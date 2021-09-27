Week 4 SEC Power Rankings: Auburn falls, Arkansas continues to rise
At least five top 25 teams have lost every week so far this season.
This week, six teams fell. Including Texas A&M from the SEC after Arkansas ended their long drought against the Aggies in Arlington.
Outside of Arkansas, there weren’t a lot of huge moves made in the SEC. LSU took care of business again Mississippi State and looks ready to face Auburn this weekend. Speaking of the Tigers from the plains, Auburn looked out of sorts against Georgia State. It took a fourth-and-nine touchdown pass from backup quarterback TJ Finley to get the job done. Where does everyone line up in the SEC this weekend?
Here are my SEC Power Rankings after week four.
14. Vanderbilt
© George Walker IV / The Tennessean
Vanderbilt was demolished 62-0 by Georgia.
13. South Carolina
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina's offense sputtered in a 16-10 loss to Kentucky.
12. Mississippi State
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State's late comeback wasn't enough against LSU.
11. Tennessee
© Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel
Tennessee kept it close for a half, but Florida ran away late in a 38-14 win over the Vols.
10. Missouri
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Missouri couldn't stop Boston College in a 41-34 overtime loss.
9. Texas A&M
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
A&M drops two spots after losing to Arkansas.
8. Auburn
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn looked incredibly rough against Georgia State. Bowl eligibility is officially in question for the Tigers.
7. Kentucky
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky moves up one spot after beating South Carolina in Columbia.
6. LSU
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
LSU rises after beating Mississippi State in Starkville.
5. Florida
Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun
Florida romped to a victory over Tennessee.
4. Arkansas
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas continues to climb after beating No. 7 Texas A&M.
3. Ole Miss
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss remains at No. 3 during their bye week.
2. Alabama
Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
The Crimson Tide cruised to a 63-14 win over Southern Miss.
1. Georgia
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia remains at the top after beating Vanderbilt 62-0.
