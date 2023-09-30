Week 5 2023 Mountain West Football: Best Bets

A look at the Mountain West betting odds for Week 5

What are the oddsmakers saying about these match ups?

Late in the week we will look at odds and recent lines and make our best picks and bets. Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider.

We went 3-6-1 in week four and are 28-18-1 on the year. Our first week below .500. Time to pick it up.

Utah State @ UCONN (+4.5, O/U 51.5)

UConn is not a good team this year. They haven’t scored above 17 points in a game this year. Utah State isn’t that good either, but they’re better than UConn. Watch for the Aggies to struggle early, before pulling it out in the second half and running away with it.

Pick: Utah State -4.5

BOise State @ Memphis (-2.5, O/U 58.5)

Maybe this line is based on Boise’s history, but it feels disrespectful to Memphis. The only thing I can see is that Memphis has trouble defending the run. Boise is pretty good at that, but that’s pretty much all they can do. The Tigers pick up the win and cover before really starting conference play.

Pick: Memphis -2.5

*Insert Nathan Fillion confused gif here* This is the trap game of the week in the Mountain West. Does the run and shoot get off and running? Or do the Rebels continue their hot start to the year? Who knows, but I expect Hawai’i to have something to say and keep this one close.

Pick: Hawai’i +10.5

Craig Bohl has trouble with New Mexico. Since 2014 he is 4-5 against the Lobos. The Cowboys do not have an offense. They are ranked bottom 10 in the country in yards per game. The Lobos will have some spark after last weeks win at UMass and will cover against the Cowboys.

Pick: New Mexico +13.5

Utah Tech @ Colorado State (No Line)

CSU, end of story. Utah Tech has given up 36 points in every game this year and this is the perfect opportunity for the Rams to work out any issues before hitting conference play.

Pick: Colorado State

Is it time to bring back the Spaztecs nick name yet? San Diego State doesn’t really have an offense, which is nothing new. But they don’t really have the defense to keep them in games anymore. And now they run into the machine that is the Air Force triple option.

Pick: Air Force -10.5

Fresno will probably hit the over by themselves again. I took the under last week after a disappointing performance against the Sun Devils. The Wolf Pack are not the Sun Devils. Expect the Bulldogs to run wild in this one.

Pick: Over

