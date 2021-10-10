Week 5 Advanced Stats: Crucial metrics indicate Cowboys have healthy advantage over Giants

The Dallas Cowboys are just two days away from facing the New York Giants in a divisional matchup. The Cowboys are riding a three-game winning streak while the Giants are coming off an overtime win. The Cowboys offense is performing effectively on both sides of the ball through four weeks with the defense being particularly opportunistic with takeaways leading as they’ve forced turnovers on 22.3% of their opponents possessions.

The Giants are looking to replicate their success through the air last week in their win against the New Orleans Saints. Quarterback Daniel Jones had a career-high 402 yards passing while completing 70% of his passing attempts as the Giants etched their first win of the season.

What do the advanced statistics tell us about this divisional matchup? We will take a look at DVOA, Toxic Differential, ANY/A and EPA to see what the numbers say about this clash of NFC East rivals.

DVOA-Football Outsiders

DVOA is a metric created by Football Outsiders which measures the success of each play as compared to league average using percentage points above or below average. The metric measures down, distance, field location, quarter and quality of opponent.

With DVOA, teams are looking for a higher percentage offensively and a lower percentage defensively. On offense and special teams, the objective is to perform above league average while defenses are looking to force their opponents to perform below league average.

Dallas has a significant advantage on offense and defense with New York outperforming league average on special teams. The overall DVOA rank leans heavily in favor of the Cowboys.

Advantage: Cowboys

Toxic Differential

Trevon Diggs

Toxic differential is a statistic created by then Minnesota Vikings Offensive Coordinator Brian Billick. Billick realized that adding the number of explosive plays on an offense generates and subtracts the number of explosive plays a defense allows and then adding the turnover margin was a key barometer of team success.

Under Billick’s formula, explosive plays are defined as passing plays over 20 yards and rushing plays over 10 yards. These figures were gathered by Sharp Football Stats.

Overall, the Dallas Cowboys have generated 31 explosive plays on offense and have allowed 26 on defense. Their explosive play differential is +5. They have 3 turnovers and 10 takeaways, making their turnover differential +7. Combining these two numbers gives Dallas a toxic differential of +12.

The New York Giants have 23 explosive plays on offense and have allowed 21 explosive plays on defense. Their explosive play differential is +2. They have 3 turnovers and 4 takeaways, making their turnover differential +1. Combining these two numbers gives New York a toxic differential of +3.

Dallas toxic differential = +12

New York toxic differential = +3

Advantage: Cowboys

Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt- ANY/A

Adjusted Net Yards Per Pass Attempt, or ANY/A, is a formula which takes incorporates passing yardage, touchdowns, sacks and interceptions. ANY/A has a direct correlation to scoring points and as such ranks third in win predictability.

Both the Cowboys and Giants are on the plus side of ANY/A with Dallas gaining the advantage in this category. The Cowboys 8 interceptions through 4 weeks helps their ANY/A against, netting Dallas with a +2.07 differential.

Advantage: Cowboys

Expected Points Added-EPA

EPA measures the impact that a play has on scoring. With EPA, the yardage, down and distance all weigh in on what the expected net points would be for the situation. As an example, a first and goal at the one yard would represent a higher EP-Expected Points than a third and 10 on your own 20 yard line.

EPA is the difference between the Expected Points (EP) at the beginning of the play compared to the end of the play. It measures the plays impact on the score of the game.

EPA figures gathered by rbsdm.

The Cowboys have a sizeable edge in EPA in every category offensively. Boasting the highest success rate in the league at 56% on offense and ranking in the top-5 in Rush and Pass EPA per play, Dallas comes in at fourth in overall EPA per play. The Cowboys defense is ninth in overall EPA per play at -.016 but rank near the middle of the pack in success rate allowed.

The Giants have performed well on offense as they rank 8th in overall EPA per play at .097 and in the top 15 in passing and rushing EPA per play. Their success rate is in the bottom half of the league at just 45%. Their defense ranks 27th in overall EPA per play at .131 allowed.

The Cowboys win this metric with an edge on both sides of the ball in EPA per play.

Advantage: Cowboys

