro-Football-Reference.

Before we open Pandora’s box, please note that stat lines are arranged with the most recent game first while “X” signifies a player’s absence. To make the info more accessible, I also cut out much of the clutter, removing players averaging fewer than one target or carry, anyone slated to miss significant time and other fluff (fullback and receiver carries, for instance) that doesn’t factor into our decision-making. Because we’re in the meat of the season now, each players’ stats will only include the past five games. Anything more would be overkill. Now let’s get to the good stuff.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Mark Andrews (7, 8, 7, 9, 8), Marquise Brown (5, 7, 9, 13, 5), Willie Snead (5, 2, 5, 1, 3), Hayden Hurst (4, 2, 5, 1, 4), Nick Boyle (2, 1, 5, 3, 3), Mark Ingram (2, 1, 4, 2, 0), Seth Roberts (2, 5, 2, 0, 1), Miles Boykin (0, 3, 1, 3, 1), Justice Hill (0, 2, 3, 2, 0)

Air Yards: Willie Snead (48, 16, 56, 45, 5), Mark Andrews (45, 94, 55, 95, 74), Seth Roberts (37, 36, 32, 0, 5), Nick Boyle (34, 5, 34, 22, 12), Marquise Brown (32, 41, 217, 149, 94), Hayden Hurst (19, 21, 72, 26, 1), Miles Boykin (0, 31, 21, 39, 0), Justice Hill (0, 0, 4, 17, 0), Mark Ingram (-4, -4, 0, 19, 0)

Receiving Yards: Willie Snead (51, 61, 47, 5, 41), Mark Andrews (45, 31, 15, 112, 108), Hayden Hurst (32, 39, 14, 1, 41), Marquise Brown (22, 22, 49, 86, 147), Mark Ingram (5, 0, 32, 30, 0), Miles Boykin (0, 32, 0, 11, 5), Nick Boyle (0, 9, 58, 14, 26), Justice Hill (0, 9, 0, 10, 0), Seth Roberts (0, 36, 37, 0, 10)

Carries: Mark Ingram (19, 12, 16, 13, 14), Lamar Jackson (14, 9, 8, 16, 3), Gus Edwards (5, 6, 7, 3, 17), Justice Hill (2, 2, 1, 1, 7)

RZ Targets: Marquise Brown (3, 2, 0, 0, 1), Willie Snead (2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Mark Andrews (0, 1, 3, 0, 1), Miles Boykin (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Nick Boyle (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Justice Hill (0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Hayden Hurst (0, 0, 2, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Mark Ingram (3, 2, 4, 2, 5), Lamar Jackson (3, 1, 3, 3, 0), Gus Edwards (1, 1, 0, 1, 7), Justice Hill (0, 1, 0, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marlon Humphrey (3-49-1, 2-20-0, 3-17-0, 5-106-0, 0-0-0), Maurice Canady (5-45-0, 0-0-0, 2-12-0, 0-0-0, X), Brandon Carr (3-27-0, 3-32-0, 4-55-1, 6-52-0, 1--3-0)

Observations: It’s been a struggle for Marquise Brown (9-93-1 on 21 targets over his last three games), though it’s still too early to jump ship. Assuming the ankle injury he picked up in Week 5 is only a minor inconvenience, better times should be ahead for Hollywood, whose target share (team-leading 23 percent) and air yards (539, fifth-most behind Mike Evans, Julio Jones, Keenan Allen and Will Fuller) both stand as reasons for optimism. To the dismay of many, 2018 Lamar Jackson has resurfaced the last two weeks, warts and all (five interceptions, nine sacks during that span). While Jackson’s erratic right arm likely hasn’t won him many new converts in the fantasy community, at least he can claim a piece of NFL history, tying teammate Robert Griffin III for the fastest quarterback to reach 1,000 yards rushing for his career (21 games).

Buffalo Bills

Targets: John Brown (5, 11, 5, 8, 10), Dawson Knox (5, 3, 4, 4, 1), T.J. Yeldon (5, 4, 3, 0, 0), Cole Beasley (3, 13, 10, 4, 9), Frank Gore (2, 1, 2, 2, 0), Isaiah McKenzie (2, 0, 1, 2, 0), Tommy Sweeney (2, 0, 3, 1, 2), Devin Singletary (X, X, X, 0, 6)

Air Yards: John Brown (58, 173, 57, 110, 133), Dawson Knox (26, 46, 45, 25, 6), Cole Beasley (14, 127, 38, 51, 81), Frank Gore (6, 0, -3, 1, 0), Tommy Sweeney (1, 0, 42, 1, 24), Isaiah McKenzie (-5, 0, -5, 17, 0), T.J. Yeldon (-11, 33, 4, 0, 0), Devin Singletary (X, X, X, 0, -3)

Receiving Yards: John Brown (75, 69, 51, 72, 123), Isaiah McKenzie (52, 0, 9, 40, 0), Cole Beasley (21, 75, 48, 83, 40), T.J. Yeldon (13, 68, 19, 0, 0), Dawson Knox (12, 58, 67, 18, 1), Frank Gore (9, 0, 13, 15, 0), Tommy Sweeney (0, 0, 3, 0, 35), Devin Singletary (X, X, X, 0, 28)

Carries: Frank Gore (14, 17, 14, 19, 11), Josh Allen (10, 5, 9, 7, 10), T.J. Yeldon (2, 0, 8, 0, 0), Devin Singletary (X, X, X, 6, 4)

RZ Targets: Cole Beasley (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), John Brown (0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Dawson Knox (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Isaiah McKenzie (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Tommy Sweeney (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (2, 1, 3, 2, 1), Frank Gore (0, 5, 1, 4, 0), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Devin Singletary (X, X, X, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre’Davious White (4-106-0, 1-5-0, 1-26-0, 6-55-0, 4-37-0), Kevin Johnson (2-19-0, 0-0-0, 3-49-0, 3-61-0, 0-0-0), Levi Wallace (1-13-0, 4-51-0, 4-40-0, 8-66-1, 5-37-0), Siran Neal (1-6-0, 1-3-0, 2-5-0, 2-7-0, 2-11-0)

Observations: By my count, only three receivers have topped 50 yards in all five games this year—Michael Thomas, Travis Kelce and (wait for it) John Brown. On pace for career-bests in both receiving yards (1,248) and catches (90), Smokey’s role as the breadwinner of a barren Bills’ pass-catching corps has quickly vaulted him to weekly WR2 status. A touchdown or two (he hasn’t scored since Week 1) would go nicely with his healthy 22-percent target share (tied with Cole Beasley for the team lead). Undrafted Auburn alum Duke Williams (50 snaps in Week 5) should become a fixture in three-wide sets now that second-round flop Zay Jones has been exiled to Oakland. Fantasy owners could probably do without Josh Allen’s seven interceptions (second-most to Baker Mayfield), though his rushing output (third among quarterbacks with 158 yards) has been a nice perk.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: Tyler Boyd (14, 6, 11, 10, 12), Auden Tate (6, 6, 10, 3, X), Tyler Eifert (4, 5, 1, 5, 6), Damion Willis (4, 1, 0, 3, 5), Giovani Bernard (3, 6, 2, 3, 3), C.J. Uzomah (2, 1, 1, 0, 5), Alex Erickson (1, 0, 1, 3, 4), Joe Mixon (1, 5, 2, 5, 3)

Air Yards: Tyler Boyd (71, 48, 97, 66, 75), Auden Tate (34, 57, 85, 25, X), Damion Willis (21, 5, 0, 14, 49), C.J. Uzomah (12, 13, 13, 0, 16), Tyler Eifert (10, 58, 17, 24, 36), Alex Erickson (4, 0, 6, 12, 25), Giovani Bernard (1, -15, 3, -4, -1), Joe Mixon (-4, -16, -3, -4, -4)

Receiving Yards: Tyler Boyd (123, 33, 67, 138, 60), Damion Willis (38, 8, 0, 6, 30), Auden Tate (26, 50, 88, 6, X), Giovani Bernard (16, 16, 7, 7, 42), Joe Mixon (16, 1, 34, 10, 7), C.J. Uzomah (16, 0, 0, 0, 66), Tyler Eifert (14, 27, 18, 9, 27), Alex Erickson (7, 0, 13, 14, 28)

Carries: Joe Mixon (19, 15, 15, 11, 6), Andy Dalton (2, 3, 1, 2, 0), Giovani Bernard (2, 1, 3, 6, 7)

RZ Targets: Auden Tate (3, 2, 0, 1, X), Giovani Bernard (2, 0, 0, 0, 1), C.J. Uzomah (2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Boyd (1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Tyler Eifert (1, 2, 1, 1, 0), Alex Erickson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Joe Mixon (0, 1, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (2, 1, 2, 3, 2), Andy Dalton (1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (2-50-0, 3-59-1, 3-14-0, 2-27-0, 1-42-0), Dre Kirkpatrick (5-31-0, 2-6-0, 2-33-0, 5-97-1, 3-32-1), B.W. Webb (2-21-0, 0-0-0, X, 3-52-1, 2-36-0)

Observations: Tyler Boyd was predictably unstoppable Sunday, taking advantage of a robust 37-percent target share (second-highest among Week 5 receivers) by gutting the Cardinals for 10 catches and 123 yards while also submitting his first touchdown of 2019. Hailing as the spiritual successor to Kelvin Benjamin (they even went to the same school), jumbo-sized wideout Auden Tate chipped in with a touchdown, the first of his fledgling career, while playing 100 percent of snaps (66-of-66) in the losing effort. With John Ross (collarbone) on injured reserve and A.J. Green no closer to returning from his offseason ankle surgery, Tate should continue to be a key cog in the Bengals’ passing attack. Joe Mixon set season-highs in both touches (20) and yards (109) from scrimmage in Week 5, though game-script and offensive line concerns pose continued threats to his usage and efficiency.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Odell Beckham (6, 7, 9, 10, 11), Jarvis Landry (6, 10, 9, 7, 7), Antonio Callaway (3, X, X, X, X), Demetrius Harris (2, 0, 2, 1, 1), Ricky Seals-Jones (2, 3, 2, 0, X), Nick Chubb (1, 4, 7, 4, 4), Dontrell Hilliard (0, 3, 0, X, 2), Damion Ratley (1, 3, 5, 3, 2), D’Ernest Johnson (1, 0, 0, 4, 2), Rashard Higgins (X, X, X, X, 3),

Air Yards: Odell Beckham (89, 120, 46, 147, 116), Jarvis Landry (69, 60, 138, 62, 98), Antonio Callaway (45, X, X, X, X), Ricky Seals-Jones (30, 33, 12, 0, X), Damion Ratley (24, 61, 28, 27, 16), Demetrius Harris (7, 0, 6, 4, 6), Dontrell Hilliard (0, 6, 0, X, 7), Nick Chubb (-3, -12, -12, 16, 6), D’Ernest Johnson (-3, 0, 0, 25, 8), Rashard Higgins (X, X, X, X, 48)

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (75, 167, 62, 32, 67), Odell Beckham (27, 20, 56, 161, 71), Nick Chubb (12, 18, 35, 36, 10), D’Ernest Johnson (6, 0, 0, 42, 23), Antonio Callaway (0, X, X, X, X), Demetrius Harris (0, 0, 2, 4, 0), Dontrell Hilliard (0, 27, 0, X, 14), Damion Ratley (0, 10, 26, 50, 17), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 82, 14, 0, X), Rashard Higgins (X, X, X, X, 46)

Carries: Nick Chubb (16, 20, 23, 18, 17), Dontrell Hilliard (0, 6, 0, X, 0)

RZ Targets: Antonio Callaway (2, X, X, X, X), Odell Beckham (1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Demetrius Harris (1, 0, 2, 0, 0), Nick Chubb (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Dontrell Hilliard (0, 1, 0, X, 0), Jarvis Landry (0, 1, 3, 1, 0), Damion Ratley (0, 1, 3, 0, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, 1, 0, 0, X)

RZ Carries: Nick Chubb (2, 4, 3, 2, 0), Dontrell Hilliard (0, 3, 0, X, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Terrance Mitchell (3-19-0, 3-15-0, 5-61-0, 0-0-0, 2-58-0), T.J. Carrie (1-16-0, 9-122-2, 5-77-1, 4-19-0, 1-5-0), Eric Murray (2-11-0, 3-22-0, 2-9-0, 1-20-0, 0-0-0), Denzel Ward (X, X, X, 6-76-0, 1-47-0), Greedy Williams (X, X, X, 0-0-0, 1-16-0)

Observations: Often dismissed as a mere myth, Baker Mayfield’s second-year spiral is living proof that the sophomore slump is a very real affliction. The former Heisman winner crumbled in Monday night’s loss to the Niners, circling the drain with three turnovers while running his season interception total to eight, the most of any signal-caller through five weeks. Arguably Mayfield’s biggest failure has been his inability to make the most of a dream pairing with Odell Beckham, who has gone off the rails with just four catches for 47 scoreless yards over the past two weeks. Antonio Callaway’s return from suspension was a cross between a train wreck, a 20-car pile-up and any Adam Sandler movie made this century. Not only did he goose-egg in the loss to San Francisco (zero catches), but two of his three targets resulted in picks.

Denver Broncos

Targets: Courtland Sutton (7, 9, 8, 7, 8), Phillip Lindsay (4, 1, 5, 7, 6), Jeff Heuerman (3, 0, 2, 5, 0), Royce Freeman (2, 6, 5, 7, 2), Noah Fant (1, 4, 3, 4, 5), Emmanuel Sanders (1, 9, 4, 13, 7), DaeSean Hamilton (0, 5, 0, 6, 4)

Air Yards: Courtland Sutton (53, 63, 87, 82, 95), Jeff Heuerman (29, 0, 7, 17, 0), Emmanuel Sanders (9, 135, 29, 77, 87), Noah Fant (6, 35, 20, 29, 39), Phillip Lindsay (5, -3, -1, -14, 5), DaeSean Hamilton (0, 37, 0, 54, 27), Royce Freeman (-3, 5, -7, 12, 5)

Receiving Yards: Courtland Sutton (92, 62, 87, 40, 120), Phillip Lindsay (33, 7, 49, 30, 23), Jeff Heuerman (26, 0, 20, 21, 0), Emmanuel Sanders (9, 104, 10, 98, 86), Noah Fant (6, 31, 37, 33, 29), Royce Freeman (6, 34, 10, 48, 5), DaeSean Hamilton (0, 57, 0, 15, 5)

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (15, 9, 21, 13, 11), Royce Freeman (13, 6, 15, 11, 10), Joe Flacco (3, 1, 2, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Royce Freeman (1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Noah Fant (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), DaeSean Hamilton (0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Jeff Heuerman (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Phillip Lindsay (0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Emmanuel Sanders (0, 0, 1, 4, 3), Courtland Sutton (0, 2, 2, 2, 2)

RZ Carries: Royce Freeman (2, 0, 4, 1, 2), Phillip Lindsay (2, 0, 7, 1, 3), Joe Flacco (0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris (3-38-0, 1-13-0, 2-36-0, 3-31-0, 2-16-0), Isaac Yiadom (3-22-0, 0-0-0, 1-8-0, 9-123-0, 3-25-0), Duke Dawson (2-13-0, 2-40-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: For those of you sleeping on Phillip Lindsay, here’s a suggestion—don’t. Listed at a modest 5’8”/190 (though PlayerProfiler’s 5’7”/184 measurables might be closer to the real thing), Lindsay has played big the past three weeks, ranking as the PPR RB8 on the strength of 248 rushing yards (sixth-most) and 89 receiving yards (15th-most among running backs). He’s actually seen fewer snaps than teammate Royce Freeman during that stretch (102-94), though Lindsay holds advantages in both touches (54-44) and yards from scrimmage (337-190). With Emmanuel Sanders (1-9-0) locked in a nightmare matchup with ace corner Casey Hayward, Courtland Sutton delivered the goods with a team-high 92 receiving yards in Sunday’s upset win over the division-rival Chargers. The bulk of his production came on a career-long 70-yard touchdown sprint, marking his third end-zone visit in a span of two weeks.

Houston Texans

Targets: Will Fuller (16, 6, 7, 7, 3), DeAndre Hopkins (8, 8, 7, 8, 13), Keke Coutee (4, 3, 0, 4, X), Darren Fells (2, 1, 6, 3, 1), Jordan Akins (1, 4, 5, 3, 2), Carlos Hyde (1, 5, 0, 0, 1), Duke Johnson (1, 3, 3, 1, 5), Kenny Stills (X, 2, 6, 3, 3)

Air Yards: Will Fuller (143, 89, 67, 132, 111), DeAndre Hopkins (64, 116, 40, 90, 216), Keke Coutee (51, 24, 0, 33, X), Darren Fells (20, 1, 32, 30, -1), Carlos Hyde (12, -2, 0, 0, -2), Jordan Akins (-1, 16, 30, 20, 5), Duke Johnson (-3, 20, -8, 21, 6), Kenny Stills (X, 12, 104, 45, 25)

Receiving Yards: Will Fuller (217, 23, 51, 40, 69), DeAndre Hopkins (88, 41, 67, 40, 111), Keke Coutee (72, 11, 0, 7, X), Jordan Akins (21, 21, 73, 25, 17), Darren Fells (20, 12, 49, 9, 0), Duke Johnson (8, 22, 22, 0, 33), Carlos Hyde (0, 6, 0, 0, 2), Kenny Stills (X, 24, 89, 38, 37)

Carries: Carlos Hyde (21, 12, 10, 20, 10), Duke Johnson (9, 6, 2, 6, 9), Deshaun Watson (4, 3, 7, 4, 4)

RZ Targets: Will Fuller (4, 1, 0, 0, 0), Darren Fells (2, 0, 1, 1, 0), Carlos Hyde (1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Akins (0, 0, 2, 1, 0), DeAndre Hopkins (0, 1, 0, 0, 2), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (3, 2, 2, 2, 1), Duke Johnson (3, 1, 0, 0, 1), Deshaun Watson (0, 2, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Johnathan Joseph (5-77-1, 4-35-0, 9-113-1, 6-82-0, 5-39-0), Bradley Roby (5-62-0, 4-71-0, 6-45-0, 3-26-0, 5-53-1), Lonnie Johnson (4-31-1, 4-44-0, 3-45-0, 2-19-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: What a difference a week makes. Will Fuller entered Sunday’s showdown with the Falcons—a hangover cure if there ever was one—as fantasy’s overall WR65 (PPR scoring, of course), inhabiting the same neighborhood as perennial afterthoughts Willie Snead (WR61) and Danny Amendola (WR67). One slate-breaking performance later—he massacred the Falcons for 14 catches, 217 yards and three touchdowns (all career-bests) on a week-leading 48-percent target share—and Fuller has a new lease on life. Sunday’s blow-up propelled him from 62nd to 11th in receiving yards while also elevating him to WR8 in PPR leagues. Deshaun Watson enjoyed a similarly historic performance, becoming the first signal-caller in league history to throw for 400 yards and five touchdowns with fewer than five incompletions. With top pass-rusher Chris Jones (groin) likely sidelined for Week 6, Watson should have no trouble cutting up the Chiefs at Arrowhead.

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: T.Y. Hilton (5, X, 10, 6, 9), Nyheim Hines (5, 6, 4, 2, 4), Eric Ebron (4, 5, 4, 4, 3), Jack Doyle (3, 8, 4, 3, 2), Marlon Mack (3, 0, 3, 3, 0), Mo Alie-Cox (2, 0, 2, 1, 1), Zach Pascal (2, 7, 3, 0, 0), Deon Cain (1, 5, 3, 1, 2), Chester Rogers (1, 6, 0, 4, 0), Parris Campbell (X, 8, 3, 1, 1)

Air Yards: Eric Ebron (45, 88, 46, 14, 24), T.Y. Hilton (34, X, 62, 71, 87), Zach Pascal (13, 91, 35, 0, 0), Chester Rogers (10, 67, 0, 6, 0), Deon Cain (7, 55, 28, 9, 32), Mo Alie-Cox (4, 0, 4, 5, 3), Nyheim Hines (4, 11, 7, -1, -14), Jack Doyle (3, 53, 18, 12, 10), Marlon Mack (-4, 0, 1, -2, 0), Parris Campbell (X, 116, 6, 12, -4)

Receiving Yards: Nyheim Hines (46, 39, 26, 5, 4), T.Y. Hilton (37, X, 65, 43, 87), Jack Doyle (19, 22, 46, 21, 20), Marlon Mack (16, 0, 14, 12, 0), Mo Alie-Cox (10, 0, 25, 0, 3), Eric Ebron (8, 48, 47, 25, 8), Zach Pascal (8, 72, 53, 0, 0), Deon Cain (7, 0, 10, 0, 35), Chester Rogers (0, 48, 0, 24, 0), Parris Campbell (X, 25, 24, 12, 1)

Carries: Marlon Mack (29, 11, 16, 20, 25), Jordan Wilkins (7, 4, 3, 5, 0), Jacoby Brissett (6, 5, 3, 7, 3), Nyheim Hines (2, 3, 2, 2, 4)

RZ Targets: Eric Ebron (1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Marlon Mack (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chester Rogers (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Deon Cain (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jack Doyle (0, 2, 0, 0, 1), T.Y. Hilton (0, X, 3, 3, 1), Nyheim Hines (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Zach Pascal (0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Parris Campbell (X, 1, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (4, 2, 3, 1, 4), Jordan Wilkins (4, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jacoby Brissett (1, 1, 2, 1, 0), Nyheim Hines (1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Pierre Desir (5-109-0, 0-0-0, 4-64-0, 1--1-0, 3-33-0), Rock Ya-Sin (5-47-0, 1-18-1, 1-15-0, 1-15-0, 3-51-1), Kenny Moore (4-37-0, 4-32-0, 5-36-0, 3-18-0, 2-24-0)

Observations: Do running backs matter? We know where my Rotoworld colleague Hayden Winks stands on the subject, but even if ball-carriers are largely replaceable, a good offensive line certainly isn’t. With Anthony Castonzo and Quenton Nelson leading the way, Marlon Mack rumbled to 132 rushing yards while keeping the ball out of Patrick Mahomes’ hands (Indy possessed the ball for 37 minutes and 15 seconds) in Sunday night’s upset win over the previously unbeaten Chiefs. T.Y. Hilton saw a full complement of snaps (67-of-81) in his return from a strained quad, though the run-heavy game plan against Kansas City left him without much to do (season-low five targets).

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: D.J. Chark (11, 8, 5, 9, 4), Dede Westbrook (11, 6, 9, 5, 6), Leonard Fournette (7, 3, 8, 6, 6), Chris Conley (3, 4, 3, 5, 7), Geoff Swaim (1, 4, 2, 4, 4)

Air Yards: D.J. Chark (175, 105, 77, 73, 106), Dede Westbrook (84, 41, 59, 29, 5), Chris Conley (64, 99, 52, 73, 83), Geoff Swaim (1, 17, 6, 21, 3), Leonard Fournette (-2, -1, 13, 13, -6)

Receiving Yards: D.J. Chark (164, 44, 76, 55, 146), Dede Westbrook (82, 66, 46, 3, 30), Leonard Fournette (29, 20, 26, 40, 28), Chris Conley (26, 17, 30, 73, 97), Geoff Swaim (4, 17, 8, 14, 17)

Carries: Leonard Fournette (23, 29, 15, 15, 13), Gardner Minshew (7, 1, 4, 6, 1), Ryquell Armstead (1, 8, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: D.J. Chark (2, 1, 0, 2, 0), Leonard Fournette (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Dede Westbrook (0, 0, 1, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (4, 8, 3, 0, 0), Ryquell Armstead (0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Gardner Minshew (0, 0, 0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: A.J. Bouye (3-65-0, 2-35-0, 1-19-0, X, 4-79-0), Tre Herndon (2-15-0, 6-119-2, 0-0-0, 3-41-0, 0-0-0), D.J. Hayden (3-14-0, 0-0-0, 3-28-0, 1-31-0, 1-0-0), Jalen Ramsey (X, X, 4-74-0, 5-34-0, 6-84-2)

Observations: Money talks but so does volume and fortunately for Leonard Fournette owners, the third-year bell-cow is getting all the reps he can handle. Over the past two weeks, Fournette leads the league in carries (52), rushing yards (333) and yards after contact (265) while ranking as the RB4 in PPR leagues during that span. After laboring through a hellish rookie year (14-174-0 on 32 targets), D.J. Chark’s much-anticipated breakout is finally upon us. The 2018 second-rounder has put up five touchdowns in the early going (one fewer than league-leader Chris Godwin) while also amassing the NFL’s fifth-most air yards with 536. Currently positioned as the PPR WR5, Chark’s 164 yards Sunday were the most by a Jaguar since Keelan Cole erupted for 186 yards in Week 15 of 2017. Cultural phenomenon and Uncle Rico lookalike Gardner Minshew holds a perfect 7-0 touchdown to interception ratio in four starts since taking over for Nick Foles (collarbone). Which begs the question, will Foles get his job back when he returns from I.R.?

Kansas City Chiefs

Targets: Travis Kelce (10, 8, 8, 9, 8), Byron Pringle (9, 1, 1, 0, 0), Mecole Hardman (6, 5, 5, 6, 1), Demarcus Robinson (6, 9, 4, 6, 2), Damien Williams (4, X, X, 5, 6), LeSean McCoy (2, 4, 3, 3, 1), Sammy Watkins (0, 6, 8, 13, 11), Darrel Williams (0, 4, 5, 0, 0)

Air Yards: Travis Kelce (118, 84, 111, 105, 63), Byron Pringle (113, 6, 7, 0, 0), Demarcus Robinson (86, 165, 53, 152, 6), Mecole Hardman (71, 81, 88, 82, 0), Damien Williams (22, X, X, 48, -15), Sammy Watkins (0, 78, 56, 139, 99), Darrel Williams (0, 18, -9, 0, 0), LeSean McCoy (-9, 37, -4, -12, 4)

Receiving Yards: Byron Pringle (103, 13, 7, 0, 0), Mecole Hardman (79, 9, 97, 61, 0), Travis Kelce (70, 85, 89, 107, 88), Demarcus Robinson (31, 35, 43, 172, 0), LeSean McCoy (23, 33, 26, 0, 12), Damien Williams (15, X, X, 48, 39), Sammy Watkins (0, 54, 64, 49, 198), Darrel Williams (0, 43, 47, 0, 0)

Carries: Damien Williams (9, X, X, 8, 13), Patrick Mahomes (3, 6, 4, 1, 1), LeSean McCoy (0, 11, 8, 11, 10), Darrel Williams (0, 8, 9, 0, 0), Darwin Thompson (X, 0, 4, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Mecole Hardman (1, 2, 1, 0, 1), Travis Kelce (1, 1, 0, 1, 4), Byron Pringle (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Demarcus Robinson (1, 1, 1, 0, 1), Damien Williams (1, X, X, 0, 3), LeSean McCoy (0, 2, 2, 0, 0), Sammy Watkins (0, 2, 0, 0, 1), Darrel Williams (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Patrick Mahomes (0, 2, 0, 0, 1), LeSean McCoy (0, 6, 3, 2, 1), Damien Williams (0, X, X, 0, 4), Darrel Williams (0, 4, 1, 0, 0), Darwin Thompson (X, 0, 2, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Bashaud Breeland (2-32-0, 2-31-0, 3-52-0, 4-45-0, 1-21-1), Charvarius Ward (1-7-0, 3-46-1, 2-35-0, 3-28-0, 7-123-0), Kendall Fuller (0-0-0, 3-69-0, 3-41-0, 1-4-1, 7-94-1)

Observations: And then there were two. With KC’s defeat Sunday night, the Patriots and 49ers now reign as the NFL’s only remaining unbeatens. Week 5 brought some much-needed clarity to the Chiefs backfield with Damien Williams—back from a two-week injury hiatus—holding a firm edge in both touches (12) and snaps (34) over teammates LeSean McCoy, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson with the latter a healthy scratch. Damien appears to be in the driver’s seat, though maybe not for long if he doesn’t pick up the pace (1.8 yards per carry through three appearances). Lending credence to the belief everything Patrick Mahomes touches turns to gold, Byron Pringle—an undrafted sophomore you probably hadn’t heard of until Sunday night—broke out for 103 yards in the loss to Indianapolis, becoming the fifth different receiver to lead the team in yards this season. Tyreek Hill will undoubtedly be the sixth when he returns from a broken clavicle, which could happen later this week.

Los Angeles Chargers

Targets: Austin Ekeler (16, 5, 7, 6, 7), Mike Williams (13, X, 7, 5, 3), Keenan Allen (6, 5, 17, 15, 10), Melvin Gordon (6, X, X, X, X), Travis Benjamin (2, X, 5, 2, 3), Lance Kendricks (1, 3, 2, X, X), Justin Jackson (X, X, 4, 1, 3)

Air Yards: Mike Williams (155, X, 133, 91, 37), Keenan Allen (50, 27, 166, 216, 113), Lance Kendricks (30, 33, 32, X, X), Travis Benjamin (28, X, 71, 13, 34), Austin Ekeler (-9, 6, -16, 13, -6), Melvin Gordon (-21, X, X, X, X), Justin Jackson (X, X, -11, -1, -1)

Receiving Yards: Austin Ekeler (86, 62, 45, 67, 96), Mike Williams (74, X, 45, 83, 29), Keenan Allen (18, 48, 183, 98, 123), Travis Benjamin (13, X, 5, 0, 12), Melvin Gordon (7, X, X, X, X), Lance Kendricks (0, 37, 13, X, X), Justin Jackson (X, X, 4, 5, 4)

Carries: Melvin Gordon (12, X, X, X, X), Austin Ekeler (3, 18, 9, 17, 12), Philip Rivers (1, 1, 2, 1, 1), Troymaine Pope (0, 10, 0, X, 0), Justin Jackson (X, X, 5, 7, 6)

RZ Targets: Austin Ekeler (3, 1, 1, 0, 2), Mike Williams (3, X, 1, 2, 0), Keenan Allen (0, 1, 2, 1, 3), Justin Jackson (X, X, 1, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (2, X, X, X, X), Austin Ekeler (0, 2, 1, 3, 2), Troymaine Pope (0, 2, 0, X, 0), Justin Jackson (X, X, 0, 2, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond King (2-16-0, 2-47-1, 4-64-0, 1-36-1, 2-19-0), Michael Davis (1-9-0, 3-21-0, X, X, 0-0-0), Casey Hayward (1-6-0, 3-45-0, 1-11-0, 2-37-1, 3-34-0)

Observations: Finally back from his summer-long holdout, Melvin Gordon logged 16 touches on 32 offensive plays (45.7 percent snap rate) in his 2019 debut, but was largely overshadowed by Austin Ekeler, who tied a franchise mark with 15 catches in the loss to Denver. As expected, Ekeler was the go-to back on passing downs, running 33 routes to Gordon’s 18 in Sunday’s defeat. With Keenan Allen (4-18-0) waging a losing battle against shutdown corner Chris Harris, Mike Williams drew a career-high in targets (13) while clearing the 70-yard threshold for the second time in three weeks. Travis Benjamin ran a season-high 33 routes with Dontrelle Inman (I.R., quad) absent Sunday, though he remained a non-factor, amassing just two targets on his 40 offensive snaps.

Miami Dolphins

Targets: Preston Williams (7, 12, 6, 5), Kenyan Drake (5, 6, 6, 3), DeVante Parker (4, 6, 7, 7), Mark Walton (2, X, 2, 0), Kalen Ballage (1, 3, 5, 1), Jakeem Grant (1, 7, 7, 3), Mike Gesicki (0, 3, 2, 6), Allen Hurns (X, 2, 2, 3), Albert Wilson (X, X, X, 4)

Air Yards: Preston Williams (68, 129, 94, 73), DeVante Parker (54, 123, 147, 163), Kalen Ballage (3, -5, 23, -5), Mark Walton (2, X, 9, 0), Mike Gesicki (0, 5, 11, 58), Kenyan Drake (-3, 5, 18, 28), Jakeem Grant (-3, 62, 95, 46), Allen Hurns (X, 29, 46, 56), Albert Wilson (X, X, X, 0)

Receiving Yards: DeVante Parker (70, 56, 0, 75), Preston Williams (46, 68, 63, 24), Kenyan Drake (29, 34, 29, 15), Mark Walton (11, X, 12, 0), Jakeem Grant (6, 27, 22, -3), Kalen Ballage (0, 10, 6, 13), Mike Gesicki (0, 9, 11, 31), Allen Hurns (X, 6, 13, 22), Albert Wilson (X, X, X, 13)

Carries: Kenyan Drake (9, 12, 4, 4), Mark Walton (6, X, 3, 1), Kalen Ballage (2, 8, 6, 5)

RZ Targets: Kalen Ballage (1, 0, 0, 0), Kenyan Drake (1, 0, 0, 0), Mike Gesicki (0, 0, 1, 0), DeVante Parker (0, 1, 0, 0), Preston Williams (0, 3, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Kalen Ballage (0, 3, 0, 0), Kenyan Drake (0, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Xavien Howard (6-61-0, 5-70-2, 2-19-0, 1-12-0), Eric Rowe (3-51-0, 1-6-0, 4-54-0, 6-82-2), Jomal Wiltz (X, 2-41-0, 3-40-1, 2-72-1)

Observations: The Dolphins stayed out of the loss column for once, a luxury afforded by their Week 5 bye. Miami’s early tanking efforts have gone swimmingly (I swear those weren't meant as fish puns), but now they face the similarly disastrous Redskins, fresh off firing their head coach, in Week 6. Both teams will be looking to fall on their sword with a potential top overall pick hanging in the balance. Someone will have to cover Sunday’s Tua Bowl. Let’s hope it’s not me.

New England Patriots

Targets: Julian Edelman (9, 7, 10, 5, 11), James White (9, 10, X, 4, 7), Josh Gordon (8, 7, 11, 5, 4), Matt LaCosse (4, 0, X, 2, X), Ryan Izzo (2, 0, 1, 0, 1), Jakobi Meyers (2, 0, 3, X, 1), Phillip Dorsett (0, 9, 7, 3, 4), Rex Burkhead (X, 1, 7, 2, 8)

Air Yards: Josh Gordon (91, 41, 112, 55, 59), Julian Edelman (88, 48, 84, 34, 86), James White (42, 48, X, 4, 19), Matt LaCosse (29, 0, X, 22, X), Ryan Izzo (28, 0, 7, 0, 9), Jakobi Meyers (8, 0, 34, X, 17), Phillip Dorsett (0, 144, 38, 39, 73), Rex Burkhead (X, 6, 21, 25, 14)

Receiving Yards: Julian Edelman (110, 30, 62, 51, 83), Josh Gordon (59, 46, 83, 19, 73), James White (46, 57, X, 19, 56), Ryan Izzo (39, 0, 41, 0, 3), Matt LaCosse (22, 0, X, 33, X), Jakobi Meyers (6, 0, 38, X, 22), Phillip Dorsett (0, 10, 53, 39, 95), Rex Burkhead (X, 7, 22, 47, 41)

Carries: Sony Michel (16, 17, 9, 21, 15), James White (6, 1, X, 3, 4), Brandon Bolden (5, 1, 2, X, 1), Tom Brady (0, 3, 2, 2, 0), Rex Burkhead (X, 0, 11, 5, 8)

RZ Targets: James White (2, 1, X, 2, 1), Julian Edelman (1, 1, 2, 0, 1), Jakobi Meyers (1, 0, 0, X, 0), Phillip Dorsett (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Josh Gordon (0, 0, 2, 0, 2), Ryan Izzo (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rex Burkhead (X, 0, 2, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Sony Michel (4, 3, 2, 6, 2), Brandon Bolden (0, 1, 0, X, 0), Tom Brady (0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Rex Burkhead (X, 0, 1, 2, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Stephon Gilmore (3-51-0, 5-86-0, 3-19-0, 2-32-0, 5-51-0), Jason McCourty (3-14-0, 3-20-0, 3-16-0, 2-19-0, 4-65-0), Jonathan Jones (2-13-0, 2-26-0, 1-15-0, 4-45-0, 3-19-0), J.C. Jackson (1-4-0, 1-3-0, 1-23-0, 1-14-0, 4-52-0)

Observations: Wait … Sony Michel catches passes now? What year is it? Are we in the Matrix? It’s too early to tell if Michel’s new receiving role will take hold—his three catches, 32 receiving yards and 18 routes run against the Redskins were all career-highs—or go the way of other passing fads like pogs and Beanie Babies (can you tell I grew up in the 90s?). Sony’s surprise pass-game usage could correlate with the absence of Rex Burkhead, who missed Sunday’s game with a foot injury. Julian Edelman took full advantage of Phillip Dorsett’s absence (a first-quarter hamstring pull limited him to four snaps) in Week 5, going for his most yards (110) since his MVP performance in Super Bowl LIII. As dominant as he was Sunday, Edelman should probably cool it with the drops. Only Cincinnati’s John Ross has been charged with more miscues (five to Edelman’s four).

New York Jets

Targets: Le’Veon Bell (9, 4, 10, 9), Demaryius Thomas (9, X, 2, X), Robby Anderson (3, 5, 6, 7), Jamison Crowder (3, 5, 6, 17), Ryan Griffin (1, 1, 1, 4), Braxton Berrios (0, 6, 0, 0), Ty Montgomery (0, 1, 3, 1)

Air Yards: Demaryius Thomas (89, X, 13, X), Robby Anderson (39, 28, 95, 121), Jamison Crowder (23, 81, 48, 51), Ryan Griffin (1, 2, 8, 5), Braxton Berrios (0, 62, 0, 0), Ty Montgomery (0, 3, 3, 0), Le’Veon Bell (-5, -6, -26, 5)

Receiving Yards: Demaryius Thomas (47, X, -1, X), Le’Veon Bell (45, 28, 61, 32), Robby Anderson (16, 11, 81, 23), Jamison Crowder (10, 25, 40, 99), Ryan Griffin (2, 5, 0, 10), Braxton Berrios (0, 29, 0, 0), Ty Montgomery (0, 0, 15, 2)

Carries: Le’Veon Bell (15, 18, 21, 17), Ty Montgomery (2, 2, 3, 2)

RZ Targets: Robby Anderson (0, 0, 1, 0), Le’Veon Bell (0, 0, 1, 2), Jamison Crowder (0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Le’Veon Bell (0, 0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darryl Roberts (5-33-1, 8-96-1, 5-35-0, 5-77-1), Brian Poole (1-20-0, 5-24-0, 2-11-0, 1-1-0), Trumaine Johnson (1-12-0, 2-21-0, 0-0-0, 7-110-0)

Observations: Adam Gase, whose teams have managed a mere four touchdowns over his last seven games (all losses), somehow thought it would be a good idea to give Sam Darnold all the first-team reps at practice last week, even though doctors hadn’t cleared him for Sunday’s game in Philadelphia. Luke Falk’s lack of preparation showed (three turnovers on 15-of-26 passing) against the Eagles, though the offensive line probably could have thrown him a bone (nine sacks allowed). Le’Veon Bell’s patience in waiting for holes to open up served him well in Pittsburgh, but obviously that approach hasn’t been as successful (2.9 yards per carry, second-worst among qualified rusher) in New York. To his credit, Bell has forced 28 missed tackles (16 rushing, 12 receiving) this year while rating sixth in PFF’s “elusiveness” metric. Even with the O line leaking like a busted faucet, Bell’s receiving role (27 catches, third-most among running backs) and lack of competition (the trio of Ty Montgomery, Bilal Powell and Trenton Cannon have played a combined 49 snaps) are enough to keep him on the lower-rung of the RB1 spectrum.

Oakland Raiders

Targets: Foster Moreau (5, 3, 2, 0, 2), Hunter Renfrow (5, 3, 4, 8, 3), Darren Waller (5, 8, 14, 7, 8), Josh Jacobs (4, 2, 2, 0, 1), DeAndre Washington (3, 3, 0, 2, 0), Derek Carrier (2, 0, 0, 5, 0), Jalen Richard (2, 1, 3, 3, 0), J.J. Nelson (X, X, 5, X, 0), Tyrell Williams (X, 7, 3, 7, 7)

Air Yards: Darren Waller (26, 21, 87, 32, 55), Hunter Renfrow (18, 9, 50, 51, 11), Foster Moreau (16, 28, 13, 0, 7), Jalen Richard (9, 0, 4, 1, 0), DeAndre Washington (8, -4, 0, 17, 0), Derek Carrier (7, 0, 0, 48, 0), Josh Jacobs (-3, 4, -2, 0, 4), J.J. Nelson (X, X, 26, X, 0), Tyrell Williams (X, 110, 20, 76, 125)

Receiving Yards: Foster Moreau (46, 30, 1, 0, 20), Darren Waller (39, 53, 134, 63, 70), Derek Carrier (22, 0, 0, 33, 0), Josh Jacobs (20, 29, 0, 0, 28), DeAndre Washington (19, 8, 0, 26, 0), Jalen Richard (18, 1, 14, 2, 0), Hunter Renfrow (12, 18, 28, 30, 13), J.J. Nelson (X, X, 36, X, 0), Tyrell Williams (X, 36, 29, 46, 105)

Carries: Josh Jacobs (26, 17, 10, 12, 23), DeAndre Washington (6, 6, 6, 3, 2), Derek Carr (3, 2, 1, 2, 2), Jalen Richard (2, 4, 2, 2, 1)

RZ Targets: Foster Moreau (2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Hunter Renfrow (0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Darren Waller (0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Tyrell Williams (X, 2, 1, 2, 1)

RZ Carries: Josh Jacobs (3, 0, 0, 4, 8), DeAndre Washington (3, 2, 0, 0, 0), Jalen Richard (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Derek Carr (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Lamarcus Joyner (6-83-0, 5-39-1, 0-0-0, 7-47-0, 7-72-0), Gareon Conley (5-55-2, 2-6-0, 3-15-0, 4-76-1, 2-23-0), Daryl Worley (5-35-0, 1-7-0, 3-31-0, 4-93-1, 1-15-0)

Observations: Oakland didn’t have much passing success against the Bears—you wouldn’t either if your starting wideouts were Packers castoff Trevor Davis and undrafted rookie Keelan Doss. But that hardly mattered with first-year workhorse Josh Jacobs supplying his usual dominance, shredding the Bears for 123 yards and two touchdowns on the ground while adding three catches for an additional 20 yards as a receiver. Darren Waller was quieted by stud safeties Eddie Jackson and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in Week 5, setting season lows across the board in his trip across the pond (4-39-0 on five targets). Zay Jones, acquired in a trade from Buffalo Monday night, gives the Raiders a much-needed healthy body with outside threats Tyrell Williams (foot) and J.J. Nelson (knee) both ailing.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Targets: Diontae Johnson (8, 6, 6, 4, 5), JuJu Smith-Schuster (7, 4, 7, 8, 8), James Washington (6, 1, 4, 3, 6), Jaylen Samuels (4, 8, 0, 1, 2), Vance McDonald (3, X, 2, 7, 4), James Conner (0, 8, 5, 4, 4), Ryan Switzer (0, 0, 0, 4, 6), Donte Moncrief (X, 0, X, 1, 10)

Air Yards: Diontae Johnson (75, 37, 77, 42, 45), James Washington (59, 22, 19, 30, 169), JuJu Smith-Schuster (54, 9, 47, 121, 64), Vance McDonald (13, X, 14, 12, 32), James Conner (0, -8, -6, -11, 3), Ryan Switzer (0, 0, 0, 7, 12), Jaylen Samuels (-4, -19, 0, -5, 3), Donte Moncrief (X, 0, X, 19, 92)

Receiving Yards: JuJu Smith-Schuster (75, 15, 81, 84, 78), James Washington (52, 0, 14, 23, 51), Vance McDonald (34, X, 10, 38, 40), Diontae Johnson (27, 77, 52, 17, 25), Jaylen Samuels (11, 57, 0, 13, 2), James Conner (0, 83, 14, 12, 44), Ryan Switzer (0, 0, 0, 0, 29), Donte Moncrief (X, 0, X, 0, 7)

Carries: James Conner (14, 10, 13, 11, 10), Jaylen Samuels (3, 10, 0, 3, 2), Mason Rudolph (0, 3, 4, 1, X), Benny Snell (0, 2, 3, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Diontae Johnson (1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Vance McDonald (1, X, 0, 2, 0), Jaylen Samuels (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), James Conner (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 0, X, 0, 2), JuJu Smith-Schuster (0, 0, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: James Conner (4, 0, 1, 2, 1), Jaylen Samuels (1, 2, 0, 2, 0), Mason Rudolph (0, 0, 1, 0, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Mike Hilton (3-42-0, 3-7-0, 3-30-0, 1-10-0, 3-64-1), Joe Haden (3-25-1, 2-16-0, 2-37-0, 3-28-0, 4-35-0), Steven Nelson (0-0-0, 3-48-0, 3-47-0, 4-36-0, 1-20-1)

Observations: I’ve always said blackjack is a frustrating game because you can do everything right and still lose most of the time. The Steelers, who are down to their third-string quarterback (undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges), can probably relate. It didn’t happen for the Steelers Sunday as Pittsburgh dropped an overtime heartbreaker to the Ravens, a defeat made more painful by the losses of both Mason Rudolph (concussion) and Jaylen Samuels (knee scope). JuJu Smith-Schuster’s late fumble (which evoked the memory of a similar slip-up in New Orleans last year) proved to be the final nail in Pittsburgh’s Week 5 coffin. Even with James Conner heating up (touchdowns in three of his last four games), the shorthanded Steelers will be walking into a buzz-saw when they face the Chargers (plenty motivated after last week’s loss to Denver) on the road in Week 6.

Tennessee Titans

Targets: Adam Humphries (6, 3, 9, 2, 1), Corey Davis (4, 6, 4, 5, 3), Dion Lewis (4, 5, 1, 1, 4), A.J. Brown (2, 3, 5, 5, 4), Jonnu Smith (2, 1, 3, 0, 1), Delanie Walker (2, 2, 9, 6, 6), Tajae Sharpe (1, 0, 3, 2, 2), Derrick Henry (0, 2, 2, 3, 2)

Air Yards: Corey Davis (33, 68, 43, 37, 42), A.J. Brown (25, 43, 69, 25, 54), Adam Humphries (19, 15, 90, -6, 5), Tajae Sharpe (12, 0, 91, 24, 24), Dion Lewis (8, 1, 13, -3, -10), Delanie Walker (6, 8, 73, 74, 35), Derrick Henry (0, -8, -3, -7, -7), Jonnu Smith (0, 1, 14, 0, 2)

Receiving Yards: Jonnu Smith (57, 5, 20, 0, 7), Adam Humphries (30, 15, 93, -1, 5), Corey Davis (28, 91, 44, 38, 0), A.J. Brown (27, 94, 4, 25, 100), Dion Lewis (19, 4, 7, 5, 6), Tajae Sharpe (12, 0, 70, 24, 0), Delanie Walker (10, 4, 64, 39, 55), Derrick Henry (0, 8, 2, 12, 75)

Carries: Derrick Henry (20, 27, 17, 15, 19), Marcus Mariota (5, 3, 6, 5, 3), Dion Lewis (2, 4, 3, 3, 3)

RZ Targets: Dion Lewis (2, 0, 0, 0, 1), A.J. Brown (0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Delanie Walker (0, 0, 2, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Derrick Henry (4, 3, 1, 2, 4), Marcus Mariota (1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Dion Lewis (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Malcolm Butler (4-57-0, 6-79-0, 7-121-1, 5-48-2, 3-29-0), Logan Ryan (5-46-0, 4-28-0, 2-13-0, 7-60-1, 6-76-0), Adoree’ Jackson (3-22-1, 2-17-0, 2-26-0, 0-0-0, 4-45-0)

Observations: Efficient may not be the word to describe Derrick Henry (averaging 3.47 yards per carry in his last three games), but that’s not really the exercise, is it? All we care about are touchdowns and volume and the fourth-year tank is providing plenty of both. Only Leonard Fournette and some guy named Christian McCaffrey have logged more rushing attempts than Henry since the start of Week 3. He’s also been a red-zone fixture with 14 carries inside the 20, resulting in four touchdowns. Delanie Walker has shown his age the past two weeks, corralling just two of four targets for 14 yards in that span. He’ll take a four-game touchdown drought into Sunday’s game at Mile High.