Week 4: Taking Stock Of All 32 NFL Backfields

NFL depth charts are always in a constant state of flux due to injuries, performance and at-times questionable coaching decisions. The RB position in particular can be tough to stay on top of, as an overwhelming majority of offenses have replaced a single three-down back with committees of various shapes and sizes.

The good news is we now have three weeks of regular season data to help clear up the ever-murky RB position. What follows is a breakdown of each team's backfield in order to better determine:

Offenses that are featuring a single workhorse

Fantasy-friendly committee backfields

Situations that fantasy football owners should avoid

All snap count and touch data was compiled from Pro Football Reference. Opportunities refer to a player's combined carries and targets. All data refers to each player's season-long production. More recent workload information is available in the notes section.

RB1: David Johnson (80% snap rate, 17.7 opportunities per game)

RB2: Chase Edmonds (19%, 3.3)

Notes: Johnson continues to work as the Cardinals' undisputed featured back. Edmonds' only game with a semi-significant role came in Week 2 when DJ was briefly sidelined with a wrist injury. The problem is that we shouldn't necessarily expect much of a rushing floor here: the Cardinals have a league-low 26.7% run-play rate through three weeks. Still, Johnson is one of just 11 RBs with more than 15 targets this season and remains one of very few backs with a true three-down role.

Atlanta Falcons

RB1: Devonta Freeman (67% snap rate, 15.7 opportunities per game)

RB2: Ito Smith (33%, 5)

Notes: Smith is in the concussion protocol. Be sure to monitor our Week 4 Injury Dashboard for every injured player's daily practice participation along with estimated and official game statuses. Freeman posted a season-high 90% snap rate in Week 3 with Smith sidelined for all but three plays. Still, he'll likely split work with either Brian Hill or Qadree Ollison in Week 4 if Smith is ultimately unable to suit up. Both Hill and Ollison were inactive in Week 3.

Baltimore Ravens

Notes: Ingram is clearly the Ravens' lead back; he's played 58% and 60% of the offense's snaps over the last two weeks after posting a fluky 33% rate in the team's Week 1 blowout win over the Dolphins. Ingram's status as the primary pass-down RB, combined with the offense's extreme run-first nature, makes him a bit less game-script dependent than many would think. Neither Edwards nor Hill offer weekly standalone fantasy value while they continue to split reps in backup roles.

Buffalo Bills

Notes: Singletary (hamstring) is still day to day and should be considered questionable for Week 4. Gore (63% snaps in Week 3) played well ahead of Yeldon (37%) last week with the Bills' rookie RB sidelined. Still, both Gore (14 carries, two targets) and Yeldon (eight carries, three targets) were plenty involved. Keep in mind that both have a somewhat-lower floor compared to your typical RB in a two-back committee, as Josh Allen's tendency to both scramble (8.7 rush attempts per game) and attack defenses downfield (9.1 yard average target depth) isn't ideal for the fantasy aspirations of his RBs.

Carolina Panthers

RB1: Christian McCaffrey (98% snap rate, 26.7 opportunities per game)

RB2: Alex Armah (6%, 1)

Notes: CMC and Le'Veon Bell are the league's only RBs to average over 25 combined carries and targets per game. McCaffrey's ability to thrive as both a rusher and receiver makes him fantasy football's unquestioned RB1 with Saquon Barkley (ankle, out) sidelined.

Chicago Bears

Notes: Montgomery appears to have a real shot at taking over this backfield sooner rather than later barring coach Matt Nagy truly embracing the #CordarrellePattersonRB1 movement. Davis played just one snap in Week 3, so we're now dealing with just a two-RB committee. Montgomery might've not gotten a ton of touches in the Bears' Monday night win over the Redskins, but his snap rates are moving in a very positive direction.

Cincinnati Bengals

RB1: Joe Mixon (50% snap rate, 14 opportunities per game)

RB2: Giovani Bernard (50%, 8)

Notes: Mixon looked as healthy as ever in Week 3, converting 15 carries into 61 yards and catching both of his targets for an additional 34 yards and a touchdown. His 57% snap rate wasn't ideal, but he can at least be confidently fired up as a mid-tier RB2 moving forward. Gio remains one of fantasy's more-underrated handcuffs thanks to his ability to function as a three-down RB in the event that Mixon is ever forced to miss game time.

Cleveland Browns

Notes: The Browns completely turned over their backfield to Chubb in Week 3 even with less than ideal game flow. Only Bell (76 touches) and McCaffrey (74) have touched the ball more often than Chubb (69) this season. He'll offer high-end RB1 upside with this type of bell-cow usage moving forward.

Dallas Cowboys

RB1: Ezekiel Elliott (66% snap rate, 20.7 opportunities per game)

RB2: Tony Pollard (30%, 11.3)

Notes: Elliott played 77% snaps and racked up 25 touches in the Cowboys' only game this season that wasn't already decided by the start of the fourth quarter. Pollard offers a true change-of-pace option that the Cowboys haven't had in years, but he's unlikely to give fantasy investors anything resembling consistent standalone value unless Zeke misses game action. Pollard's touches per quarter this season reflect his status as the unquestioned backup RB in this offense:

1st quarter: 3 touches

2nd quarter: 5 touches

3rd quarter: 10 touches

4th quarter: 16 touches

Denver Broncos

RB1: Phillip Lindsay (53% snap rate, 21 opportunities per game)

RB2: Royce Freeman (50%, 16.3)

Notes: The Broncos might split reps evenly between Lindsay and Freeman, but their decision to remove Devontae Booker from the offense makes both RBs viable fantasy options. While life in the league's 30th-ranked scoring offense obviously won't consist of a great weekly ceiling, Lindsay in particular has demonstrated a fantasy-friendly floor with at least four receptions in every game this season. Better days are ahead for Freeman, who has been the more-efficient back to this point and had a nifty 18-yard touchdown nullified by penalty last week.

Detroit Lions

Notes: It seems that Kerryon has *finally* been freed after he posted an elite 75% snap rate in the Lions' first game of the post-C.J. Anderson "era". The only remaining obstacle for Kerryon is to prove his average of 2.6 yards per rush is merely the result from a small three-game sample and not indicative of a bigger problem. The Lions' play-calling certainly hasn't helped matters to this point, as Kerryon (46% runs with eight-plus defenders in the box) joins early-down specialists Anderson (69%), Frank Gore (55%) and Mark Ingram (30%) along with professional vulture Jeff Wilson (44%) as the only RBs to have at least 30% of their rush attempts come against loaded boxes this season (Next-Gen Stats).

Green Bay Packers

Notes: Welcome back to #FreeAaronJones szn. Coach Matt LaFleur apparently wasn't joking when he said he wanted to even up touches between his two RBs. Overall, Williams (61% snaps, 14 touches) worked well ahead of Jones (39%, 11) in Week 3. Jones salvaged the day from a fantasy perspective with two short touchdowns, but this even-committee approach unfortunately appears to be here to stay. It's probably not a bad idea to sell somewhat high on Jones after getting a three-week preview of the Packers' much-anticipated new-look offensive scheme.

Houston Texans

RB1: Carlos Hyde (50% snap rate, 13.7 opportunities per game)

RB2: Duke Johnson (51%, 8.7)

Notes: The Texans worked out C.J. Anderson on Tuesday, which could throw a wrench into an already-annoying committee. Hyde's 19 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries last week demonstrated his brutal floor as an early-down bruiser behind a bad offensive line, while Johnson had a season-low four touches. Hyde remains in play as a volume-based RB3, but you can probably drop Johnson at this point considering both his lack of a role in the run game as well as Deshaun Watson's tendency to take sacks or throw downfield at the expense of checking the ball down.

Indianapolis Colts

Notes: Mack didn't practice until Friday last week due to a calf injury, but he looked perfectly fine come Sunday on his way to racking up 88 total yards and a score on 18 touches. The injury likely explains why Mack's 62% snap rate was a bit lower than we saw in Week 1 (76%) and Week 2 (70%). Only the Vikings (61% run-play rate), 49ers (57%), Cowboys (51%) and Ravens (50%) have run the ball at a higher rate than the Colts (48%) this season, and Mack is accordingly fifth in the league in total touches with 65.

Jacksonville Jaguars

RB1: Leonard Fournette (82% snap rate, 21 opportunities per game)

RB2: Ryquell Armstead (4%, 0.7)

Notes: "Volume is always king! The snaps and touches are there! The touchdowns and yards must come eventually!" - The delirious Fournette fantasy owner called out to his wife and kids as they left him following 13 weeks of borderline incredulous unproductive play.

Kansas City Chiefs

Notes: The Chiefs' backfield is quickly approaching Belichick-levels of uncertainty. Damien Williams (knee) didn't suit up last week, while Shady (ankle) re-aggravated his injury after converting 11 touches into 80 total yards and two scores. The big surprise was Darrel Williams, who out-snapped and out-touched Thompson 37-to-5 and 14-to-4, respectively. I expect Damien and McCoy to continue to largely split reps if both are active, while Darrel appears to be in position to assume something along the lines of a 60-70% snap rate if the top-two RBs are sidelined.

Los Angeles Chargers

RB1: Austin Ekeler (69% snap rate, 19.3 opportunities per game)

RB2: Justin Jackson (30%, 8.7)

Notes: The Chargers have fed Ekeler WR-caliber usage, as the third-year RB has caught at least six passes in every game this season. He continues to work as the offense's clear RB1 ahead of Jackson. Still, Jackson (7.9 yards per carry) has been ridiculously efficient on the ground and has had a touchdown negated by penalty in back-to-back weeks. Both players offer solid standalone fantasy value ahead of this weekend's smash spot against the Dolphins.

Los Angeles Rams

Notes: Brown ranks No. 1 in PFF's Elusive Rating metric, while Gurley ranks No. 28. However, Gurley ranked No. 33 in 2018. The main difference in the Rams' offense this season isn't Gurley's ability with the ball in his hands; it's the team's suddenly average interior offensive line. Sure, their average of 5.14 adjusted line yards per rush is good for the third-best mark in the league, but that's still 0.35 yards fewer than their historically-great mark from last season (Football Outsiders). The good news for Gurley fantasy owners is that he played a season-high 74% snaps in Week 3 and hasn't had any problems with his knee. Better days are ahead for both Gurley and the entire Rams Offense. Brown remains a great handcuff, but doesn't offer standalone value after receiving just seven and three touches in Week 2 and Week 3, respectively.

Miami Dolphins

Notes: Drake is finally getting the type of usage that fantasy owners can live with from a RB in the league's worst offense. Overall, he posted season-high marks in carries (12) and snap rate (67%) last week, while the talented dual-threat RB has had six targets in back-to-back contests. There's a low floor for anyone involved in a Dolphins Offense that has scored *16* points this entire season, but Drake is the best option from an otherwise pitiful offering.

Minnesota Vikings

Notes: Cook's snap rate would be higher if the Vikings hadn't recorded blowout victories in each of Week 1 and Week 3. Mattison deserves credit for flashing plenty of play-making ability with his handful of touches per game, but make no mistake about it: Cook is the captain now.

New Orleans Saints

RB1: Alvin Kamara (79% snap rate, 21 opportunities per game)

RB2: Latavius Murray (28%, 5.7)

Notes: Coach Sean Payton's plan for life without Drew Brees proved to be quite simple: Give Kamara the ball. Murray is a solid handcuff option, but won't offer value as long as Kamara is receiving this type of usage. The Saints' ridiculously-talented RB posted 16-69-1 rushing and 9-92-1 receiving lines in Week 3 on a career-high 88% snap rate.

New England Patriots

Notes: There's a real chance that Michel's ineffectiveness to this point has landed him in coach Bill Belichick's doghouse. James White didn't suit up in Week 2 due to the birth of his child ... and yet Michel had a career-low nine touches on an absolutely brutal 22% snap rate despite working as a three-touchdown home favorite. Meanwhile, Burkhead played 74% of the offense's snaps and continued to look like the offense's best-overall RB. This backfield is a high-scoring mess. I mean, even Brandon freaking Bolden is getting a few touches per game. While it seems unlikely that Michel is completely delegated to the bench, he's best approached as a low-floor RB3 ahead of a tough Week 4 matchup in Buffalo.

New York Giants

RB1: Wayne Gallman (32% snap rate, 4 opportunities per game)

RB2: Elijhaa Penny (8%, 0.7)

Notes: Saquon Barkley will reportedly miss 4-8 weeks with a high-ankle sprain. Gallman is the next man up, but I'm hesitant in assuming that he'll receive the same workload as Barkley. They aren't in the same stratosphere from a talent perspective, and the Giants might add another RB to the equation after working out multiple backs on Tuesday. While a higher-scoring offense is obviously good news for any RB, life with a willing scrambler and downfield passer like Daniel Jones might not produce the same type of high-volume environment that we saw Barkley possess with Eli Manning under center. This idea is similar to what LeSean McCoy faced in Buffalo last season once Josh Allen took over. Check out John Daigle's Week 4 Waiver Wire Report for more information on this uncertain backfield situation.

New York Jets

Notes: Hopefully the expected return of Sam Darnold in Week 5 will help Bell and this Jets Offense get back on track. Just don't blame the team's offensive struggles on Bell, as he leads the league with 29 broken tackles through three weeks (PFF).

Oakland Raiders

Notes: Jacobs was erroneously out-snapped by Richard in Week 3 and has just three targets all season. This was partially due to Jacobs working at less than 100%, as he dealt with a head cold for most of last week. The good news is that coach Jon Gruden told reporters Monday that they need to get their first-round RB more involved in the passing game (duh), but it's probably still wise to approach Jacobs as more of a game-script dependent RB2 for the time being.

Philadelphia Eagles

Notes: Sanders fumbled *twice* in Week 3 and continues to battle indecisiveness as a rusher. His two downfield receptions were a pleasant surprise, but also not the type of pass-game usage that figures to be all that consistent. My money is still on Sanders emerging as this backfield's workhorse at some point this season, although he's a thin fantasy option in the near future. Sproles (36% snaps in Week 3), Sanders (34%) and Howard (33%) appear to be in a full-blown three-back committee for the time being.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Notes: Conner continues to work as the offense's undisputed lead back, as Samuels didn't even record a carry or target on 14 snaps last week. The run game's Week 4 matchup against the Bengals is certainly more appealing than their Week 3 spot against the 49ers' underrated front seven, but Conner is still best approached as a low-end RB2 in this Mason Rudolph-led offense.

Seattle Seahawks

Notes: Carson's continued fumble issues landed him on the bench in Week 3, as Prosise wound up playing on 55% of the offense's snaps. Penny (hamstring) didn't suit up after being injured in the previous Friday's practice. Penny's potential to miss another week, combined with coach Pete Carroll's public endorsement to Carson, makes me believe that the third-year RB should work as the offense's lead back for at least another week barring any more ball-security issues. Still, this is an incredibly volatile situation that is anything but set in stone.

San Francisco 49ers

Notes: Tevin Coleman (high-ankle sprain) has a chance to return after the 49ers' Week 4 bye. Coach Kyle Shanahan appears ready to utilize four different RBs, which would render pretty much everyone involved as low-floor RB3 options. Each of Breida, Mostert and Coleman offer similar theoretical three-down ability, while Wilson is emerging as a thinner-2019 version of LeGarrette Blount.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Notes: Barber played 67% of the offense's snaps in Week 2 and clearly looked like the team's best option at RB. Then Jones racked up 15 touches on a 30% snap rate in Week 3 and appeared to be the offense's best option for consistency on the ground. The Buccaneers are truly treating this backfield with a hot-hand approach, as coach Bruce Arians indicated they would before the season started. Both Barber and Jones are thin fantasy options with this approach, especially when Ogunbowale continues to siphon off plenty of pass-game work.

Tennessee Titans

RB1: Derrick Henry (52% snap rate, 19.3 opportunities per game)

RB2: Dion Lewis (49%, 5)

Notes: Henry is probably the only RB in the league that we don't need to freak out with when it comes to snap rate. He racked up 20, 17 and 18 touches in Weeks 1-3 on 61%, 51% and 48% snap rates, respectively. This isn't new: Henry posted 41%, 40%, 70%, 63% and 53% snap rates in Weeks 13-17 last season on his way to winning many folks a fantasy championship. Continue to fire him up as a low-end RB1 to high-end RB2.

Washington Redskins

Notes: A decent amount of Thompson's pass-game work has been a bit fluky in that it's come in the fourth quarter of games that are already decided. Luckily for his fantasy owners, this scenario will likely continue to present itself in Washington as long as they continue to function as one of the league's worst overall teams. Peterson offers a low-weekly floor without much upside as the early-down grinder in a mostly-anemic offense.