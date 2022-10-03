Week 4 Sunday Night Freestyle: Tua's TNF concussion overshadows, Eagles stay undefeated & Pickett's debut

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off the Sunday night episode not by looking at the day's slate of games, but by rewinding to the scary scene in Cincinnati on Thursday night, where Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion. Tagovailoa's injury on Thursday night reignited a conversation around player safety that Charles argues played a major effect on Sunday's slate of games.

After discussing the large shadow Thursday Night Football cast over the weekend & how the league will next address player safety, the guys dive into the rest of Sunday's games: from Kansas City's thorough handling of Tampa Bay, Buffalo's comeback in Baltimore, the Green Bay Packers needing an entire overtime period to handle New England 3rd stringer Bailey Zappe and more.

0:20 How Tua Tagovailoa's concussion loomed over Sunday's games

10:00 Kansas City Chiefs 41, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31

19:10 Jacksonville Jaguars 21, Philadelphia Eagles 29

24:20 Buffalo Bills 23, Baltimore Ravens 20

31:35 New York Jets 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 20

36:35 New England Patriots 24, Green Bay Packers 27 (OT)

44:05 Chicago Bears 13, New York Giants 20

47:30 Denver Broncos 23, Las Vegas Raiders 32

51:20 Los Angeles Chargers 34, Houston Texans 24

52:50 Tennessee Titans 24, Indianapolis Colts 17

54:40 Seattle Seahawks 48, Detroit Lions 45

57:20 Washington Commanders 10, Dallas Cowboys 25

60:50 Minnesota Vikings 28, New Orleans Saints 25

62:30 Cleveland Browns 20, Atlanta Falcons 23

63:45 Arizona Cardinals 26, Carolina Panthers 16

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

