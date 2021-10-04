Week 4 Sunday Night Freestyle: Brady outlasts Pats in the rain, Cards make case as best in the west

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to recap all of the games from Sunday's Week 4 slate. Tom Brady pulled out an emotional win over his former New England Patriots in a rainy, sloppy affair that concluded with a Nick Folk field goal ricocheting off a goal post. The Arizona Cardinals upset the Los Angeles Rams on the road and made the case that they may not only be the best team in the NFC West, but the entire league.

They also chat about the New York Jets and Giants pulling off their first win of the season, whether Jimmy Garoppolo will start another game for the San Francisco 49ers and if Taylor Heinicke is the answer at QB for the Washington Football Team.

