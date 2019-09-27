Week 4 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can also be used for daily fantasy purposes. Anybody can tell you to start the Lamar Jacksons, Mark Ingrams, and Cooper Kupps of the world. That’s not what I’m doing here. I’m looking deeper at legitimate mostly-borderline candidates who owners may truly be contemplating using in lineups.

QUARTERBACK

Start of the Week: Philip Rivers at Dolphins: Fantasy’s QB14 to date, Rivers is sixth in attempts and third in yards but comes in tied for 12th with just five touchdown passes. The Chargers being in the bottom half of the league in red-zone TD percentage is likely playing a part in this. Rivers’ weaponry has been obliterated by injuries, losing Hunter Henry multiple months to a broken knee, while Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin also fight through weekly ailments. Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler have been monster beneficiaries and have proved more than enough as volume hogs in such a concentrated, narrow offense. Against the Dolphins has been a get-right spot for every team that’s faced this tanking club. One cause for concern is the Chargers literally traveling as far across the country as possible for an early 1 PM ET start, but Miami is bad enough to make it not matter. Only the Saints have allowed more fantasy points to quarterbacks, and that’s on the back of four rushing touchdowns. Nobody would argue against the Dolphins being the league’s overall worst pass defense. By a wide margin. Miami is a distant 32nd in pass-defense DVOA and has surrendered a league-high 10 passing touchdowns. The Dolphins are also 29th in opponent plays per game because Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen behind this league-worst offensive line have been wholly unable to sustain drives. The Chargers should control the ball all afternoon Sunday. Lamar Jackson (QB1), Tom Brady (QB4), and Dak Prescott (QB7) have all had their way with Miami. Don’t overthink it. Rivers is a fine option both in season-long leagues and daily formats. The Chargers’ implied team total of 29.75 points is second-highest of Week 4, behind only the Chiefs.

Starts

Jared Goff vs. Bucs: Asking yourself whether Goff is at home or on the road is the first thing to do when considering him for fantasy lineups. He’s at home this week. Goff’s fantasy finishes at home dating back to the start of last season, starting with the most recent are QB11 > QB21 > QB2 > QB11 > QB4 > QB2 > QB6 > QB12. His two road affairs this year have resulted in the QB29 (at CAR) and QB21 (at CLE) weeks. Tampa Bay is a middling 13th in pass-defense DVOA and 19th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, but they faced turnover-prone Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 1, an injured Cam Newton on a short week in Week 2, and then got obliterated for the overall QB2 finish by Daniel Jones in his first NFL start last Sunday. The Bucs now get to travel all the way across the country to face a 3-0 Rams team that has yet to really fire on all cylinders offensively. This looks like a total smash spot for everyone involved on the Rams’ side of things. L.A.’s implied team total of 29.25 points is the third-highest on the board. Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks, and Robert Woods all have plus draws, while Todd Gurley is a TD-or-better home favorite. Goff is a lock-and-load QB1 and viable in DFS cash games.

Kyle Allen at Texans: Stepping into the starting lineup in place of an injured Cam Newton (foot) last week, Allen was just about flawless against the Cardinals’ barely-there defense, averaging over 10 yards per attempt and tossing four touchdowns with no picks. Allen has impressed in his two NFL spot starts, with the other coming last Week 17 against the Saints’ backups. I’m chalking a lot of his Week 3 success up to it being against a Cardinals team that has shown zero ability to stop the pass. But good players take advantage of easy matchups. Allen did that and now gets a Houston defense that is No. 25 in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks and has faced the fourth-most pass attempts in the league. Philip Rivers fired off a season-high 46 attempts last week en route to the QB15 day. Gardner Minshew posted a respectable QB17 day in his first NFL start the previous week. And Drew Brees hung a QB12 on the Texans in the opener. This game will feature the Nos. 9 and 10 fastest-paced offenses and a pair of bottom-half defenses in terms of opponent plays per game. Volume shouldn’t be an issue on either side, giving this game some shootout appeal. Allen has also shown in the past an ability to raise his floor with some rushing ability, scoring a touchdown on five attempts last Week 17 and rushing 10 times for 36 yards in limited preseason work. The Texans’ cornerback trio of Johnathan Joseph (91st of 106 qualifiers), Bradley Roby (62nd), and Lonnie Johnson (97th) all have poor coverage marks at Pro Football Focus. Personally, in leagues where I have Josh Allen and Jameis Winston, I’ve picked up Allen to start over both of them this week.

Daniel Jones vs. Redskins: Danny Dimes baby. The Giants finally pulled the plug on Eli Manning last week, and Jones answered with the overall QB2 finish in Tampa Bay, bringing the G-Men back from an 18-point deficit to pull out a win thanks to the Bucs missing a short field goal at the end of it. Jones couldn’t have performed any better, averaging a crisp 9.3 yards per attempt and showing a willingness to challenge downfield, something Manning refused to do in the late stages of his career. It’s a welcome sight not only for Giants fans, but fantasy players, giving a big jolt to Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard, while also putting Darius Slayton on watch radars if he can supplant Cody Latimer and Bennie Fowler in the rotation. Golden Tate also become far more intriguing when off suspension in Week 5. Jones now gets to make his home debut in front of what will be a buzzing crowd against a division-rival Redskins club on a short week after getting lit up by the Bears. Mitchell Trubisky wasn’t even good this past Monday night and still finished as the QB12 thanks to short fields set up by Chicago’s defense. Washington is 28th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks and 31st in opponent passing touchdowns, with only the Dolphins giving up more. The Redskins are 28th in adjusted sack rate and 27th in pass-defense DVOA. Josh Norman is completely washed up as the default No. 1 corner. At least fellow starting CB Quinton Dunbar (knee) is expected back after missing the last two games. But this defensive backfield is still a sad situation, sad enough they went out and signed Aaron Colvin in Week 2. Jones is set up beautifully from a passing perspective and also heightens his floor by possession dual-threat ability as a runner. He scored a pair of rushing touchdowns last week, one on a sweep and another on a parting-the-seas keeper up the middle that proved to be the game-winning score. Neither the Redskins or Giants play any defense, so this game has some shootout appeal with a 49-point total, the third-highest of Week 4. Jones should be added in season-long leagues and streamed immediately as a QB1.

Sits

Tom Brady at Bills: Fantasy’s QB5 to date and Pro Football Focus’ No. 1 quarterback, Brady sports a sparkling 7:0 TD:INT mark while averaging a crisp 8.6 yards per attempt and absorbing just three sacks. He’s laid waste to the Steelers, Dolphins, and Jets to open the year. But Week 4 will present by far Brady’s toughest test thus far. Buffalo is No. 5 in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks despite facing the fourth-most pass attempts. Quarterbacks are averaging just 5.5 yards per attempt against Buffalo, the third-worst mark in the league. The Bills are second in interceptions and fourth in pass-defense DVOA. They had Sam Darnold’s head spinning in Week 1 before easily disposing of Eli Manning and Andy Dalton in Weeks 2-3. Brady will be this defense’s toughest test yet, but Sean McDermott is a legitimately good coach and has had plenty of success stopping Brady in his short time at the helm in Buffalo. Brady’s yards, TDs, INTs, and fantasy finish in four matchups against McDermott’s defense in quadruple-slash form since the start of 2017, leading with the most recent: 126/1/2/QB30 > 324/0/0/QB20 > 224/2/1/QB9 > 258/0/1/QB28. Brady averages 233 yards and 0.75 touchdown passes in four games against McDermott’s Bills teams. While it may seem tough to bench Brady, there are better streaming options. This game’s 41.5-point total is the week’s third-lowest.

Baker Mayfield at Ravens: A popular sophomore breakout candidate and top-five quarterback pick in a ton of summer drafts, Mayfield comes into Week 4 as the overall QB23. He leads the league in fourth-quarter interceptions, has absorbed the fourth-most sacks, and has a better passer rating than only Ben Roethlisberger and the tanking Dolphins’ duo of Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen. Mayfield is seeing ghosts in the pocket, has happy feet looking to escape at his first chance, and constantly seems to be throwing off his back foot while running backwards. Coach Freddie Kitchens is in over his head as a full-time coach and play-caller for the first time. Cleveland is 28th in offensive DVOA. The answer is unclear, but the offensive line should have been a far greater priority og GM John Dorsey. Mayfield’s confidence is shot. The Ravens are leakier on defense than in years past after giving up a ton of big plays and yards to the Cardinals in Week 2 before Patrick Mahomes took it to them last Sunday, but the Browns’ mess of problems isn’t enough to overcome Baltimore’s down play in a road game for Cleveland. The good news is Jimmy Smith (knee) is still out for the Ravens, and top CB Marlon Humphrey has been limited by a hamstring issue this week. Slot CB Tavon Young (neck) is already on I.R. I just don’t trust the Browns’ offensive line. On top of that, the Ravens are No. 2 in opponent plays per game, and the Browns run the league’s 10th-slowest offense under Kitchens. Clevelan’s implied team total of 19 points is the week’s sixth-lowest. Mayfield can be dropped in one-QB leagues.

Jameis Winston at Rams: One of the prime targets of late-QB drafters over the summer, Winston just hasn’t had the answers yet as the QB18. He is, however, coming off the QB4 day against the Giants last week, unlocking Mike Evans (8-190-3) in the process. I remain confident Winston will finish the year as a top-12 fantasy passer, but this week looks like a no-go for streamers. Rams DC Wade Phillips’ group has allowed just one passing touchdown so far and is surrendering the second-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks. L.A. put the clamps on Cam Newton in Carolina Week 1, injured Drew Brees in Week 2, and then suffocated Baker Mayfield last Sunday night in Cleveland. Winston traveling across the country to face this lockdown pass defense doesn’t look like a particularly inviting draw. It has the makings of potentially another turnover-fest from Winston. The Rams are No. 5 in pass-defense DVOA and 14th in adjusted sack rate. On the flip side, Tampa’s offensive line is 27th in pass protection. This game has some shootout appeal with a 49.5-point total, but it could be a one-sided barrage in favor of the Rams. I’m starting Kyle Allen over Winston in a couple of my season-long leagues.

RUNNING BACK

Start of the Week: Rex Burkhead at Bills: With James White (personal) inactive and Damien Harris not getting in the game, Burkhead played 73% of the snaps last week in the win over the Jets, parlaying that into 17 touches for 69 total yards and one touchdown. White is back with the team after being with his wife for the birth of their child. That’s obviously going to be a hit to Burkhead’s snaps, but New England did lose James Develin to injured reserve this week, and Sony Michel simply just hasn’t been good outside of the cake-walk game against the Dolphins. Versus the Steelers and Jets, Michel turned 24 carries into 25 yards and a touchdown plunge. He’s lucking into goal-line scores, but perhaps the Patriots cut his snaps more in favor of a Burkhead-White tandem. Michel is extremely one-dimensional. Defenses know the Patriots are running it when he’s in the game, as evidenced by Michel’s 10 pass routes and zero targets through three games. Burkhead and White can have defenses guessing, and the weakness of the Buffalo defense is defending running backs. Coach Sean McDermott’s sticky zone scheme limits big plays in the pass game and tends to give offenses the underneath stuff. White had three touchdowns in two games against Buffalo last year. Joe Mixon caught a touchdown last week and totaled 95 yards on 17 touches. Le’Veon Bell caught a touchdown in Week 1 en route to 92 yards. And Saquon Barkley went over 100 yards with a touchdown in Week 2. Burkhead looks healthy after an injury-marred 2018 and is forcing the coaches to give him more work. The Bills are legit on defense, but Burkhead, White, and Julian Edelman (chest) look like the best path to offensive success for New England. And if Edelman happens to miss this game, which seems unlikely right now, that could open up even more short passes for Burkhead and White. I like both backs as RB2 plays. There aren’t many “sexy” projected Week 4 shootouts.

Starts

Darrel Williams at Lions: ESPN Chiefs reporter Adam Teicher was given a ton of unnecessary heat for his pregame report that stated Williams was going to be the starter against the Ravens in Week 3. Williams didn’t “start” but paced the Chiefs’ backfield in snaps (54.4%) and touches (14). LeSean McCoy was at 38.2% and 11 respectively but visited the end zone twice. Williams ran 20 pass routes to McCoy’s 17, and Williams caught all five of his targets for 47 yards. It was just unlucky Williams didn’t score, though he still finished the week as the RB17 in half-PPR. Damien Williams (knee) remains out of practice and McCoy continues to be limited by his ankle injury, so this backfield should shake out in similar fashion against the Lions. Any time we can get a sliver of the Kansas City offense, it’s hard to turn it down. Williams was one of the top waiver adds of Week 4, and he should be inserted directly into lineups as an upside RB2/3. The Lions are getting gashed by running backs, surrendering the fifth-most fantasy points to the position. Backs are averaging 4.34 yards per carry versus Detroit, and only the Steelers have yielded more receiving yards to the position. The Lions just lost a key cog in the middle of their defense with stud DT Mike Daniels (foot) going down in Week 3. He’s expected to miss extended time. The Chiefs’ implied team total of 30.75 points is the highest of Week 4.

Wayne Gallman vs. Redskins: Saquon Barkley is expected to be sidelined up to two months with his severe high-ankle sprain suffered last week against the Bucs. Just a brutal blow to fantasy squads. In steps Gallman. He handled every backfield touch last week against Tampa Bay after Barkley exited the game. And Gallman was the top add off waivers this week. Gallman is a mere fraction of the player Barkley is, but volume and snap share is what’s going to make him a fantasy asset. The Giants have nothing behind Gallman outside of FB Elijhaa Penny and practice squad call-up Jonathan Hilliman. (I’m having Ronnie Hillman flashbacks typing that name.) Hilliman was brutal in the preseason and averaged a pitiful 3.5 yards per carry in college. Gallman should be given every opportunity and then some to run away with his backfield while Barkley is out. Unless, of course, the G-Men look outside the organization in the coming weeks. The Redskins check in at a miserable 25th in run-defense DVOA and just gave up David Montgomery’s best stat line to date this past Monday night. Ezekiel Elliott went 23-111-1 against the Skins the previous week after Eagles RBs combined for 26-116 on the ground in the opener. Gallman could easily play 90-100% of the snaps Sunday. This game’s 49-point total is third-highest of Week 4, and the Giants’ implied total of 26 is fifth-best.

Royce Freeman vs. Jaguars: The 0-3 Broncos are quickly realizing Joe Flacco isn’t the answer. Both Freeman and Phillip Lindsay have seen their touch counts increase each week. Denver is in the top half of the league in run-play percentage and ran it at the fourth-highest clip in Week 3 despite losing the game. While Lindsay is still the 1A in this backfield, Freeman isn’t far behind as the 1B and unluckily had a touchdown run called back last Sunday in Green Bay. Freeman is being out-snapped 52.3% to 49.5% by Lindsay, but Freeman has run more pass routes 61-55. Both have pretty significant roles for the run-the-ball-and-play-defense Broncos. This game isn’t exciting from a fantasy lens by any means, but the running backs from both teams look like fine options. The Jaguars are 24th in opponent plays per game. They gave up a touchdown to Derrick Henry last week, 90 yards to Carlos Hyde the week before, and 176 yards and one touchdown to Chiefs RBs in the opener. Freeman and Lindsay should both flirt with 15-plus touches here, and it was nice to see Freeman return from a shoulder injury in last week’s game. He got in limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, putting him on track to play Sunday.

Sits

Sony Michel at Bills: Outside of his 21-85-1 day against the Dolphins in Week 2, which was even disappointing considering how bad Miami is, Michel has been downright dreadful as a ball-carrier. Against the Steelers and Jets, Michel has turned 24 carries into 25 yards and a touchdown. He’s merely lucking into short touchdown plunges thanks to the offense in which he plays. Michel is as one-dimensional as they come; he’s yet to draw a pass-game target and has run just 10 routes. The Bills haven’t been lights out against the run by any means, checking in at No. 21 in run-defense DVOA, but they are yielding the eighth-fewest rushing yards per game. Backs that catch the ball out of the backfield have been more dangerous against Buffalo. Michel doesn’t have that in his bag of tricks. If he doesn’t score on the ground, Michel has a scary-low basement-level floor, as evidenced by his RB69 finish in Week 1. Facing a competent defense in a game with a 41.5-point total, the third-lowest of Week 4, Michel is a TD-or-bust RB3.

Duke Johnson vs. Panthers: Johnson is quickly approaching waiver-wire fodder status as the overall RB47 entering Week 4. He and Tarik Cohen are right there next to each other as back-end RB4s who have severely failed to live up to summer draft status. Both were drafted as back-end RB2 options in the early-middle rounds. Johnson’s touches have decreased each week 13 > 6 > 4 and he’s being out-snapped by Carlos Hyde, who has settled in as coach Bill O’Brien’s lead back on early downs. Both are playing roughly 50% of the snaps, but Deshaun Watson’s unwillingness to throw it to his running backs is bad news for Johnson. He’s drawn just four targets in the last 10 quarters of action. Johnson is unlikely to be a factor in contests the Texans are leading. And with Houston as four-point home favorites Sunday, this looks like another game for Hyde to dominate touches. Carolina has also allowed the fewest receiving yards and third-fewest catches to running backs to this point. Johnson is a low-floor RB4 despite this game’s potential shootout viability. He simply can’t be trusted until we see it happen.

Josh Jacobs at Colts: Jacobs played 73% of the snaps and registered 24 touches in the Week 1 win over the Broncos, looking like a true workhorse back. But in the two games since, Jacobs has been in on less than 48% of the downs with touch counts of 12 and 10. Jacobs has been battling a bit of a hip issue and the flu, but the Raiders getting blown out has been the bigger problem for the rookie. Jalen Richard is the preferred pass-game back, and even DeAndre Washington has been mixing in for reps. Coach Jon Gruden keeps talking about wanting to get Jacobs more involved as a receiver, but we’re not holding our breath. We’ll wait to see it to believe it. With the Raiders again massive road underdogs headed into Indy, this looks like another fade spot for Jacobs. He’s the overall RB36 the last two weeks. Oakland’s implied team total of 18.75 points is the fifth-lowest of the week. This game figures to be dominated by the Colts, who are No. 4 in opponent plays per game. And both of these offenses are bottom-six in pace. Marlon Mack and Darren Waller may the only legitimate fantasy assets from this one.

WIDE RECEIVER

Start of the Week: Sterling Shepard vs. Redskins: Shepard played all but three snaps in last week’s win over the Bucs and ran 86% of his routes from the slot. He led the team with nine targets. And instead of catching little out routes and drags from Eli Manning with the hope of doing everything himself, Shepard became more of a down-the-field playmaker with Daniel Jones under center. Shepard turned in the WR7 performance for Week 3, posting a 7-100-1 line. The Week 4 draw against the lowly Skins is even better. Washington is 31st in fantasy points allowed to receivers and 27th in pass-defense DVOA. Bears WR Taylor Gabriel entered Week 3 with just two touchdowns in 19 games with Chicago and went on to score three times last Monday night in D.C. Teammate Allen Robinson caught all four of his targets out of the slot. Randall Cobb caught all five of his targets from the slot in Week 2. And DeSean Jackson went bonkers with a 5-116-1 inside against the Skins in Week 1. Redskins slot CB Jimmy Moreland is allowing a 131.5 passer rating in his coverage. This game’s 49-point total is the third-highest on the board for Week 4. Shepard should be fired up as a WR2 from here on out with Jones.

Starts

DK Metcalf at Cardinals: Metcalf is ninth among all receivers in air yards while averaging over six targets per game. The overall WR37 in half-PPR through three weeks, Metcalf’s catch rate the last two games has been lacking a bit, reeling in just 5-of-13 targets against the Steelers and Saints. Being targeted down the field will obviously lead to a lower completion percentage, but this draw against a Cardinals Defense in the dome in Arizona is about as juicy as they come. The Cardinals gave up a catch-and-run 52-yard touchdown to D.J. Moore last week, while teammate Curtis Samuel hung a 5-53-1 line on Arizona across seven targets. Russell Wilson is infinitely better than Kyle Allen, so Wilson should have no issues putting up stats against this No. 23 in DVOA pass defense. Patrick Peterson remains suspended for three more games, and No. 2 CB Robert Alford is still out indefinitely with a broken leg. Any and all Seahawks are in play against this defense that is 30th in opponent plays per game. Seattle will also be playing significantly up in pace; the Seahawks are 31st in pace, and the Cardinals are No. 1 in the category. Seattle should see 10-plus offensive possessions. The Seahawks’ implied team total of 26.5 points is fourth-highest of Week 4. Metcalf should be fired up in all formats.

Marquise Brown vs. Browns: After playing just over 18% of the snaps Week 1, Brown has been in on 69.8% of the downs the last two weeks. He ran 10 pass routes Week 1 but has 82 in Weeks 2-3. Brown has drawn a whopping 22 targets the last two outings but may have slipped to the back of some people’s minds since he didn’t score a touchdown in that span. Brown disappointed with a 2-49 line on nine targets last week in Kansas City, but Lamar Jackson was erratic for a large portion of the afternoon. Brown is third in the NFL in air yards behind only Keenan Allen and Mike Evans. Another explosion is on the horizon. Against a Cleveland defense that is still dealing with hamstring injuries to both starting CBs Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams, who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday after sitting Week 3, may be just what the doctor ordered to get Brown back in the end zone. Brandin Cooks put an 8-112 line on the Ward- and Williams-less Browns last Sunday night as a speed threat outside wideout. Brown should be jammed right back into lineups as an upside WR2. The ceiling is the roof for him.

Paul Richardson at Giants: I never imagined Richardson would be making an appearance in this column in the year 2019, but here we are. An injury-marred 2018 and piss-poor quarterback play ruined Richardson’s first season with the Redskins. Now healthy, Richardson is averaging 6.3 targets per game and coming off his best game with the team after putting an 8-83-1 line on the Bears this past Monday night. His touchdown was a wide-open, blitz-beating coverage bust in the red zone. Richardson never even cracked 70 yards in seven games last season. He’s been in on 83.5% of the snaps thus far and now draws a Giants Defense that is getting flamed through the air. The G-Men are dead last in fantasy points allowed to receivers and 31st in pass-defense DVOA. Mike Evans just went nuclear for 8-190-3 against them in Week 3. John Brown had a respectable 7-72 the previous week after Amari Cooper (6-106-1) and Michael Gallup (7-158) both went over 100 yards in the opener. This might be the best spot Richardson sees all year. The Redskins are throwing the ball at the third-highest clip (over 71% of the time) as they’re 0-3 and continue to chase points on the scoreboard. They’re just three-point road dogs in this spot, but the Giants are the far better team at this stage with Daniel Jones now under center. Still, the New York defense has a ton of holes, which could lead to a back-and-forth affair. Outside CBs Janoris Jenkins and Deandre Baker have been getting set ablaze on the outside. Laughably, they are Pro Football Focus’ worst and second-worst cover corners out of 101 qualifiers. The two have combined to surrender a 30-578-5 line with zero interceptions on 43 targets in their coverage. Both Terry McLaurin and Richardson should feast, even if they have Case Keenum throwing them the ball. McLaurin popped up on the Thursday injury report with a hamstring issue, while Keenum is expected to play through a foot problem. If McLaurin sits -- midweek injury report additions are rarely good -- Richardson could see double-digit targets as the default No. 1 wideout. I personally picked Richardson up off waivers Wednesday on teams where I’m desperate for WR3/FLEX options. He’s the WR35 right now.

Sits

Phillip Dorsett at Bills: Dorsett is the overall WR16 to date, and that includes his scoreless 3-39 effort in Week 2 against the Dolphins when he played less than half the snaps with Antonio Brown in the lineup. With Brown now gone, Dorsett is back to being part of the regular three-wide set for the Patriots. He played over 92% of the snaps last Sunday against the Jets after Julian Edelman left with a chest injury. Edelman should be okay for this one, but Dorsett should still see around 75% of the playing time. The problem is the Bills are pretty good at eliminating outside receivers. Buffalo is No. 4 in pass-defense DVOA and No. 6 in fantasy points allowed to wideouts, having surrendered just one touchdown to the position. John Ross was stamped out for 2-22 last week. And Giants and Jets outside wideouts did very little Weeks 1-2. Jamison Crowder (14-99) did all of his damage out of the slot. Dorsett runs 47% of his routes from the inside and has Tom Brady on his side, but this just isn’t a matchup I’d be looking to challenge. As mentioned earlier, I expect James White, Rex Burkhead, and Edelman to benefit the most in this AFC East showdown. The 41.5-point total is third-lowest of Week 4.

Tyrell Williams at Colts: Williams has caught a touchdown in all three games to start his Raiders career. That streak is obviously not going to continue much longer. The Gazelle paces the Raiders in air yards but has looked more and more like the preferred No. 2 option behind Darren Waller. Oakland also wants to get Josh Jacobs more involved in the pass game. This spot for Waller is glorious, as the Colts just got lit up by Austin Hooper for 6-66-2 in Week 3 and are 28th in fantasy points allowed to tight ends. Julio Jones also had a big game, but Williams doesn’t command the type of volume Julio sees and also plays with a far worse quarterback. The Colts’ zone scheme does a good job of limiting big plays. Indy allowed the fifth-fewest pass plays of 20-plus yards last season and second-fewest gains of 40-plus yards. The Colts are No. 8 in fantasy points allowed to wideouts through Week 3, and this game features two of the six slowest-paced offenses. The Colts control the ball pretty well. Just ask Matt Ryan. The Falcons had only six offensive possessions last week. That’s unheard of in today’s NFL. The Colts face the fourth-fewest plays per game, and the Raiders run the sixth-fewest plays. Indy should have no problem dominating time of possession as 6.5-point home favorites. Oakland’s implied team total of 18.75 points is fifth-lowest of Week 4. Williams is more of a low-floor WR4 for me.

John Brown vs. Patriots: The overall WR24 through three weeks, Brown leads the Bills in targets (23) and air yards (300) and has eclipsed 50 yards receiving all three games. OC Brian Daboll has even worked Brown into the slot 36.1% of the time to get him some easy grabs. Brown’s usage is promising for the duration of 2019 as a WR2/3. But his Week 4 date with Stephon Gilmore looks like the toughest single matchup of all wideouts this week. Gilmore has surrendered a total of 10 catches for 102 scoreless yards in his coverage this season, as QBs have a 51.3 rating when throwing in his direction. With only Brown and maybe even Cole Beasley to worry about in this passing game, Brown could see some safety shade over the top a number of times as well. This just doesn’t look like an enticing spot any way we look at it. I would 100% pick up Paul Richardson, who is listed above, and start him over Brown if given the option. The 41.5-point total for Patriots-Bills is the third-lowest on the board, and Buffalo’s implied team total of 17.25 is second-worst. The Patriots are No. 1 in pass-defense DVOA and No. 1 in fantasy points allowed to receivers. Brown has a tasty Weeks 7-9 slate against the Dolphins, Eagles, and Redskins after the Week 6 bye. He’s a buy-low candidate.

TIGHT END

Start of the Week: Darren Waller at Colts: Waller has yet to find the end zone this season but is third in targets and sixth in air yards among tight ends. Boasting an insane catch rate, Waller has reeled in 26-of-29 targets and leads all tight ends in yards after catch. One of two or three playmakers on the team, Waller now draws a Colts Defense that just got kicked in the mouth by Austin Hooper last week to the tune of six catches for 66 yards and a career-best two touchdowns. The Colts are 28th in fantasy points allowed to tight ends. Their zone concepts tend to give tight ends whatever they want in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field between the numbers. That’s where Waller does his best work. The Colts just lost ballhawking FS Malik Hooker (knee) for 4-6 weeks and All-Pro MLB Darius Leonard remains sidelined with a concussion after missing Week 3. Everything's coming up Waller in this matchup. He is the lone piece of the Raiders Offense I have any interest in this week, as Oakland’s implied team total of 18.75 points is the fifth-lowest on the board. This should be another quick-hitter day by Derek Carr where he again refuses to challenge downfield. That sets up beautifully for Waller.

Starts

Delanie Walker at Falcons: Off his broken ankle and at age 35, Walker is averaging seven targets per game and is fifth among tight ends in air yards. He leads the Titans in targets and has been the only reliable pass-catcher in this offense to date. No other part of this pass offense should even be owned in 12-team fantasy leagues. The Falcons have handled tight ends pretty well to this point, as they’ve yet to surrender a touchdown to the position. However, playmaking SS Keanu Neal tore his Achilles’ last week against the Colts in the first half, and Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle went on to compile a 7-93-0 line on eight targets, while No. 3 TE Mo Alie-Cox also caught both of his targets for 25 yards. Walker’s role as the No. 1 option for Marcus Mariota and his command of red-zone looks makes him an every-week TE1 when healthy. His game status is something to watch this week, though. Walker (knee) sat out Wednesday and Thursday.

Eric Ebron vs. Raiders: With T.Y. Hilton (quad) leaving at halftime last week against the Falcons, Ebron played a season-best 52.2% of the snaps and ran 22 routes. His receiving yards have increased each outing, 8 > 25 > 47. Hilton has yet to practice this week and is looking to be doubtful at best to play against Oakland. The Colts don’t even need Hilton in order to win this game. Hilton paces the Colts with four red-zone touchdowns. If he’s out, a big share of those looks could come Ebron’s (6’4/253) direction. We saw how dominant Ebron was in the scoring area in 2018, but TD regression was always going to come this year. The Raiders are 25th in fantasy points allowed to tight ends. Vikings TEs went 4-71 against them in Week 3. Travis Kelce had 7-107-1 the previous Sunday. The Colts should live in the red zone this week. Ebron just needs 4-6 targets and a touchdown to pay off as a streamable TE1. Indy’s implied team total of 25.75 points is seventh-highest of Week 4.

Will Dissly at Cardinals: After leaving Week 1 early with a knee ailment, Dissly has been targeted 12 times the last two weeks and posted a combined 11-112-3 line against the Steelers and Saints. He’s run 53 pass routes in that span and should see a playing time spike following the trade of Nick Vannett, who was playing 38.7% of the Seahawks’ snaps. Dissly is a functional blocker in addition to his red-zone skills, making him an attractive asset for OC Brian Schottenheimer’s offense. And the first thing we look at when eyeing tight ends each week is who is facing the Cardinals. Arizona has been flat-out creamed by tight ends through three games. T.J. Hockenson set an NFL record with 6-131-1 in his Week 1 debut. Mark Andrews went 8-112-1 the following week. And the ageless Greg Olsen posted 6-75-2 in last week’s Panthers win. Arizona is dead last in catches, yards, and TDs allowed to tight ends. Seattle’s implied team total of 26.5 points is fourth-highest on the board for Week 4.

Sits

O.J. Howard at Rams: Howard is coming off a season-best 66 yards against the Giants last week, but we still need to see more from him. Despite playing over 81% of the snaps, Howard is averaging just over 24 routes per game. He’s having to pitch in as a blocker more to make up for the Bucs’ offensive-line deficiencies. Howard is blocking over 30 times per contest. He’ll now face a Rams Defense that has eliminated tight ends to this point, yielding the seventh-fewest fantasy points to the position. Greg Olsen managed just 4-36 in Week 1, Jared Cook flatlined for 2-25 the following week, and Demetrius Harris managed one catch for a two-yard touchdown on 90% of the Browns’ snaps last Sunday night. Eric Weddle and John Johnson are one of the better safety duos in coverage, and ILB Cory Littleton also holds his own in that department. Tampa Bay’s implied team total of 20.25 points is ninth-lowest of 30 teams in action this week.

Dawson Knox vs. Patriots: Rookie Knox played over 56% of the snaps last week against the Bengals and went 3-67-1 with his first career touchdown en route to the TE7 finish. The bulk of his yardage came on a 49-yard catch-and-run in the second half. Knox is a tremendous athlete and is intriguing from a fantasy standpoint. But this doesn’t look like the week to fire him up as a streamer. The Patriots have allowed the fewest catches and third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends. Vance McDonald was shut down for 2-40-0 in the opener, and Dolphins and Jets TEs did virtually nothing the following two weeks. Buffalo’s implied team total of 17.25 points is the second-lowest of the week. None of the Bills’ offensive pieces stand out in this spot.

T.J. Hockenson vs. Chiefs: Since Hockenson’s record-setting 6-131-1 afternoon in Week 1 against the Cardinals, the first-rounder has a combined two catches for eight scoreless yards on seven targets. Week 1 is looking like an outlier performance against a historically-bad Arizona defense versus tight ends. Hockenson is still playing plenty of snaps (71.2%), but this run-first Detroit offense doesn’t have the ability to support more than 1-2 pass catchers. And Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones are higher on the totem pole. The Chiefs have surrendered the most catches to tight ends, so that can be a data point to chase in regard to Hockenson, but no tight end has found the end zone against Kansas City yet. This game sports the week’s highest total at 55 points, but Kerryon Johnson looks like the best pathway for the Lions to have any success. The Lions will want to run the ball to try and keep Patrick Mahomes off the field. How well that works is to be determined, but I’d rather chase a higher-floor streamer at tight end.