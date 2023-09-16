Week 4 top performers: Destin wins again, Freeport's Miles has school-record 296 yds

Destin, in its population of 14,000 or so in the offseason, needed prep football.

Once the "World's luckiest fishing village," Destin long ago back shifted from small-town Americana into tourism, high rise condos and the flash of spring break and entertainment traps. This is not an admonishment of Destin, just a sign of the times for beachside communities.

But Destin High's arrival and its subsequent hiring of E.G. Green to helm its football team has helped flipped the narrative. The seeds were planted for a return to Americana. Two years later, we've seen those seeds grow into a 4-0 start, a packed Destin Middle School stadium and a return to those roots that made Destin great and will it only make it better moving forward.

"That's what football can do. Anything that can separate you, football can bring back together," said Green, before mentioning one big caveat. "It helps you when you win."

Well, there was a lot of winning from local teams Friday night. From those results emerged a slew of top performers. Here they are, listed alphabetically.

Hugh Boudreaux, Destin Jr.

The Niceville transfer is a star. He's poised in the pocket and comfortable as a north-south runner. The dual-threat QB rushed for 100 yards and a score and threw for 254 yards in the running-clock win over Rocky Bayou.

Will Bruckner, Destin Jr.

Bruckner had touchdown runs of 30, 22, 4 and 1 yard en route 110 rushing yards Friday night for the Sharks, who are 4-0 after the latest 48-13 win over Rocky Bayou.

Harper Campbell, Niceville Soph.

Campbell may be the difference between 3-1 and 2-2 for the Eagles. The sophomore delivered the game-winning pick-six in the fourth quarter to put the Eagles up 19-14.

Cooper Darke, South Walton Sr.

Darke hauled in two touchdown receptions from Hawk in South Walton's 42-0 shutout win at Arnold.

Cam Fernandez, Freeport Sr.

Fernandez threw for five touchdowns and ran for another as part of a 390-yard passing night in the Dogs' 42-36 victory over Cottondale.

Christian Harnish, Destin Sr.

Harnish delivered two sacks and double-digit tackles in Destin's 48-13 win over Rocky Bayou.

Carson Hawk, South Walton Sr.

The Seahawks QB threw for four scores in a 42-0 win at Arnold.

Grant Gilmore, South Walton Soph.

The sophomore had two touchdown receptions in the Seahawks' 42-0 win at Arnold.

Connor Mathews, Navarre Jr.

The junior easily eclipsed the 200-yard rushing mark, rushing for touchdowns of 33, 38 and 50 yards, the latter the game-winner in a 45-42 victory over Tate.

Tyrell Marshall, Navarre Sr.

Marshall blocked the game-tying field goal attempt by Tate in the Raiders' 45-42 win.

Julius Miles, Freeport Soph.

Miles had a school-record 296 receiving yards and tied a school record with four receiving touchdowns as part of a nine-reception effort in a 42-36 win over Cottondale.

Hunter Pfiester, Navarre Sr.

The senior quarterback rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another in the win at home over Tate to move the Raiders to 2-2.

Gideon Rossell, Rocky Bayou Sr.

The senior eclipsed the century rushing mark and scored a touchdown in the loss to Destin.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: High school football Week 4 top performers, takeaways on Emerald Coast