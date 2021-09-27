Week 4 SEC Power Rankings: Auburn falls, Arkansas continues to rise

At least five top 25 teams have lost every week so far this season.

This week, six teams fell. Including Texas A&M from the SEC after Arkansas ended their long drought against the Aggies in Arlington.

Outside of Arkansas, there weren’t a lot of huge moves made in the SEC. LSU took care of business again Mississippi State and looks ready to face Auburn this weekend. Speaking of the Tigers from the plains, Auburn looked out of sorts against Georgia State. It took a fourth-and-nine touchdown pass from backup quarterback TJ Finley to get the job done. Where does everyone line up in the SEC this weekend?

Here are my SEC Power Rankings after week four.

14. Vanderbilt

© George Walker IV / The Tennessean

Vanderbilt was demolished 62-0 by Georgia.

13. South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina's offense sputtered in a 16-10 loss to Kentucky.

12. Mississippi State

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State's late comeback wasn't enough against LSU.

11. Tennessee

© Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel

Tennessee kept it close for a half, but Florida ran away late in a 38-14 win over the Vols.

10. Missouri

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri couldn't stop Boston College in a 41-34 overtime loss.

9. Texas A&M

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A&M drops two spots after losing to Arkansas.

8. Auburn

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn looked incredibly rough against Georgia State. Bowl eligibility is officially in question for the Tigers.

7. Kentucky

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky moves up one spot after beating South Carolina in Columbia.

6. LSU

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

LSU rises after beating Mississippi State in Starkville.

5. Florida

Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun

Florida romped to a victory over Tennessee.

4. Arkansas

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas continues to climb after beating No. 7 Texas A&M.

3. Ole Miss

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss remains at No. 3 during their bye week.

2. Alabama

Story continues

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

The Crimson Tide cruised to a 63-14 win over Southern Miss.

1. Georgia

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia remains at the top after beating Vanderbilt 62-0.

1

1